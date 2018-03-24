BBC Local Live: North East England

The Save Druridge Bay team argued that the decision to open the mine would have a "massive impact" on the area and the environment.
BBC Tees
BBC Tees
Newcastle 25-22 Northampton
Toby Flood kicks Newcastle to a narrow but crucial Premiership victory over Northampton Saints.Read more
Weather: Rain to come
BBC Weather
Tonight will be dry for a time with a few clear spells.
However, cloud will thicken bringing patchy light rain or drizzle, with light sleet possible on high ground.
Drier again by dawn.
Check the weather where you are.
Head-on crash in Durham
A woman has suffered serious injuries following a head-on crash in Durham.
The accident took place in New Elvet, Durham City, last night at about 22:40.
Investigators say a white Ford Fiesta, which was being driven north, appears to have crossed the carriageway near the junction with Court Lane and collided with a Citroen DS3.
The driver of the Citroen, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham by ambulance and suffered a suspected broken arm and facial injuries.
The driver of the Fiesta, a 20-year-old man from Spennymoor, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.
Ant and Dec: Suzuki ends advertising campaign after drink-drive charge
Suzuki has announced it is withdrawing its advertising campaign featuring Ant and Dec.
"No further material featuring the duo will be aired and Suzuki's endorsement deal with the pair has come to an end," the car company said.
TV presenter Ant McPartlin was charged with drink driving following a collision involving three vehicles in south-west London on Sunday.
This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Takeaway has been cancelled.
Man left with broken leg after gang attack
A man was attacked by a group while riding his bike in Stockton.
The 65-year-old victim was cycling along Talbot Street yesterday when a number of youths hit him from behind, kicked and punched.
He was left with a broken leg, a swollen eye, cuts and bruises after refusing to hand over his bike.
The man remains in hospital and a woman who came to his aid was also kicked and punch by the gang.
Police later recovered the bike on Stewart Road, but continue to look for the suspects.
St James' game a 'special' opportunity - Flood
Newcastle duo still on England radar
NUFC stars Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey are still very much under consideration for an England call-up, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.
The pair are on Gareth Southgate's radar after impressing at St James' Park this season.
They were left disappointed when Southgate omitted them from the squad for the two international friendlies this week.
And there is still hope they could be called up to the World Cup squad, if there are injury drop-outs. (Newcastle Chronicle)
Fund boost for Scotland-England bridge
A £7.3m project to overhaul the historic structure built nearly 200 years ago achieves a key financial goal.Read more
Investigation into Play Factory vomiting outbreak as bosses say 'it's been a nightmare'
The Gazette
Newspaper
There are still no answers for a Thornaby children's play venue at the centre of a vomiting outbreak - as the boss admitted 'it’s been a nightmare'.
St James' Park game inspires Flood
Matt Newsum
BBC Sport
Newcastle Falcons can make their visit to St James' Park extra special by boosting their top-four hopes, says Toby Flood.Read more
Minister rejects opencast mine plan
The communities secretary's decision took account of the scheme's "potential environmental impacts".Read more
Druridge Bay mine opponents 'delighted'
A group which is opposed to the plans for an opencast mine in Druridge Bay are "delighted" the application has been rejected.
The Save Druridge Bay team argued that the decision to open the mine would have a "massive impact" on the area and the environment.
Following today's news from the Government, the group has thanked its supporters who have raised money for the cause.
In a statement, they added: “Many of these have been in tranquil and scenic areas and have devastated our local wildlife, landscape and caused increased traffic, noise and dust pollution for many years."
Merino shines for Spain u21s
Mikel Merino was a star player for the Spanish youth team, as his side ran-out 5-3 winners over Northern Ireland.
The Newcastle midfielder started for the Spaniards.
Spain remain top of their European Under-21 Championships qualifying group, with Northern Ireland in second place (Newcastle United)
Bishop of Durham criticises two-child benefit policy
Richard Moss
Political Editor, BBC Look North
The Bishop of Durham has criticised the government over its handling of the changes to Universal Credit, and over benefit changes coming soon which will affect families with more than two children.
The Right Reverend Paul Butler said: "I remain deeply concerned about the two-child limit. Currently it's only new claimants having a third child, they only get benefits for the first two.
"It's not been talked about a great deal because it's come in slowly. But February next year sees a big change because if people fall out of work for whatever reason and have to go on to benefits they will not get the protection if they have three children."
'Majority of trains' will run during new Northern strike
The train operator Northern says it hopes to run the majority of services on Monday in the long-running row over the role of guards.
The RMT union says the company has snubbed their call for meaningful talks over the safety-critical work of guards, but Northern insists that what it is suggesting has been passed as safe by inspectors and is in regular use elsewhere.
Another strike has been called for Thursday.
Join the Sport Relief challenge
BBC Tees
BBC Tees
It's Sport Relief today and we're taking part in the country's billion steps challenge.
Our presenters and reporters have been on their feet all day, including Gary Phillipson, who is walking from Preston Park to the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough - hopefully in time for his Drivetime show at 16:00.
You can join the challenge here.
BreakingMan armed with gun robs petrol station
An man armed with a gun threatened staff at a petrol station in South Gosforth last night and made off with cash, police say.
The man entered the Shell petrol station on Benton Park Road at 06:15 this morning.
He had his face covered and then made off on foot in the direction of the Haddricks Mill roundabout with a quantity of cash.
No-one was injured but armed police are now searching for the attacker, who spoke with a local accent.
Sunderland man battling brain tumour launches charity after defying doctors’ odds
Sunderland Echo
Newspaper
A Sunderland cancer sufferer who defied doctors to stay alive credits a positive attitude to coping with terminal illness.
Happy National Puppy Day
It's Friday and to make things even better today is National Puppy Day.
Get ready to see many amazing, cute pictures of pups on your news feeds, including these posted by Durham Constabulary.
Carer 'posted woman's fall on Snapchat'
The daughter of Hazel Brown, 83, says she "felt sick... to the pit of my stomach".Read more
Tyneside MP calls passport decision 'bonkers'
BBC Look North
North East and Cumbria
A Tyneside MP says he's going to tackle Home Secretary Amber Rudd over what he's called a "bonkers " decision not to award the contract for producing Britain's new blue passports to a Gateshead company.
De La Rue, which has a year to run on its current contract for Britain's red passports claimed yesterday that the £500m contact for the new ones had been awarded to a Franco-Dutch company, and that it could result in job losses in Gateshead.
But the town's Labour MP Ian Mearns says the matter is far from over: "We're asking for an early day motion and we're also asking for a statement from Amber Rudd to come to the House and explain herself.
"The ideal outcome - there'll be enough outrage between members of parliament of all parties about this stupid decision and we can actually get the government to think again and overturn it."
Plans for Northumberland opencast mine rejected
Proposals for an opencast mine near Druridge Bay have been rejected.
Plans to extract three million tonnes of coal, sandstone and fireclay from a site at Highthorn had been approved by Northumberland County Council in 2016.
But the proposals, which had divided residents, have now been refused by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.
A government spokesman said Sajid Javid had "considered all the evidence heard at the public inquiry, together with the recommendation of the planning inspector".
"His decision took account of all material considerations, including the potential environmental impacts of the scheme," he said.
Have you seen this woman?
Police are asking for anyone who may have seen Chantelle Mitchell to come forward.
The 29-year-old is from Bowburn, Durham, and is also known as Chantelle Williams.
White van man drove at house and rammed into occupant's car
Hartlepool Mail
Newspaper
A white van man pinned three people against a house wall before ramming and writing off a car belonging to the householder.
Traffic: Disruption at Team Valley following crash
Weather: Blustery morning but dryer afternoon
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
It will be a blustery morning with some spells of rain, dryer and brighter this afternoon.
It will still be feeling mild, the maximum temperature will be 10°C (50°F).
Check the forecast where you are here.
'It is a risk' - Benitez
Newcastle striker Islam Slimani linked up with his Algerian team-mates despite not being fit enough to play in Sunday’s friendly against Royal Antwerp in Spain.
He's been sidelined with a thigh injury since joining from Leicester in January but didn't play in the friendly against Tanzania today.
“If he can play with the national team a little bit, that is a risk, because he’s not playing for us," said Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez. (Gazette)
Authorities questioned
Football authorities are facing questions with Newcastle United fans being left out of pocket after their trip to Everton was moved for television coverage.
The match, originally scheduled for Saturday April 21, has now been switched to Monday April 23 with an 20:00 BST kick-off time (Chronicle).
Pools receive council loan to pay wages
Hartlepool Borough Council make a short-term loan of £77,500 to Hartlepool United to help cover March's wage bill.Read more
Say cheese!
Exercise helped Mum who tried to take her own life
BBC Tees
BBC Tees
A Teesside mum who tried to take her own life at the wheel of her car has said "you don't know what it's like unless you've been there".
Claire Coulthard from Stockton said: "Unless you've had those thoughts, unless you've had those feelings you honestly can't judge.
"I wouldn't wish them on anybody, because in a way you're not thinking about them but in a way you are. You're thinking 'I'm tired all the time, I'm angry all the time, I'm not doing what I should be doing, I'm not a good wife, I'm not a good mother, they'd be better off without me'."
She said telling her best friend about her suicide attempt and seeing her reaction turned her back from the brink, and is now planning to use her experience to help others in a similar situation.
She said taking part in physical exercise has given her a positive focus, and she begins training at Teesside University later this year to become a sports psychologist.
Seaham Harbour cricket club rescued at the 11th hour.
A cricket club which had announced it was to close in its 150th year may now have a future.
Seaham Harbour, in County Durham, has boasted some great international names over the years, including the likes of former England player Peter Willey.
Faced with a shrinking list of players and a shrinking committee, the volunteers who ran the club said they thought it was time to call it a day.
A group of players has now stepped in at the 11th hour to keep the club going.
Balloons released at student's funeral
Mourners at Charlie Pope's funeral were urged to wear a "splash of yellow to brighten the day".Read more
Rescheduled match: Newcastle v Everton
Newcastle's league meeting against Everton at Goodison Park has been put back to Monday, April 23 (20:00 BST) so it can be broadcast live by Sky Sports.
Newcastle have offered to refund fans who bought tickets for the original day of April 21, though some supporters may already have made non-refundable travel and hotel arrangements (Shields Gazette).
Severe disruption: A1(M) County Durham northbound
A1(M) County Durham northbound severe disruption, at J63 for A167.
A1(M) County Durham - One lane blocked on A1(M) northbound in Chester-Le-Street at J63, A167 (Chester-le-Street), because of a broken down vehicle and debris on the road.
Date set for funeral of Cardinal O'Brien
The funeral will take place in Newcastle and he will be laid to rest in Edinburgh.Read more
Northumbria Police getting worse at protecting vulnerable adults
Anthony Day
BBC Newcastle
A government report's delivered a mixed assessment of Northumbria Police.
It says Northumbria Police is getting worse at protecting vulnerable adults, it's approach has deteriorated and is at times inconsistent.
This has come from the Peel report - an annual assessment of all police forces by her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary.
It found untrained officers were dealing with some sexual offences, and vulnerable people weren't always identified.
However, the force was judged as good for investigating, preventing, and tackling crime in the region.