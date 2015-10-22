BBC News NI Live

The Lord Chief Justice for Northern Ireland, Sir Declan Morgan, set out his plans for dealing with 54 legacy cases.
One Direction ice hockey frustration
BBC Sport NI
The coach of ice hockey team, Sheffield Steelers, says he's frustrated after their match against the Belfast Giants was moved to make way for a rearranged One Direction concert.
The game at the SSE Arena was due to happen tomorrow night but has been postponed in favour of the pop group. "The people that I really feel sorry for are the fans who have outlaid a lot of money for the trip thinking that they were going to see two games," says Paul Thompson.
Overcast and rainy tomorrow
Geoff Maskell
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
It's a cold start to the night but it'll warm up a little as clouds roll in throughout the night. Bad news tomorrow though - the
full forecast shows plenty of rain for Friday afternoon and evening.
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze on the Tandragee Road on Markethill.
The fire is at a farm shed and is causing delays on the road.
Pollution discharge fine
A County Down farmer has been fined £22,500 for a pollution offence.
Paul Maxwell Warnock, of Ballgraffin House, Rubane Road, Kircubbin, was fined after pollution entered the Blackstaff River between 20 February and 6 March last year. It was caused by slurry that overflowed from an above-ground tank.
A win would see them become the first champions from Derry and also keep the possibility of a historic treble alive - Slaughtneil are also in the hunt for Ulster glory in the club football and camogie championships.
E-Synergy manages Northern Ireland Spin Out (NISPO) initiatives, which invest in start-up and early stage businesses. Invest NI alleges E-Synergy has failed to perform it obligations but that it will not disclose "the exact nature of the litigation".
He said that there had been three previous similar incidents at Quinn Building Products Ltd but that they went "unrecorded and unreported" because no one was injured. He added that the company had failed to "heed the warnings of near misses".
"Although not involved in the business at the time of accident, the company's directors accept the shortcoming that existed at that time," the firm says, adding that it has "worked closely with the Health and Safety Executive and implemented significant changes to work practices".
Firm fined over industrial death
The family of a man killed while working at a concrete factory says that
A Church of Ireland rector from Newry has resigned after removing and destroying the Royal British Legion Standards from St Patrick's and St Mary's churches in the city.
Rev Kingsley Sutton says his decision was unwise, and he has made a full apology. The Bishop of Down and Dromore Harold Millar described the situation as very painful and said he wanted to meet the Royal British Legion to seek a way forward.
His body was found in a garage and it's understood he may have been tortured before he was killed. Police say the suspect had been arrested last week as part of a separate investigation into two shootings in Newry.
Campaigners say that victims of institutional abuse here should be compensated now as many of them are elderly and in danger of dying without receiving any form of recognition.
"Time is something many of our people do not have" says Margaret McGuickin, who runs a support group for survivors of abuse. Campaigners say they do not want to pre-empt the findings of the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry but that the evidence so far has been "damning".
After outgoings on essentials, local households have £95 a week less to spend than the national average. Analysis by leading economists found that one of the main reasons is the lower wages of Northern Ireland workers.
Hollywood star right to get involved in abortion campaign?
BBC Talkback
We're on air right now. Our top story today: Liam Neeson has been accused of anti-Catholic bias after voicing an advertisement supporting abortion reform in the Republic of Ireland. Was he right to get involved?
Also - Halifax Bank is entering customers in a draw to win up to £250,000, but if you're from Northern Ireland you can't enter because of our gambling laws. We'll have more on this and all your calls.
'Gay cake' appeal next year
Ashers, the Christian-run bakery that was found to have discriminated by refusing to bake a so-called 'gay cake', will have
Troubles killings inquests
Vincent Kearney
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
Judges are to be appointed topreside over complex inquests into some of the Troubles' most controversial killings.
Passengers from Ireland were on the Splendour of the Seas in the Meditteranean when a fire broke out on board. It was brought under control and the passengers have continued on in their trip.
Fire in Tandragee
History calling for Slaughtneil
BBC Sport NI
Derry's Slaughtneil are chasing a historic win in the Ulster club hurling final on Sunday against Cushendall.
Invest NI starts legal action
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
Invest NI is suing a management firm it appointed to run a number of investment funds.
Rail strike talks
Talks to try to resolve a planned rail strike in the Republic have resumed.
If negotiations don't work, passengers on Friday face disrupted train services between 06:00 and 09:00.
Fire caused 'earthquake of grief'
Mourners at the funeral of five of the Carrickmines fire victims has heard that the tragedy caused an "earthquake of devastated grief" for the wider community.
Thomas and Sylvia Connors, along with three of their five children Jim, Christy and Mary, will be laid to rest to rest tomorrow.
Back but on the bench
BBC Sport NI
Darren Cave and Paddy Jackson are back in Ulster's squad for this weekend after returning from the Rugby World Cup with Ireland.
The pair are on the bench for the game against Cardiff tomorrow night. Ian Humphreys and Lewis Stevenson replace the injured Peter Nelson and Dan Tuohy in the starting team.
Colin Duffy relatives acquitted
Three relatives of prominent Lurgan dissident republican Colin Duffy have been acquitted of terror charges.
Belfast Crown Court was told the prosecution was offering no further evidence against any of the accused.
Traffic slow out of Belfast
Company 'failed to heed warnings'
There was a "culture of acceptance that this type of mishap was an occupational hazard" - that's the view of the judge at Omagh Crown Court who fined a building firm £100,000 for the death of Brian Óg Maguire at a concrete factory.
Firm 'accepts shortcomings' that led to death
Quinn Building Products Ltd, the firm fined £100,000 over the death of one of its workers, says that it accepts the fine from the court.
Firm fined over industrial death
The family of a man killed while working at a concrete factory says thathis death was "an accident waiting to happen".
Quinn Building Products Ltd has been fined £100,000 for health and safety breaches that led to thedeath of Brian Óg Maguire, 24, from Lisnaskea.
Derry hoping to stay on form
BBC Sport NI
Derry City are hoping to maintain their late-season run of form in their final home game of the season against Bohemians tomorrow night.
Since Paul Hegarty took over as caretaker manager, the side have won three and drawn one in the last four months.
Cuts affect NI book budget
The head of Libraries NI says the loss of staff under a voluntary redundancy scheme will affect its services to the public.
Irene Knoxtold the assembly's culture committee that the budget for buying new books has also been cut.
Man arrested in Coalisland murder probe
A 34-year-old man has been arrested over the murder of 32-year-old Gediminas Stauskas last week in Coalisland.
'Compensate abuse victims now'
Gordon Adair
BBC News NI
Belfast roadworks cause delays
Mixed weekend forecast
For a full weather update and outlook for the next five days, visit the BBC Weather website.
What households have left after bills
Asda income tracker
We've been taking a closer look at survey which saysfamilies here remain the worst off in all UK regions.
As you can see, the average UK household now has £192 a week of "discretionary income" but in Northern Ireland it's just £97.
Searches in dissident inquiry
BBC Radio Foyle
Police are searching areas of Strabane as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity.
The searches are taking place in Beechmount Avenue and Ballycolman.
Concern over Ulster 'away' form
BBC Sport NI
Ulster's Franco van der Merwe says that while Ulster will welcome being back at the Kingspan Stadium this weekend, their away form must improve in the Pro12.
Ulster have lost two of their four away games this season.
From Trafalgar to Dervock
David Maxwell
BBC News NI
As mentioned earlier, I've been investigating how the Battle of Trafalgar links to the County Antrim village of Dervock.
Captain Charles Adair, who led the Royal Marines on HMS Victory during the battle, is immortalised in the Allen and Adair memorial hall in the village. You can read why here.
The thin blue(bell) line
Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
Did you know uprooting protected wildflowers is a crime? Pull a bluebell or primrose and you could be prosecuted.
The warning comes as organisations set up to prevent wildlife crime begin a new awareness campaign.
NI families worst off
Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
Families here are still the worst off in all UK regions, despite an improvement in their spending power.
Portaferry Hotel owners 'want to reopen'
Community organisation Portaferry Regeneration says it has met with the owners of therecently closed Portaferry Hotel over its future plans.
The group says that owners Beannchor confirmed they want to reopen the hotel as soon as possible, but that there are a "number of legal and accounting matters" to be addressed first.