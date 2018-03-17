BBC Local Live: North East England

Rent arrears caused by Universal Credit could cost Newcastle City Council more than £3m a year by 2022, it is estmated.

The rollout of the controversial benefits scheme is already believed to be responsible for £1.36m of unpaid rent owed to the council, linked to delays in the processing of payment claims.

But a council report now states the figure could rise to £3.2m annually by 2022, as more households are moved over to the all-in-one benefit.

Newcastle was the first city to be chosen as a pilot site for the benefits overhaul, which council bosses have labelled a "disaster" for many of the city's most vulnerable residents.

There are currently 3,830 Your Homes Newcastle (YHN) tenants on Universal Credit, but that is estimated to rise to 12,000 by 2022.

Labour councillor Joyce McCarty, deputy leader of Newcastle City Council, said: "We know of far too many residents who have fallen into rent arrears when they are moved onto Universal Credit, often linked to the initial built-in delays in processing claims.

"In many cases these delays are hitting families who have barely enough money to live on, and risks trapping them in debt for years to come."

So far this year, the council's rent collection rate for tenants who have moved over to the new benefits system is 89.44%, compared to 98.84% for those not on Universal Credit. The estimate of £3.2m is based on the 2016/17 annual collection rate of 93.9%.

In a letter presented at last week's council meeting, employment minister Alok Sharma said the Government was making a "number of further improvements to Universal Credit" - include scrapping the seven-day wait at the start of Universal Credit claims and extending the repayment period for advances to 12 months.

From April, claimants who are already receiving housing benefits will be given an extra two weeks of payments to support them during the transfer to Universal Credit. The Government is also looking at paying housing costs directly to landlords to mitigate payment problems.