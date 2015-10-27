BBC News NI Live

In an internal party email, seen by the BBC, the former health minister said he had three options: resignation; re-appointment as health minister; or that Peter Robinson should offer him his old ministerial job knowing that he would turn it down for personal reasons.
Neither Mr Wells or the DUP have made any comment on the contents of the email.
County Antrim Shield live
BBC Sport NI
BBC Radio Ulster have live coverage of tonight's clash between
The 66-year-old, of Ballybinaby, Hackballscross, County Louth, denies nine charges of failing to furnish tax returns between 1996 and 2004.
Wells 'threatened to resign'
The BBC has seen an email in which Jim Wells, the former health minister, threatened to resign from the DUP because he believed the party did not give him enough support over his controversial remarks on homosexuality and child abuse at an election debate.
Political editor Mark Devenport has the breaking story on Evening Extra now.
Bradley, who played for Derry in the Championship this year, also plays soccer with Glenavon - new Derry manager Damien Barton has previously said that he was not sure Bradley would be able to play both soccer and gaelic football.
Book of condolence opens for tragic honeymoon couple
Advance orders for the new planes have stalled, with the loss-making project now destabilising its wider business.
Ford considers animal cruelty law changes
The Department of Justice is examining the feasibility of a central register for people convicted of animal cruelty offences. It would share conviction data with animal re-homing charities, the Department of Agriculture and local councils.
Justice Minister David Ford is also increasing statutory maximum penalties for those convicted of harming animals. Animal cruelty will also be added to a list of offences that can referred to the Court of Appeal if Crown Court cases are deemed too lenient.
Ulster pair sidelined

Lock Iain Henderson is out for six weeks because of a hand injury, while Jared Payne is out indefinitely because of a fractured foot. Apart from the Pro 12, Ulster face Oyannax in the European Champions Cup on 14 November.
They weren't seriously injured and have since returned home. "Obviously it was very traumatic. They were accosted by a group of hooded youths," said Peter Aiken, chair of the school's Board of Governors.
Up to 200 jobs threatened
Up to200 jobs are under threat at an IT company in Belfast City Centre.
The posts are at Tech Mahindra and are under threat because the firm has lost a major contract with mobile and internet provider EE.
Bullet found in Ballymurphy victim
It's understood a bullet has beenfound in the exhumed body of Joseph Murphy - one of those killed in shootings in Ballymurphy in 1971.
Mr Murphy was one of nine people killed in a series of shootings by paratroopers over three days.
PSNI 'breached human rights' over privacy case
A man from Newtownabbey haswon a landmark case in the European Court of Human Rights over allegations that the PSNI breached his right to privacy by listening to conversations he had with his lawyer.
The claimant, known only as RE, had been arrested three times over the murder of a police officer. The court ruled that the man's human rights had been violated.
Jim Wells email quit threat
As we've reported,DUP MLA Jim Wells threatened to resign from the party because he believed it did not offer him enough support over controversial remarks he made on homosexuality and child abuse.
'Unprovoked attack'
Greater Manchester Police have released a statement about anattack on a group of teenagers from Portadown who were on a school trip last weekend.
Insp Fahar Zaman says:" This was an unprovoked attack on some young people who were visiting our city. It's disappointing that the memories they are left with will be of this brutal attack."
Seized timber put to use
Conor Macauley
BBC NI Environment Correspondent
Almost 20 tonnes of timber seized by the UK Border Agency will beused in a major conservation project in Belfast.
Instead of being destroyed, the timber will re-deck the HMS Caroline, a World War One ship, that is being restored in a £14.5m project.
New Desertcreat training college plan
Vincent Kearney
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
A planned state-of-the-art joint training college for Northern Ireland's police, fire and prison services has been radically redrawn.
The new plan is for training to be split across three sites. There would be some joint training, but the three services would each have their own facilities.
'Slab' Murphy trial hears of 'cash in shed'
Thetrial of prominent republican Thomas 'Slab' Murphy has heard that cash and cheques were found in plastic bags in a County Louth shed.
Caterpillar job cuts
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
Caterpillar says that 20 jobs are to go at its Northern Ireland operations.
The positions are mainly management and supervisor roles and the intention is that they'll be voluntary redundancies.
Bradley disappointed after being left out of Derry panel
Eoin Bradley has tweeted his frustration over being left out of Derry's provisional football training panel for 2016.
Book of condolence opens for tragic honeymoon couple
Roaming charges to be abolished
It's official - the European Parliament hasvoted to scrap data roaming charges for mobile phones by 2017.
From 30 April next year an interim cap on charges will take effect, before a full ban in two years time.
Policing the peninsula
Shane Harrison
BBC NI Dublin correspondent
The Cooley peninsula is known for its stunning natural beauty. But it also has a continuing legacy of paramilitarism and lawlessness.
This legacy was recalled earlier this month when Garda Tony Golden was shot dead in Omeath - I spoke to people in the community about thepressures policing this border territory.
Bell to be briefed on Bombardier NI
Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
Economy Minister Jonathan Bell will get an update onBombardier's struggling CSeries aircraft programme during a trade mission to Canada this week.
Ford considers animal cruelty law changes
The Department of Justice is examining the feasibility of a central register for people convicted of animal cruelty offences. It would share conviction data with animal re-homing charities, the Department of Agriculture and local councils.
Justice Minister David Ford is also increasing statutory maximum penalties for those convicted of harming animals. Animal cruelty will also be added to a list of offences that can referred to the Court of Appeal if Crown Court cases are deemed too lenient.
Ireland wrap up Namibia win
BBC Sport NI
Ireland havebeaten Namibia in cricket's Intercontinental Cup.
It was a comfortable win for the Irish, who bowled Namibia out for 251 earlier today.
Nolan Show: Listen back to debate about processed meat
PSNI close road in west Belfast 'policing operation'
Ulster pair sidelined
BBC Sport NI
There'smore bad news on the injury front for Ulster apart from Tommy Bowe.
Goat rocks up at County Galway pony fair
MPs to hear from campaigning families
Families from the Republic of Irelandseeking justice for their dead relatives have arrived in London to lobby MPs at Westminster.
The Families for Justice group represents people whose loved ones have died in violent or unsolved circumstances. They believe Irish police failed to investigate the deaths properly.
'We were completely outnumbered'
BBC Newsline
One of the teenagers who was among a group of pupilsattacked in Manchester over the weekend has spoken about the ordeal when "a gang of at least 40 people" assaulted them.
"We were sitting in the Trafford Centre and saw them staring at us from across the food court," said Craig.
When he and his classmates left the shopping centre, Craig said: "A group of people came behind us and started a brawl - we were completely outnumbered."We'll have more on this story on BBC Newsline at 1.30.
Police warning over Halloween fireworks
Bowe out of Six Nations
BBC Sport NI
Bad news for Ulster and Ireland fans -Tommy Bowe has been ruled out for six months after having knee surgery on Monday.
The 31-year-old is unlikely to play again this season and will miss next year's Six Nations.
Criticism after tax credit support in Lords
'Traumatic' attack on Portadown College pupils
Greater Manchester police say they're examining CCTV footage at a local shopping centre after nine teenagers from Portadown College wereattacked by a gang on Sunday.
Vote on roaming charges
There could be big news later for those who live near the border - the European Parliament will vote today on whether toscrap data roaming charges for mobile phones.
A ban will be put in place from 15 June 2017 if the vote is passed. We'll let you know any news when we get it.
Latest housing figures 'bad news' for NI construction firms