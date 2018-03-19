North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Today's leg of BBC Look North's 'Big 50 Sofa Challenge' has been
postponed due to heavy snow.
Presenters Harry Gration, Amy Garcia, Paul
Hudson and Keeley Donovan had been due to push the red Look North sofa 10 miles
from Bradford to Haworth, stopping at Sandy Lane, Wilsden and Cullingworth, but
heavy snow overnight means many roads are treacherous.
Look North presenter Harry Gration said: "We're really disappointed that we can't do this part of our challenge today. We hate to let people down. But it simply wouldn't be safe to push the sofa in such snowy conditions; we might put other road users at risk, and we don't want anyone hurting themselves in the snow."
The team will continue their Big 50 Sofa Challenge tomorrow, taking the red Look North sofa to 50 places to raise money for Sport Relief and to celebrate the programme's 50th anniversary- when they are due to travel from Pontefract to Pugney's water park, and will aim to complete the Bradford to Haworth part of the route at a later date.
Highways England are urging drivers to avoid some Yorkshire motorways and be prepared for the snowy conditions if they're travelling this weekend.
There is a Met Office amber warning of snow and ice for most of West and South Yorkshire and other parts of North.
Highways England have issued their own Amber Warning telling drivers to avoid trans-Pennine roads, including the M62 (J21 to J25), the A628 and A66, as well as the M1 between J35 and J47, the M606 and the M621.
They say that up to 10cm of snow is expected on higher ground and the warning comes into force from 19:00 tonight until 05:00 on Saturday morning.
Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”
A driver is in custody after a collision on the A63 near Osgodby, Selby this morning.
Police were called at 06:40 am this morning after a Nissan Qashqai and a BMW were involved in a collision.
The driver of the Nissan Qashqai, a 31-year-old woman from Howden,East Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop after a collision.
The 40-year-old man driving the BMW was taken to hospital with minor injuries after his car left the road.
The A63 was closed after the collision but has now reopened.
Upgrades to busy York road to start in summer
The latest plans to reduce congestion on a York ring road roundabout are set to go ahead.
Work on the Wetherby Road roundabout has now been officially approved.
Earlier in the year the City of York Council started pre-site work on the roundabout - now it's been announced the new upgrades will fully begin in summer.
It will see more lanes and space on the approaches and exits.
The upgrade to the Wetherby Road roundabout is one of seven roundabouts on the A1237 which will be altered over the next four years. The project has been awarded £38m of funding, with £3.6m going towards the Wetherby Road scheme.
More space will be created for cyclists and there will be an off-road cycle route between Rufforth and Acomb.
BBC Look North Sofa Challenge: A look behind the scenes
BBC Look North's Harry, Amy and Paul are in Bolton Percy, near Tadcaster, on their Big 50 Sofa Challenge for Sport Relief.
It was transferred to a lorry and has arrived just in time for a steam event at the historic railway tomorrow.
Petition opposing cut in Filey's fishing season
Plans to cut Filey's fishing season by two months are unnecessary according to MP Kevin Hollinrake.
The Environment Agency (EA) says it is worried about the dwindling number of salmon and now wants to reduce the fishing season to help preserve stocks.
The fisherman, who are aiming to catch sea trout, also unintentionally catch some salmon.
But MP Kevin Hollinrake says that the number of salmon to come from the bay are miniscule:
Almost 10,000 people have now signed an online petition calling on the government to save Filey's remaining fisherman.
The petition says: "We believe the EA should work with the local fishermen to find a solution that is sustainable for the community, as well as the environment - and not put an end to generations of fishing heritage in local Yorkshire communities."
Students from York shine at engineering competition
Two sixth form students from York have both achieved runner-up status in Engineer of the Year award at a national competition.
Beth Mottram and Sophie Search, from The Mount School's Sixth Form College, entered the Big Bang Competition at the NEC in Birmingham yesterday.
Sophie designed a wooden pony so children can get used to putting a bridle and saddle on before they try this on a live animal.
She decided to build the piece after learning about how children with autism benefit from interacting with animals.
Beth entered a fold-away dining chair into the Intermediate division after noticing that people had nowhere to sit on their train journey.
Big increase in visitors to York Minster
Almost 692,000 people visited York Minster in 2017, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA).
That's an increase of 13% from 2016.
The annual poll placed York Minster at number 51 in the top 237 sites in the United Kingdom.
The Minster recognised that they needed to "take a more active role in York's thriving tourism economy" when they recieved just over 422,000 visitors in 2012.
The response from visitors has been overwhelming with people coming to experience the magnificent gothic medieval architecture, see the newly restored Great East Window"
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: Day two - Done!
And that's it!
Day two for Harry, Amy and Paul on their Big 50 Sofa Challenge is over.
The three BBC Look North presenters are pulling the famous big red sofa along to raise money for Sport Relief.
Today they went from Tadcaster to York.
Tomorrow they will be going from Filey to Scarborough, make sure you go and say hi if you're nearby.
Don't forget, this whole thing is about raising cash for Sport Relief, here are the details of how you can donate:
How much snow can Yorkshire expect?
BBC Weather
We all know it's supposed to snow this weekend, but the question is how much.
Well here's a handy graphical representation:
The latest charts show that West and South Yorkshire are slap-bang in the middle of the Amber Warning area.
We can expect five to 10cm of snow tomorrow.
When is it summer time again?
Big Sofa Challenge: Trio have plenty to eat!
Is it us, or have these three eaten their way through today's challenge?
Big Sofa Challenge: Nearing end of second day
BBC Look North presenters Harry, Amy and Paul are nearing the end of the second day of their Big 50 Sofa Challenge.
They've just gone by York Racecourse and got a great reception:
Crossbow death complaints investigated
Shane Gilmer and Laura Sugden had reported Anthony Lawrence to police before he attacked them.Read more
No such thing as a free lunch for BBC Sofa team
We've mentioned that BBC Look North are taking their famous red sofa on a tour across the county to raise money for Sport Relief.
It's day two and Harry, Amy, and Paul making their way from Tadcaster to York - but they're running a little bit behind schedule.
The team are desperate for a little bit of energy to keep them going, so they've taken to jogging to help speed things up so they can get a bite to eat.
You can see exactly where they are by clicking here.
But it's not just the three of them pushing, pulling and dragging their famous red sofa along, there's a big crew around them too.
Pie's the limit for the BBC Sofa team
As we've mentioned, it's day two of BBC Look North's Big 50 Sofa Challenge as Look North's Harry, Amy, and Paul make their way from Tadcaster to York.
It's been a little bit wet on their journey so far this morning, but it's not all bad.
People have been coming out to show their support, including dropping off some pies to keep them going on the way.
And if that's not enough, they've even had a llama out to cheer them on.
If you want to follow them on their way, too, you can have a look at this detailed map.
Council leadership process was 'pig's ear'
The new Conservative leader of the City of York Council says they made a "pig's ear" out of deciding who should lead the council.
The former Lord Mayor, Councillor Ian Gillies, was voted in as leader last week after a series of arguments about who should take up the role.
The in-fighting began after the former Conservative leader, David Carr, was voted out by his colleagues.
Councillor Ian Gillies says they'll be moving forward on issues that haven't previously been addressed:
Tornado arrives at steam event after delay
A steam locomotive from the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has arrived in Shropshire after a longer than expected journey.
The Tornado was supposed to travel to the Severn Valley Railway by rail, but got stuck when a bin lorry damaged a bridge along its route at Castleton Moor on Monday.
It was transferred to a lorry and has arrived just in time for a steam event at the historic railway tomorrow.
It's the second day of BBC Look North's Big 50 Sofa Challenge and today the intrepid presenting trio are due to head from Tadcaster to York.
Harry, Amy and Paul are visiting 50 locations around Yorkshire over eight days to raise money for Sport Relief.
They've now set off from Tadcaster Brewery with a crowd cheering them on:
If you want to follow them on their way, too, you can have a look at this detailed map - and thanks in advance for any encouragement you can give the team.
Whether it's a cheer or a wave as they pass by, or if you're just going to say hello, Harry, Paul and Amy would love to see you...
Severe accident: A63 North Yorkshire both ways
A63 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Lund Lane and Main Street.
A63 North Yorkshire - A63 Hull Road in Barlby blocked and queuing traffic in both directions between the Lund Lane junction and the Main Street junction, because of a serious accident.
Burglars cut through wall at North Yorkshire salad factory
Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars removed a window and cut through a wall to gain access to a salad factory in North Yorkshire last month.
A large amount of copper cable was cut and removed from the Selby Salads plant in Camblesforth, near Selby, at about 21:00 on 23 February.
North Yorkshire Police say the offenders would have required a vehicle to remove the cable.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact police.
Big rise in number of secondary schools in deficit
The number of council-run schools operating at a loss in Yorkshire has trebled in four years, according to a new study.
The Yorkshire and Humber region had the second highest proportion of council-run schools in deficit between 2016 and 2017, with the number standing at 33%.
The Education Policy Institute has looked at more than 1,100 secondary schools over seven years.
The figure includes council-run schools only.
The area with the highest proportion of schools in deficit between 2016 and 2017 was the south west, with the number standing at 35%.
Listen: Petition over Filey fishermen's future
More than 6,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the government to save Filey's remaining fisherman.
The fisherman, who are catching sea trout, also unintentionally catch some salmon.
The Environment Agency (EA) says it's worried about the dwindling number of salmon and now wants to cut the fishing season by two months to help preserve stocks.
According to the petition, there are "just seven small-scale, artisanal boats" left in Filey.
Its signatories call for the government to "not allow small-scale, low-impact, sustainable fishing businesses to go out of operation".
Filey fisherman Rex Harrison says if the EA's plans go ahead, it would mean the end of their traditional way of life:
Traffic and travel: Check your train journey here
Most services are running pretty much to time across Yorkshire so far this morning.
However, if you're travelling from Selby to London on Hull trains, be aware that there's still a reduced service.
Check below to see if your train is running on time:
Today's weather: Possibility of snow for Yorkshire
It's going to be another windy and cloudy day today, with a few spells of rain which could be heavy and persistent.
There's a yellow "be aware" weather warning in place, with snow set to fall on the hills in the afternoon.
Overnight, there will be bands of rain turning to snow, but it will clear:
'Distressing' Aldi murder CCTV destroyed
Judge Jonathan Durham Hall said the footage was "extremely distressing" and should not be seen.Read more
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: Day one completed
That's it, day one done for Harry, Amy and Paul...
They've endured faulty brakes, some pretty tough hills, one very unwieldy sofa... and some whining from a certain weather presenter.
Day two will start in Tadcaster tomorrow.
Don't forget, this is how you can donate:
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: Almost at the end of day one
Day one is almost in the bag for Harry, Amy and Paul as they haul the red sofa across Yorkshire for their Sofa Challenge...
Not far now!
Listen: More land needed for homes and firms in York
The government is calling for more land to be made available for new homes and businesses in York.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, visited the city earlier this morning.
She said making more land available for new homes and businesses could be a way to ease the city's housing crisis:
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: No sitting down on the job!
BBC Look North presenters, Amy, Harry and Paul have made it to Dewsbury on their first day of their Big 50 Sofa Challenge.
Here they are enjoying a well-earned rest!
They've pushed, pulled and dragged the famous red sofa more than seven miles so far today, meeting viewers and raising funds for Sport Relief.
Their next stop will be Ossett and they should be there by about 17:30.
There's still the serious business of TV production to be done too. As you can see... very serious:
And don't forget to donate!
Man jailed for 30 years over Aldi murder
Neville Hord carried out the "public execution" after he split from Jodie Willsher's mother.Read more
Plans for York's Castle Car Park revealed
The latest plans for York's Castle Car Park have been revealed.
It shows an open plan space which will also be used for large scale music and theatre events and fairs.
The plan is part of bigger scheme to improve the appearance of the access to southern side of the city.
The council is looking at making alterations to the Castle Gateway, which covers the length of Piccadily, the Coppergate Shopping Centre, Clifford's Tower and the Eye of Yorkshire.
It has been consulting with the public over the past nine months to find out what changes they would like to see. 200 people attended walks, talks, and drop-in events at the end of 2017.
So what could change?
It's expected that more concrete plans for the development will be publicised in the coming months.
Warning of snow and ice for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
BBC Weather
The Met Office has just issued a Yellow Warning for snow and ice for tomorrow
The warning comes into effect from 15:00 tomorrow.
The Met Office warn of some roads and railways being affected with longer journey time.
We're being told to watch out for icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Aldi murder was 'revenge'
Neville Hord's attack on a 30-year-old supermarket worker in North Yorkshire was "a premeditated and frenzied attack", according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
The 40-year-old man stabbed Jodie Willsher to death while she was working at an Aldi supermarket in Skipton in December last year.
Hord, of Great Horton Road in Bradford, had been in a relationship with Mrs Willsher's mother, Nicole Dinsdale.
The CPS says that when the relationship broke down he blamed it on her daughter.
Neville Hord has been sentenced to at least 30 years imprisonment.
Kirby Misperton policing costs down in February
It cost £30,772 to police the anti-fracking protests in Kirby Misperton in Feburary 2018.
That's down 36% compared with January 2018.
The figure is for the additional costs of policing the site in Ryedale, including overtime, mutual aid, equipment, subsistence, and travel-related costs.
The Police and Crime Commissioner has published all the additional costs of the policing operation at the site in Ryedale. So far they have amounted to: