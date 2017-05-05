As we reported earlier Norma Redfearn has been re-elected as North Tyneside Mayor - the first candidate in the borough's history to be re-elected for a second term.

The Labour candidate was elected with 29,655 votes.

She said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of North Tyneside for re-electing me for a second term.

"I think that this reflects the good progress we have made over the last four years, and my commitment to delivering on our priorities over the coming years. During this time, I will continue to be a listening mayor for everyone in North Tyneside.”

Conservative candidate Stewart Hay received 16,164 votes (30.5%), Liberal Democrats candidate John Appleby received 3,537 (6.7%) and UKIP candidate Stuart Houghton received 3,248 (6.1%).

The turnout for the mayoral election was 52,921.