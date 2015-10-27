Glenmornan River Artigarvan.

BBC News NI Live

Summary

  1. Updates for Tuesday 27 October 2015
  2. More updates from 07:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

By Fiona Murray and Ciaran McCauley

All times stated are UK

Goodnight

Ciaran McCauley

BBC News NI

That's us closed for the day at BBC News NI Live, but you can keep up to date with all the latest

online and on BBC Radio Ulster throughout the night.

We'll be back with more news from 07:00 - until then, have a great evening!

Drier Wednesday ahead

Barra Best

BBC News NI Weather Presenter

Once the rain clears tonight, it will turn chilly but the

full forecast shows a drier and brighter day tomorrow.

Wednesday weather
BBC
Up to 200 jobs threatened

Up to

200 jobs are under threat at an IT company in Belfast City Centre.

Tech jobs threat
BBC

The posts are at Tech Mahindra and are under threat because the firm has lost a major contract with mobile and internet provider EE.

Bullet found in Ballymurphy victim

It's understood a bullet has been

found in the exhumed body of Joseph Murphy - one of those killed in shootings in Ballymurphy in 1971.

Joseph Murphy
Pacemaker

Mr Murphy was one of nine people killed in a series of shootings by paratroopers over three days.

PSNI 'breached human rights' over privacy case

A man from Newtownabbey has

won a landmark case in the European Court of Human Rights over allegations that the PSNI breached his right to privacy by listening to conversations he had with his lawyer.

European Court
BBC

The claimant, known only as RE, had been arrested three times over the murder of a police officer. The court ruled that the man's human rights had been violated.

Jim Wells email quit threat

As we've reported,

DUP MLA Jim Wells threatened to resign from the party because he believed it did not offer him enough support over controversial remarks he made on homosexuality and child abuse.

Jim Wells
BBC

In an internal party email, seen by the BBC, the former health minister said he had three options: resignation; re-appointment as health minister; or that Peter Robinson should offer him his old ministerial job knowing that he would turn it down for personal reasons.

Neither Mr Wells or the DUP have made any comment on the contents of the email.

County Antrim Shield live

BBC Sport NI

BBC Radio Ulster have live coverage of tonight's clash between

Cliftonville and Linfield in the County Antrim Shield quarter-finals - tune-in from 19:30.

Cliftonville vs Linfield
Brian Little
Crash on N12 causing delays between Armagh and Monaghan

'Unprovoked attack'

Greater Manchester Police have released a statement about an

attack on a group of teenagers from Portadown who were on a school trip last weekend.

Greater Manchester Police officer
PA

Insp Fahar Zaman says:" This was an unprovoked attack on some young people who were visiting our city. It's disappointing that the memories they are left with will be of this brutal attack."

Seized timber put to use

Conor Macauley

BBC NI Environment Correspondent

Almost 20 tonnes of timber seized by the UK Border Agency will be

used in a major conservation project in Belfast.

HMS Caroline
BBC

Instead of being destroyed, the timber will re-deck the HMS Caroline, a World War One ship, that is being restored in a £14.5m project.

New Desertcreat training college plan

Vincent Kearney

BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent

A planned state-of-the-art joint training college for Northern Ireland's police, fire and prison services has been radically redrawn.

Desertcreat
BBC

The new plan is for training to be split across three sites. There would be some joint training, but the three services would each have their own facilities.

Delays in west Belfast because of Springfield Road closure

'Slab' Murphy trial hears of 'cash in shed'

The

trial of prominent republican Thomas 'Slab' Murphy has heard that cash and cheques were found in plastic bags in a County Louth shed.

Thomas 'Slab' Murphy
BBC

The 66-year-old, of Ballybinaby, Hackballscross, County Louth, denies nine charges of failing to furnish tax returns between 1996 and 2004.

Wells 'threatened to resign'

The BBC has seen an email in which Jim Wells, the former health minister, threatened to resign from the DUP because he believed the party did not give him enough support over his controversial remarks on homosexuality and child abuse at an election debate.

Jim Wells
BBC

Political editor Mark Devenport has the breaking story on Evening Extra now.

Caterpillar job cuts

John Campbell

BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor

Caterpillar says that 20 jobs are to go at its Northern Ireland operations.

Caterpillar
BBC

The positions are mainly management and supervisor roles and the intention is that they'll be voluntary redundancies.

Bradley disappointed after being left out of Derry panel

Eoin Bradley has tweeted his frustration over being left out of Derry's provisional football training panel for 2016.

View more on twitter

Bradley, who played for Derry in the Championship this year, also plays soccer with Glenavon - new Derry manager Damien Barton has previously said that he was not sure Bradley would be able to play both soccer and gaelic football.

Book of condolence opens for tragic honeymoon couple

Delays after crash near Newtownards

Elderly woman has handbag stolen during cemetery visit

Roaming charges to be abolished

It's official - the European Parliament has

voted to scrap data roaming charges for mobile phones by 2017.

Mobile phone
BBC

From 30 April next year an interim cap on charges will take effect, before a full ban in two years time.

Policing the peninsula

Shane Harrison

BBC NI Dublin correspondent

The Cooley peninsula is known for its stunning natural beauty. But it also has a continuing legacy of paramilitarism and lawlessness.

Cooley peninsula
BBC

This legacy was recalled earlier this month when Garda Tony Golden was shot dead in Omeath - I spoke to people in the community about the

pressures policing this border territory.

Bell to be briefed on Bombardier NI

Julian O'Neill

BBC News NI Business Correspondent

Economy Minister Jonathan Bell will get an update on

Bombardier's struggling CSeries aircraft programme during a trade mission to Canada this week.

Bombardier planes and factory
Pacemaker

Advance orders for the new planes have stalled, with the loss-making project now destabilising its wider business.

Ford considers animal cruelty law changes

The Department of Justice is examining the feasibility of a central register for people convicted of animal cruelty offences. It would share conviction data with animal re-homing charities, the Department of Agriculture and local councils.

DAVID FORD
BBC

Justice Minister David Ford is also increasing statutory maximum penalties for those convicted of harming animals. Animal cruelty will also be added to a list of offences that can referred to the Court of Appeal if Crown Court cases are deemed too lenient.

Ireland wrap up Namibia win

BBC Sport NI

Ireland have

beaten Namibia in cricket's Intercontinental Cup.

Intercontinental Cup
Inpho

It was a comfortable win for the Irish, who bowled Namibia out for 251 earlier today.

Nolan Show: Listen back to debate about processed meat

PSNI close road in west Belfast 'policing operation'

Filming closes Newtownards road

Ulster pair sidelined

BBC Sport NI

There's

more bad news on the injury front for Ulster apart from Tommy Bowe.

Irish rugby
BBC

Lock Iain Henderson is out for six weeks because of a hand injury, while Jared Payne is out indefinitely because of a fractured foot. Apart from the Pro 12, Ulster face Oyannax in the European Champions Cup on 14 November.

Goat rocks up at County Galway pony fair

MPs to hear from campaigning families

Families from the Republic of Ireland

seeking justice for their dead relatives have arrived in London to lobby MPs at Westminster.

Families for Justice
Families for Justice

The Families for Justice group represents people whose loved ones have died in violent or unsolved circumstances. They believe Irish police failed to investigate the deaths properly.

Ballynahinch security alert ends

'We were completely outnumbered'

BBC Newsline

One of the teenagers who was among a group of pupils

attacked in Manchester over the weekend has spoken about the ordeal when "a gang of at least 40 people" assaulted them.

Craig Chambers
BBC

"We were sitting in the Trafford Centre and saw them staring at us from across the food court," said Craig.

When he and his classmates left the shopping centre, Craig said: "A group of people came behind us and started a brawl - we were completely outnumbered."

We'll have more on this story on BBC Newsline at 1.30.

Police warning over Halloween fireworks

Bowe out of Six Nations

BBC Sport NI

Bad news for Ulster and Ireland fans -

Tommy Bowe has been ruled out for six months after having knee surgery on Monday.

Tommy Bowe
Inpho

The 31-year-old is unlikely to play again this season and will miss next year's Six Nations.

'Traumatic' attack on Portadown College pupils

Greater Manchester police say they're examining CCTV footage at a local shopping centre after nine teenagers from Portadown College were

attacked by a gang on Sunday.

PETER AIKEN
BBC

They weren't seriously injured and have since returned home. "Obviously it was very traumatic. They were accosted by a group of hooded youths," said Peter Aiken, chair of the school's Board of Governors.

Carryduff alert over

Vote on roaming charges

There could be big news later for those who live near the border - the European Parliament will vote today on whether to

scrap data roaming charges for mobile phones.

Mobile phone
Getty Images

A ban will be put in place from 15 June 2017 if the vote is passed. We'll let you know any news when we get it.

