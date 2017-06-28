Montage

  1. Updates on Wednesday 28 June 2017
  2. Woman found stabbed to death named

Tailbacks on Leam Lane

There is heavy traffic on the southbound approach to Whitemare Pool roundabout this morning.

Freeman Hospital has 'special status'

BBC Newcastle

NHS England says children's heart surgery should continue in Newcastle.

At a public meeting last night health bosses said the the unit at the Freeman Hospital has "special status".

There have been concerns over its future because it doesn't meet NHS standards, as specialist children's services are spread between there and the RVI.

A consultation is now under way.

Good morning. Welcome to our live coverage

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live.

We'll be with you throughout the day to bring you the latest news, weather, sport and travel updates from across the North East.

Have you got any photos you'd like to share with us? In that case you can tweet them to @BBCNewsNE, email them, or contact us via our Facebook page.

Here's a lovely photo of a squirrel sheltering from the rain in County Durham - here's hoping he doesn't have to do the same today!

Red squirrel
Tracey Laing
