North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man who went missing while on a night out in York in 2015 could have been sighted in Cornwall, it's being reported.

Family Photo

North Yorkshire Police initially thought Rory Johnson-Hatfield had fallen in the River Ouse in November 2015, but his parents disagree.

Now, a member of the 29-year-old's family believes they saw him in Fowey, near St Austell, and there have been other possible sightings at Watergate Bay and Porth.

Rory's father, Doug, who's staying in Newquay, said: "We'd never had any leads or sightings in the two years and four months since Rory's been missing, so it was important we checked this one out.

"He's never been to Cornwall, as far as I know. It's a good place to get away to - it's small, it's remote, it's beautiful, and the people down here are wonderful. But it is a place where you possibly escape and start a new life," he added.