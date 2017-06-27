Montage

BBC Local Live: North East England

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 27 June 2017
  2. Gang jailed over death of Jimmy Prout
  3. Man arrested after woman found with fatal knife injuries
  4. Fraudsters behind £12m scam jailed
  5. Teaching assistants to consider new offer

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Jimmy Prout death: 'One of the most awful cases I have dealt with'

The man who led the investigation into the death of Jimmy Prout said described it as one of the "most awful cases" he has dealt with.

Det Ch Insp Andy Fairlamb spoke after a gang of four was jailed for the sadistic torture and killing of the vulnerable 45-year-old. Images of his injuries apeared on his own Facebook page (pictured).

Jimmy Prout poses showing his injuries
Northumbria Police

Mr Fairlamb said: "This truly has been one of the most awful cases I have dealt with.

"He was brutally tortured by these people who were supposed to be his friends.

"It's hard to believe that a human being could have been treated in this way.

"I hope today's outcome can help Jimmy's family seek solace and move on with their lives."

Court heard Jimmy Prout was tortured

During the seven-week trial, Newcastle Crown Court heard Jimmy Prout died on 9 February 2016, and his decaying body was found on wasteland more than a month later.

The court was told the group of five, including Mr Prout (pictured), had a strange relationship which had developed an almost "cultish dimension".

They heard that a series of events in late 2015 created tensions that led to a number of serious assaults against Mr Prout, which included him having his teeth knocked out with a hammer and chisel.

Paul Greaney QC, prosecuting, said: "In effect, over a period of time, Jimmy Prout was not just mistreated, he was tortured.

"In the end, this conduct was to cause the death of Jimmy Prout."

After Mr Prout's body had been dumped, the court was told the group then set about covering their tracks by pretending to look for him and asking others to help.

Jimmy Prout
Northumbria Police
Gang jailed for their roles in sadistic death

Peter Harris

BBC Look North

A gang have been jailed for their part in the sadistic torture and killing of a vulnerable man on Tyneside.

Jimmy Prout was found dead in undergrowth near his home in North Shields after suffering sustained and brutal abuse.

Today Zahid Zaman, (pictured top left) branded "evil" by the judge, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 33 years for Mr Prout's murder.

Ann Corbett (pictured top right) was jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years after being convicted of the same charge.

Kay Rayworth and Myra Wood (pictured bottom) were jailed for 12 years and four months and nine years respectively for causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable man.

Paul Greaney QC, prosecuting, said Zaman, a wheelchair user with a Masters degree, was the manipulative ringleader who had treated Mr Prout like a "skivvy."

All had admitted a further count of perverting the course of justice, at Newcastle Crown Court.

Zahid Zaman, Anne Corbett, Kay Raworth and Myra Wood - pictured clockwise from top left
Northumbria Police
Jimmy Prout murder: Ringleader jailed for minimum of 33 years

Peter Harris

BBC Look North

Two people who were found guilty of murdering a man who was tortured for months and forced to eat his own testicle have been jailed.

Jimmy Prout, 45, was found dead on wasteland near his home in North Shields on 27 March 2016 after being tortured by a group he though were his friends.

Zahid Zaman, 43, and Ann Corbett, 26, were found guilty of murder at Newcastle Crown Court.

Zaman, who was the group's leader, was jailed for life with a minimum of 33 years and Corbett for a minimum of 27 years.

Hartlepool start training in promotion campaign

Hartlepool's players are beginning their preparations for life in the National League.

Pools were relegated last season and new manager Craig Harrison has said he wants to get promoted at the first time of asking.

View more on twitter
Man arrested after woman found with fatal knife injuries

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman who was found with knife injuries.

The woman was found at an address in Hylton Castle, Sunderland, in the early hours of this morning.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Northumbria Police sentior investigating officer Det Insp Dave English said: "We know local residents will be concerned and will have officers in the area to offer reassurance.

"Our enquiries are in the initial stages but this is believed to be a domestic incident between people who know each and our thoughts are with the family of those affected at this awful time."

Two vehicles involved in collision at Newcastle junction

Police have been directing traffic at a busy junction in Newcastle after a two-car collision.

The crash happened on Barrack Road at about 09:30.

Emergency services attended but nobody was seriously injured.

There is no major disruption to traffic in the area but some traffic lights have been damaged in the collision so officers will remain on scene to keep traffic moving, Northumbria Police said.

Barrack Road accident
BBC
Cricket: Wet ground at Chester-le-Street

Martin Emmerson

BBC Newcastle

It's wet for the second day of Durham v Worcestershire at Chester-le-Street.

BBC Newcastle's cricket commentator says it is a similar scene to three years ago.

View more on twitter
Bradley Lowery's mum's plea after influx of messages

Hartlepool Mail

Newspaper

Bradley Lowery's family has assured people they will let everyone know how he is doing after being overwhelmed by messages.

Bradley Lowery
Hartlepool Mail
Teaching assistants to decide on new pay offer

Colin Briggs

Look North

Hundreds of teaching assistants across County Durham are about to receive their ballot papers for a vote on whether to accept the new terms of pay and conditions being offered to them.

There have been a series of strikes as the 2,000 support staff were angry at Durham County Council's proposal to only pay them during term time.

Union officials said the move would see some assistants lose up to 23% of their salary.

The authority has now proposed a new grading structure and pledged to compensate those out of pocket. That was welcomed by the union Unison and it is now putting the revised offer to its members.

County Durham teaching assistants
BBC
Con gang jailed for swindling public bodies out of millions

Fraudsters who conned NHS hospitals, councils and a government out of more than £12m have been sentenced.

Ten conspirators were given sentences at Leicester Crown Court of up to 10 years in prison.

In each case forged letters were sent to 22 organisations, pretending to be from a legitimate firm carrying out contract works.

The hearing heard that Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust, was targeted and paid out £261,260 which it lost.

Middlesbrough Council paid out £236,477, although £197,718 was recovered

However, other North Trusts did not fall victim including Northumberland, Tyne and Wear Foundation Trust which ignored demands for money from the fraudsters.

Nurse
Getty
Heavy rain to start with, becoming lighter this afternoon

Lisa Gallagher

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

Starting overcast with rain, persistent and often heavy for many areas.

The rain is likely to become lighter and more intermittent through this afternoon and evening, although some heavier bursts are still possible. Feeling cool.

Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F).

Lisa Gallagher with weather graphic
BBC
Good morning. Welcome to our live coverage

Nisha Joshi

BBC broadcast journalist

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live.

We'll be with you throughout the day to bring you the latest news, weather, sport and travel updates from across the North East.

Have you got any photos you'd like to share with us? In that case you can tweet them to @BBCNewsNE, email them, or contact us via our Facebook page.

