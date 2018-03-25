North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Mr McGill has always said he'd be looking to put his 75% stake in the club up for sale. The question was whether that would be now or at a later date.
Explaining his decision to actively begin the process, Mr McGill said he was "immensely disappointed" at the vote and said his decision was made "with deep regret":
I consider there is no alternative other than to offer the interests of J M Packaging Limited in the football club for sale to someone who is able to reconcile the trust's objective of operating on a break-even financial position, while providing both the finances and aspiration necessary for any sporting entity to be successful."
A cliff path is still closed in Scarborough this morning as investigations continue into what made large cracks appear in it.
The area is cordoned off and people who own chalets on the cliff have been told they can't go in to collect their belongings.
People in the area say they're shocked to see how much the cliff below the Clock cafe on the South Cliff has moved:
Sir David Attenborough is in York today to officially open the Yorkshire Museum's new exhibition.
The 91-year-old naturalist will take a guided tour of the Yorkshire’s Jurassic World exhibition, which looks at the changing landscapes of Jurassic Yorkshire and the huge creatures which inhabited them.
Sir David said: “I am delighted to be coming to York. I have been interested in palaeontology and the world of dinosaurs and sea dragons since I was a child."
Staff at the museum say the exhibition, which opens to the public on Saturday, will take visitors back through 150 million years of Yorkshire, to "discover lost giants and the changing worlds they inhabited."
This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the first edition of Look North.
The programme was first broadcast to the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire audience on 25 March 1968.
There'll be a documentary on BBC1 this Sunday on its history featuring some of the big stories covered over the last five decades.
Presenters Harry Gration, Amy Garcia and Paul Hudson are currently pushing the Look North sofa more than 100 miles to 50 locations around Yorkshire, to raise money for Sport Relief and to celebrate the programme's half century.
Yorkshire cricket star, Ryan Sidebottom, has paid tribute to BBC commentator Dave Callaghan, whose funeral takes place later today.
Dave, known as "Cally," died last week at the age of 63.
Ryan says he was more than a voice on the radio, he was a member of the squad:
The trains across Yorkshire appear to be running pretty smoothly so far this morning.
You can check below to see if your train is running on time:
The weather is being blamed for the fractures which have appeared on a cliff-top path leading to the town's Clock cafe (pictured below) on the South Cliff. A wall has also partially collapsed.
The footpath's been cordoned off while consultants assess the damage.
Scarborough Council says the path might have to remain closed for six months.
Professor Rob Duck - an expert in coastal erosion - says the harsh winter has had a serious impact on the stability of the cliff.
Fight on to save village bus service
Three Yorkshire councils are in talks over a bus service which could be axed, cutting vital links for villages south of York.
City of York Council, East Riding County Council and North Yorkshire County Council say they are looking for ways to save the number 18 bus service, which runs from Market Weighton through Holme upon Spalding Moor and Wheldrake into York.
East Yorkshire Motor Services says it needs to cut the service because it is costing more to run than it's making in fares.
The firm is planning to reroute its number 46 service through Holme upon Spalding Moor, Market Weighton, Pocklington and York, but the councils are looking for another solution for the smaller villages.
A meeting's due to be held in Bubwith later over the future of the route.
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: 'Fantastic' welcome in Horsforth
BBC Look North's Big 50 Sofa Challenge team are now in Horsforth and they got a great reception from a local primary school.
Presenting trio Harry, Amy and Paul are dragging their famous red sofa across Yorkshire in aid of Sport Relief.
Harry's knee appears to be holding up, no doubt inspired by this lot:
North Yorkshire Police initially thought Rory Johnson-Hatfield had fallen in the River Ouse in November 2015, but his parents disagree.
Now, a member of the 29-year-old's family believes they saw him in Fowey, near St Austell, and there have been other possible sightings at Watergate Bay and Porth.
Rory's father, Doug, who's staying in Newquay, said: "We'd never had any leads or sightings in the two years and four months since Rory's been missing, so it was important we checked this one out.
"He's never been to Cornwall, as far as I know. It's a good place to get away to - it's small, it's remote, it's beautiful, and the people down here are wonderful. But it is a place where you possibly escape and start a new life," he added.
Person cut from car after four-vehicle smash near York
One person has had to be cut out of a car after a four-vehicle pile-up on the A64 near York this morning.
The crash happened just after 10:00 and involved a blue VW van, a white Renault van, a black BMW car and a blue Mazda car.
and a blue Mazda car.
The road is still closed in both directions so the air ambulance could land and diversions have been put in place.
All casualties are "breathing and conscious", according to North Yorkshire Police.
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: Intrepid trio tours Kirkstall Abbey
The Big 50 Sofa Challenge team are making good progress today: they've already been to Kirkstall Abbey after leaving Headingley earlier this morning:
Watch: Meet BBC Look North's voice for Yorkshire
Have you ever wondered what the bloke who does the introduction for BBC Look North looks like?
Well, wonder no more...
His name is David Tracz and he provides the announcement for BBC One just before the Six o'clock News in Yorkshire.
It's Look North's 50th birthday today, and they've treated us to a little look behind the scenes:
CCTV appeal after elderly women's purses stolen
Two elderly women have been the victims of pickpockets in a North Yorkshire town.
Police have issued a CCTV image of people they want to speak to about the thefts:
They happened in Leyburn between 11:30 and 12:30 on Wednesday as two elderly women were shopping in the Co-op in the market place.
Police say a man put his hand into the women's handbags and took their purses.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
Traffic and travel: Alert to drivers after Riccall crash
Motorists are being urged to avoid the A19 at Riccall in North Yorkshire which is completely closed following a serious accident.
Emergency services are at the scene and police say the road is expected to remain closed for between four and six hours.
They're urging motorists to plan another route.
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: Road closures for final day
Yesterday should have been the end of BBC Look North's Big 50 Sofa Challenge, but the snow last weekend meant the team had to reschedule their Bradford to Haworth leg.
But tomorrow, presenters Harry, Amy and Paul will pull and push their famous sofa along the route to make up their set distance for Sport Relief.
This means there'll be some road closures around Haworth, which will come into force from about 16:00.
Bridgehouse Lane and Main Street will be affected, with Bridgehouse Lane opened once the team enters the cobbles on Main Street.
Main Street will remain closed for up to one hour after the finish line has been reached.
Sporting legends and journalists were among those who paid tribute to "voice of Yorkshire cricket" Dave Callaghan at his funeral.
"Cally", 63, who died on 12 March after a heart attack, had worked for BBC Radio Leeds and Look North.
Hundreds of people, including cricketers and former colleagues, attended the ceremony at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Wetherby.
Former umpire Dickie Bird had lunch with him on the day he died and described him as a "marvellous person."
Dragons lure Sir David to York
The renowned broadcaster and naturalist, Sir David Attenborough, is in York today.
He's visiting the city to officially open the Yorkshire Museum's major new exhibition, Yorkshire's Jurassic World.
Curator, Sarah King, says the museum's sea dragons helped tempt Sir David to Yorkshire:
Cash machine stuck under car in bungled raid
This picture shows the damage done to a parked car in Ingleton in the Yorkshire Dales which inadvertently thwarted thieves attempting to steal a cash machine from the local Co-op.
North Yorkshire Police say the robbers successfully removed the machine from the Ingleton Co-op at about 04:40 this morning, only for it to become wedged under the wheels of a nearby car.
When police arrived at the scene they found an abandoned Ford Ranger, with a cash machine tied to it.
It's believed the cash machine had been dragged out of the store, before becoming wedged under the parked car.
A police spokesman says: "The vehicle and the cash machine have been recovered for forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing."
Watch: Sunshine and showers across Yorkshire
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
Overcast and windy to begin with but there's the hope of some sunshine later.
Here's my full forecast for today and the weekend:
Wheels of misfortune for Dales cash machine thieves
Thieves in the Yorkshire Dales attempting to steal a cash machine from a Co-op came unstuck when the ATM got stuck under the wheels of a parked car.
North Yorkshire Police say the robbers successfully removed the machine from the Ingleton Co op at 04:40 this morning, only for it to become wedged under the wheels of a car.
When police arrived at the scene they found an abandoned Ford Ranger, with a cash machine tied to it.
It's believed the cash machine had been dragged out of the store, before becoming wedged under the parked car.
Officers say the suspects made off in another vehicle.
The vehicle and the cash machine have been recovered for forensic examination.
Man exposed himself to girl in Knaresborough
A man has exposed himself to a school girl in North Yorkshire.
Police in Knaresborough are appealing for witnesses and information after the incident involving a 13-year-old girl in the town.
It happened near a ginnel off Stockwell Road between 15:35 and 15:43 on Wednesday, as the girl was walking home from school. She ran home and told her parents what had happened.
Police have since been examining CCTV and speaking to local residents.
The suspect is described as 6ft tall, slim build, short dark and grey hair. He was wearing a checked top and baggy blue jeans.
Yorkshire's Friday weather
A breezy morning with further rain at times, some of it heavy.
Tonight there'll be some occasional light rain and drizzle with winds easing and temperatures falling to between 2-4C.
Crunch meeting decides future of York City
Members of York City's Supporter's Trust have voted to refuse to hand over their share to club owner Jason McGill.
It happened at a crunch meeting of the Trust last night.
The result means the Trust will hold on to their 25% share while Mr McGill remains the club’s 75% majority shareholder.
Mr McGill, who has given financial support for 12 years, had said If the vote went against him the club will operate on a break-even figure and could be forced to go part-time.
Open-air cinema comes to North Yorkshire
If you're a fan of the big screen then you'll be excited about this...
An open-air cinema is on its way to York Minster and Bolton Abbey this year.
The historic venues have been added to a national line-up which will see more than 175 outdoor screenings across the country during the summer.
Both venues will host showings in August, with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone among the films on offer.
Traffic and Travel: Lane reopens on A1(M) after fire
Earlier we told you that a lane was closed on the A1(M) Southbound between Junction 51 and Junction 50 because of a lorry fire.
Things now seem to be getting back to normal:
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: Blue light welcome to Guiseley
Three BBC Look North presenters are on the penultimate day of their Sport Relief challenge.
Harry, Amy and Paul are pushing and pulling their famous red sofa across Yorkshire.
Today they're in the Leeds area and have just had a very special welcome to Guiseley:
Traffic and Travel: Lorry fire closes lane on A1(M)
One lane's currently closed because of a lorry fire on the A1(M) southbound between Junction 51 (Leeming Bar) and Junction 50 (Ripon).
North Yorkshire Fire Service is at the scene:
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: 'I'll do my best' - Harry
The Big 50 Sofa Challenge team is currently between Horsforth and Rawdon in Leeds today.
They're a bit behind schedule, but the challenge has taken its toll on Harry who admits "I'm a bit slow, I'll do my best though":
You can donate to Sport Relief by using the number below:
In pictures: Latest from Scarborough cliff-top
Jericho Keys
Reporter, BBC Radio York
I've been out to the site in Scarborough, a short distance from where the famous Holbeck Hall Hotel fell into the North Sea nearly 25 years ago, where some large cracks have appeared.
The weather is being blamed for the fractures which have appeared on a cliff-top path leading to the town's Clock cafe (pictured below) on the South Cliff. A wall has also partially collapsed.
The footpath's been cordoned off while consultants assess the damage.
Scarborough Council says the path might have to remain closed for six months.
Professor Rob Duck - an expert in coastal erosion - says the harsh winter has had a serious impact on the stability of the cliff.
Fight on to save village bus service
Three Yorkshire councils are in talks over a bus service which could be axed, cutting vital links for villages south of York.
City of York Council, East Riding County Council and North Yorkshire County Council say they are looking for ways to save the number 18 bus service, which runs from Market Weighton through Holme upon Spalding Moor and Wheldrake into York.
East Yorkshire Motor Services says it needs to cut the service because it is costing more to run than it's making in fares.
The firm is planning to reroute its number 46 service through Holme upon Spalding Moor, Market Weighton, Pocklington and York, but the councils are looking for another solution for the smaller villages.
A meeting's due to be held in Bubwith later over the future of the route.
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: 'Fantastic' welcome in Horsforth
BBC Look North's Big 50 Sofa Challenge team are now in Horsforth and they got a great reception from a local primary school.
Presenting trio Harry, Amy and Paul are dragging their famous red sofa across Yorkshire in aid of Sport Relief.
Harry's knee appears to be holding up, no doubt inspired by this lot:
Travel update: A64 reopens after four-vehicle crash
BBC News Travel
The A64 has reopened after an earlier crash.
A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Possible sightings of missing York man in Cornwall
A man who went missing while on a night out in York in 2015 could have been sighted in Cornwall, it's being reported.
North Yorkshire Police initially thought Rory Johnson-Hatfield had fallen in the River Ouse in November 2015, but his parents disagree.
Now, a member of the 29-year-old's family believes they saw him in Fowey, near St Austell, and there have been other possible sightings at Watergate Bay and Porth.
Rory's father, Doug, who's staying in Newquay, said: "We'd never had any leads or sightings in the two years and four months since Rory's been missing, so it was important we checked this one out.
"He's never been to Cornwall, as far as I know. It's a good place to get away to - it's small, it's remote, it's beautiful, and the people down here are wonderful. But it is a place where you possibly escape and start a new life," he added.
Person cut from car after four-vehicle smash near York
One person has had to be cut out of a car after a four-vehicle pile-up on the A64 near York this morning.
The crash happened just after 10:00 and involved a blue VW van, a white Renault van, a black BMW car and a blue Mazda car.
The road is still closed in both directions so the air ambulance could land and diversions have been put in place.
All casualties are "breathing and conscious", according to North Yorkshire Police.
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: Intrepid trio tours Kirkstall Abbey
The Big 50 Sofa Challenge team are making good progress today: they've already been to Kirkstall Abbey after leaving Headingley earlier this morning:
We've not heard that Harry's encountering any problems similar to yesterday, but there are still plenty of miles to go and hills to climb yet for the BBC Look North trio.
Don't forget, the challenge is all in aid of Sport Relief, here's how you can donate: