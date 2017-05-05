BreakingConservative Ben Houchen becomes first Tees Valley Mayor
Richard Moss
Political Editor, BBC Look North
Breaking
Conservative Ben Houchen wins the election to become the first Mayor of the Tees Valley.
North Tyneside Mayor 'will continue to listen'
As we reported earlier Norma Redfearn has been re-elected as North Tyneside Mayor - the first candidate in the borough's history to be re-elected for a second term.
The Labour candidate was elected with 29,655 votes.
She said: “I
would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of North Tyneside
for re-electing me for a second term.
"I think that this reflects
the good progress we have made over the last four years, and my commitment to
delivering on our priorities over the coming years. During this time, I will
continue to be a listening mayor for everyone in North Tyneside.”
Conservative candidate Stewart Hay received 16,164 votes (30.5%), Liberal Democrats candidate John Appleby received 3,537 (6.7%) and UKIP candidate Stuart Houghton received 3,248 (6.1%).
The turnout for the mayoral election was 52,921.
Your photos: Tynemouth sunrise
As the sunny weather continues this afternoon, thank you to Dennis Champion for braving an early morning and capturing this photo of this morning's sunrise at Tynemouth Longsands.
Middlesbrough fan fined after threatening to bite off officer's nose
A Middlesbrough football fan has been fined £1,225 after assaulting and threatening train staff.
John Doi, 52, was part of a large group of fans returning to the North East after Middlesbrough's 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on 25 February.
When approached by train staff after complaints about his behaviour he pulled one by the arm, and when British Transport Officers met the group at York he resisted arrest and threatened to "bite the officers' noses off".
The 52-year-old, of Rutland Court, Middlesbrough pleaded guilty to assault by beating and
Section 4 Public Order.
Labour mayor returned for North Tyneside
Labour's Norma Redfearn has been elected for a second term as North Tyneside's mayor.
She beat three other candidates with 56% of the vote - so there was no need to count second votes - and a majority of 13,491.
Conservative victory in Tees Valley Mayor election 'a political earthquake'
Richard Moss
Political Editor, BBC Look North
Ben Houchen says his victory as Tees Valley mayor is a political earthquake and next step is to turn the area blue.
As the sunny weather continues this afternoon, thank you to Dennis Champion for braving an early morning and capturing this photo of this morning's sunrise at Tynemouth Longsands.
Players parade home kit amid FA Vase trophy hope
The Shields Gazette
South Shields players paraded the club’s brand new home kit for the first time ahead of its big Wembley unveil.
The team also had a look at the FA Vase trophy before it takes on Cleethorpes Town in the final on 21 May.
Charge over grandmother's crash death
A 66-year-old woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving.Read more
Durham Cathedral all set for movie action?
There still hasn't been official confirmation of rumours that scenes for the Avengers superhero movie will be filmed at Durham Cathedral.
But with all the marquees, vans and security fencing around, it's obvious something big is about to happen.
Morgan Lee took this picture of Palace Green yesterday.
Man arrested after Ashington teenager rape
A man has been arrested after a teenager was raped in Ashington.
The 16-year-old was attacked whilst walking through the People's Park in Ashington last week.
Northumbria Police said a 24-year-old man was questioned on suspicion of rape and later released pending further enquiries.
Counting begins for the first Tees Valley Mayor
Ballot boxes open as counting gets under way.
'Miracle baby' set to come home
Sunderland Echo
A baby boy from Sunderland who suffered a catalogue of health problems after being born at just 24 weeks has been dubbed “a miracle” after his parents were told to expect the worst.
David Moyes to stay at SAFC
BBC Sport
David Moyes has answered questions regarding his future as manager of Sunderland.
Fans have been calling on him to quit after a series of disappointing results from the club.
When asked there had been a decision on his future he said: "Ellis and the board want me to stay.
"I've got a four-year contract so I don't know what you're talking about 'a decision'."
He went on to say that more meetings have been planned with owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain in the coming weeks regarding the future of the club.
Mayoral vote turnout highest in Stockton
As counting gets underway, turnout figures for the Tees Valley mayoral election have been released.
130 jobs at Gateshead factory saved
BBC Newcastle
More than 100 jobs have been saved at a Gateshead manufacturing plant.
It was feared that 130 staff at N.O.V on the Team Valley would lose their jobs after the American firm said it was looking to end production.
Workers at the factory, which makes specialist valves for the oil and gas industry, were told there would be 90-day consultation period regarding the closure.
However, after restructuring at the firm, it has been decided that the factory will remain open.
Northumberland final result down to a straw
Northumberland County Council remains under no overall control, after the Conservatives made gains, but failed by the most narrow of margins to win an outright majority.
After an overnight count, Conservates have 33 seats, Labour 24, Liberal Democrats three, and there are seven independents.
Following two recounts for the final seat, South Blyth, candidates drew straws, resulting in a Liberal Democrat win, and leaving the Conservatives tantalisingly close to overall control.
Straw draw in Northumberland
Decision time at Northumberland County Council.
Work begins on new East Coast train fleet
The new Azuma train will accelerate from 0-125mph around a minute quicker than current trains.Read more
Northumberland County Council results awaited
The count, which has suffered "technical difficulties", is continuing.
Backlash over Newcastle MP's 'tasteless' Duke of Edinburgh tweet
BBC Newcastle
Chi Onwurah, the Labour MP for Central Newcastle, has refused to apologise for a tweet about the Duke of Edinburgh that was branded "tasteless".
Responding to the news he is stepping down from official royal duties, she wrote: "Congratulations to Prince Philip on retiring in financial security at time of his choosing from a job he enjoys."
A backlash followed with some people calling on her to say sorry, but she defended her tweet.
She told BBC Newcastle: "I have huge respect for Prince Philip and the Royal family, but also want others to enjoy the same freedom of retiring when and how they choose".
Internet crime search juror sentenced
The juror from Gateshead researched a defendant's previous convictions.Read more
Weather: Dry with plenty of sunshine
It'll be a chilly start, with perhaps some patchy low cloud over the Pennines.
A dry day will follow with plenty of sunshine, although a cool north-easterly breeze will continue to take a few degrees off the temperatures.
Early indications show Tory gains in Northumberland
With counting under way for seats on Northumberland County Council, early indications are that the Conservatives have made gains.
Previously Labour has been the largest party, but has not had a majority, so there has been no overall control.
The result of the count was due about 05:00 BST, but has been delayed due to what have been described as "difficulties scanning postal votes".
See the latest results here.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to BBC Local Live.
We'll be with you throughout the day to bring you the results of the local and mayoral elections, and other news from across the North East, as well as weather, sport and travel updates.
Welcome to BBC Local Live.

We'll be with you throughout the day to bring you the results of the local and mayoral elections, and other news from across the North East, as well as weather, sport and travel updates.