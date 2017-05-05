Montage

BBC Local Live: North East England

  1. Friday 5 May 2017
  2. Conservative Ben Houchen becomes Tees Valley Mayor
  3. Straw draw determines council result
  4. Work begins on East Coast new fleet
  5. Jobs saved at Gateshead plant

Conservative victory in Tees Valley Mayor election 'a political earthquake'

Richard Moss

Political Editor, BBC Look North

Ben Houchen says his victory as Tees Valley mayor is a political earthquake and next step is to turn the area blue. 

BreakingConservative Ben Houchen becomes first Tees Valley Mayor

Richard Moss

Political Editor, BBC Look North

Conservative Ben Houchen wins the election to become the first Mayor of the Tees Valley.

North Tyneside Mayor 'will continue to listen'

As we reported earlier Norma Redfearn has been re-elected as North Tyneside Mayor - the first candidate in the borough's history to be re-elected for a second term.

The Labour candidate was elected with 29,655 votes. 

She said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of North Tyneside for re-electing me for a second term.

"I think that this reflects the good progress we have made over the last four years, and my commitment to delivering on our priorities over the coming years. During this time, I will continue to be a listening mayor for everyone in North Tyneside.”

Conservative candidate Stewart Hay received 16,164 votes (30.5%), Liberal Democrats candidate John Appleby received 3,537 (6.7%) and UKIP candidate Stuart Houghton received 3,248 (6.1%).

The turnout for the mayoral election was 52,921.

Your photos: Tynemouth sunrise

As the sunny weather continues this afternoon, thank you to Dennis Champion for braving an early morning and capturing this photo of this morning's sunrise at Tynemouth Longsands. 

Sunrise at Tynemouth Longsands
Dennis Champion

If you have a photograph you'd like to share with us, you can Tweet us  @BBCNewsNE ,  email , or contact us via our  Facebook page .  

Middlesbrough fan fined after threatening to bite off officer's nose

A Middlesbrough football fan has been fined £1,225 after assaulting and threatening train staff. 

John Doi, 52, was part of a large group of fans returning to the North East after Middlesbrough's 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on 25 February. 

When approached by train staff after complaints about his behaviour he pulled one by the arm, and when British Transport Officers met the group at York he resisted arrest and threatened to "bite the officers' noses off".

The 52-year-old, of Rutland Court, Middlesbrough pleaded guilty to assault by beating and Section 4 Public Order.

Labour mayor returned for North Tyneside

Labour's Norma Redfearn has been elected for a second term as North Tyneside's mayor.

She beat three other candidates with 56% of the vote - so there was no need to count second votes - and a majority of 13,491.

The turnout 34.25%. 

Norma Redfearn at the count
BBC
Players parade home kit amid FA Vase trophy hope

The Shields Gazette

South Shields players paraded the club’s brand new home kit for the first time ahead of its big Wembley unveil.

The team also had a look at the FA Vase trophy before it takes on Cleethorpes Town in the final on 21 May.

South Shields
Shields Gazette
Durham Cathedral all set for movie action?

There still hasn't been official confirmation of rumours that scenes for the Avengers superhero movie will be filmed at Durham Cathedral.

But with all the marquees, vans and security fencing around, it's obvious something big is about to happen.

Morgan Lee took this picture of Palace Green yesterday. If you have any images you'd like to share you can Tweet them to @BBCNewsNE, email them, or send them via our Facebook page.

Durham Cathedral
Morgan Lee
Durham Cathedral
Morgan Lee
Man arrested after Ashington teenager rape

A man has been arrested after a teenager was raped in Ashington.

The 16-year-old was attacked whilst walking through the People's Park in Ashington last week. 

Northumbria Police said a 24-year-old man was questioned on suspicion of rape and later released pending further enquiries. 

Counting begins for the first Tees Valley Mayor

Ballot boxes open as counting gets under way.

'Miracle baby' set to come home

Sunderland Echo

Newspaper

A baby boy from Sunderland who suffered a catalogue of health problems after being born at just 24 weeks has been dubbed “a miracle” after his parents were told to expect the worst.

Baby Leo in hospital
Sunderland Echo
David Moyes to stay at SAFC

BBC Sport

David Moyes has answered questions regarding his future as manager of Sunderland. 

Fans have been calling on him to quit after a series of disappointing results from the club.   

When asked there had been a decision on his future he said: "Ellis and the board want me to stay.

"I've got a four-year contract so I don't know what you're talking about 'a decision'."

He went on to say that more meetings have been planned with owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain in the coming weeks regarding the future of the club.  

David Moyes
Getty Images
Mayoral vote turnout highest in Stockton

As counting gets underway, turnout figures for the Tees Valley mayoral election have been released.

View more on twitter
130 jobs at Gateshead factory saved

BBC Newcastle

More than 100 jobs have been saved at a Gateshead manufacturing plant. 

It was feared that 130 staff at N.O.V on the Team Valley would lose their jobs after the American firm said it was looking to end production. 

Workers at the factory, which makes specialist valves for the oil and gas industry, were told there would be 90-day consultation period regarding the closure. 

However, after restructuring at the firm, it has been decided that the factory will remain open.

Northumberland final result down to a straw

Northumberland County Council remains under no overall control, after the Conservatives made gains, but failed by the most narrow of margins to win an outright majority.

After an overnight count, Conservates have 33 seats, Labour 24, Liberal Democrats three, and there are seven independents.

Following two recounts for the final seat, South Blyth, candidates drew straws, resulting in a Liberal Democrat win, and leaving the Conservatives tantalisingly close to overall control.

Straw draw at Local Elections
BBC
Lib Dem reaction at straw draw
BBC
Straw draw in Northumberland

Decision time at Northumberland County Council.

View more on twitter
Northumberland County Council results awaited

The count, which has suffered "technical difficulties", is continuing.

View more on twitter
Backlash over Newcastle MP's 'tasteless' Duke of Edinburgh tweet

BBC Newcastle

Chi Onwurah, the Labour MP for Central Newcastle, has refused to apologise for a tweet about the Duke of Edinburgh that was branded "tasteless".

Responding to the news he is stepping down from official royal duties, she wrote: "Congratulations to Prince Philip on retiring in financial security at time of his choosing from a job he enjoys."

A backlash followed with some people calling on her to say sorry, but she defended her tweet.

She told BBC Newcastle: "I have huge respect for Prince Philip and the Royal family, but also want others to enjoy the same freedom of retiring when and how they choose".

Chi Onwurah
Labour Party
Weather: Dry with plenty of sunshine

It'll be a chilly start, with perhaps some patchy low cloud over the Pennines.

A dry day will follow with plenty of sunshine, although a cool north-easterly breeze will continue to take a few degrees off the temperatures.

Weather forecast for Friday 5 May, 2017
BBC
Early indications show Tory gains in Northumberland

With counting under way for seats on Northumberland County Council, early indications are that the Conservatives have made gains.

Previously Labour has been the largest party, but has not had a majority, so there has been no overall control.

The result of the count was due about 05:00 BST, but has been delayed due to what have been described as "difficulties scanning postal votes".

See the latest results here.

Count in Hexham
BBC
Welcome to our live coverage

Welcome to BBC Local Live.

We'll be with you throughout the day to bring you the results of the local and mayoral elections, and other news from across the North East, as well as weather, sport and travel updates.

Have you got any photos you'd like to share with us? In that case you can tweet them to @BBCNewsNEemail, or contact us via our Facebook page.  

