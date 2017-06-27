The man who led the investigation into the death of Jimmy Prout said described it as one of the "most awful cases" he has dealt with.

Det Ch Insp Andy Fairlamb spoke after a gang of four was jailed for the sadistic torture and killing of the vulnerable 45-year-old. Images of his injuries apeared on his own Facebook page (pictured).

Northumbria Police

Mr Fairlamb said: "This truly has been one of the most awful cases I have dealt with.

"He was brutally tortured by these people who were supposed to be his friends.

"It's hard to believe that a human being could have been treated in this way.

"I hope today's outcome can help Jimmy's family seek solace and move on with their lives."