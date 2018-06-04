BBC Local Live: North East England

Some brilliant news to start you with - North East comedian Lee Ridley, who performs as Lost Voice Guy, won Britain's Got Talent last night, the first comedian ever to win the show.

The Newcastle funnyman, who has cerebral palsy, uses a voice synthesizer for his act.

The 37-year-old will receive £250,000 in prize money and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

ITV

After the result was announced, Ridley said via his synthesizer: "I have been blown away by the support of the judges and the general public.

"I'm very excited to perform in front of the Queen.

"I've loved her since she sang Bohemian Rhapsody."