White Rocks

BBC News NI Live

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 22 October 2015
  2. More updates from 07:00 on Friday

Live Reporting

By Fiona Murray and Ciaran McCauley

All times stated are UK

Goodnight

Ciaran McCauley

BBC News NI

That's it from us at BBC News NI Live - we'll be back again from 07:00 tomorrow morning with all the news, sport, weather and travel from around the country.

Until then, have a great evening!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Troubles killings inquests

Vincent Kearney

BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent

Judges are to be appointed to

preside over complex inquests into some of the Troubles' most controversial killings.

Declan Morgan
BBC

The Lord Chief Justice for Northern Ireland, Sir Declan Morgan, set out his plans for dealing with 54 legacy cases.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

One Direction ice hockey frustration

BBC Sport NI

The coach of ice hockey team, Sheffield Steelers, says he's frustrated after their match against the Belfast Giants was moved to make way for a rearranged One Direction concert.

Sheffield Steelers head coach Paul Thompson
BBC

The game at the SSE Arena was due to happen tomorrow night but has been postponed in favour of the pop group. "The people that I really feel sorry for are the fans who have outlaid a lot of money for the trip thinking that they were going to see two games," says Paul Thompson.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Overcast and rainy tomorrow

Geoff Maskell

BBC News NI Weather Presenter

It's a cold start to the night but it'll warm up a little as clouds roll in throughout the night. Bad news tomorrow though - the

full forecast shows plenty of rain for Friday afternoon and evening.

Friday weather
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pigs on parade given a helping hand by police

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Irish passengers caught up in cruise ship drama

View more on twitter

Passengers from Ireland were on the Splendour of the Seas in the Meditteranean when a fire broke out on board. It was brought under control and the passengers have continued on in their trip. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming up on BBC Newsline tonight

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire in Tandragee

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze on the Tandragee Road on Markethill.

The fire is at a farm shed and is causing delays on the road.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pollution discharge fine

A County Down farmer has been fined £22,500 for a pollution offence.

Paul Maxwell Warnock, of Ballgraffin House, Rubane Road, Kircubbin, was fined after pollution entered the Blackstaff River between 20 February and 6 March last year. It was caused by slurry that overflowed from an above-ground tank.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

History calling for Slaughtneil

BBC Sport NI

Derry's Slaughtneil are

chasing a historic win in the Ulster club hurling final on Sunday against Cushendall.

Slaughtneil
Press Eye

A win would see them become the first champions from Derry and also keep the possibility of a historic treble alive - Slaughtneil are also in the hunt for Ulster glory in the club football and camogie championships.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Invest NI starts legal action

John Campbell

BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor

Invest NI is

suing a management firm it appointed to run a number of investment funds.

Invest NI
BBC

E-Synergy manages Northern Ireland Spin Out (NISPO) initiatives, which invest in start-up and early stage businesses. Invest NI alleges E-Synergy has failed to perform it obligations but that it will not disclose "the exact nature of the litigation".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen back to Liam Neeson on Talkback

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rail strike talks

Talks to try to

resolve a planned rail strike in the Republic have resumed.

Train strike
BBC

If negotiations don't work, passengers on Friday face disrupted train services between 06:00 and 09:00.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire caused 'earthquake of grief'

Mourners at the funeral of five of the Carrickmines fire victims has heard that

the tragedy caused an "earthquake of devastated grief" for the wider community.

Carrickmines fire
RTÉ

Thomas and Sylvia Connors, along with three of their five children Jim, Christy and Mary, will be laid to rest to rest tomorrow.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Back but on the bench

BBC Sport NI

Darren Cave and Paddy Jackson are back in Ulster's squad for this weekend after returning from the Rugby World Cup with Ireland.

Darren Cave
Inpho

The pair are on the bench for the game against Cardiff tomorrow night. Ian Humphreys and Lewis Stevenson replace the injured Peter Nelson and Dan Tuohy in the starting team.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Cow comfort': Waterbeds for cattle on Evening Extra

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Colin Duffy relatives acquitted

Three relatives of prominent Lurgan dissident republican Colin Duffy have been

acquitted of terror charges.

Belfast Crown Court
BBC

Belfast Crown Court was told the prosecution was offering no further evidence against any of the accused.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Traffic slow out of Belfast

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Company 'failed to heed warnings'

There was a "culture of acceptance that this type of mishap was an occupational hazard" - that's the view of the judge at Omagh Crown Court who fined a building firm £100,000 for the

death of Brian Óg Maguire at a concrete factory.

Omagh Crown Court
BBC

He said that there had been three previous similar incidents at Quinn Building Products Ltd but that they went "unrecorded and unreported" because no one was injured. He added that the company had failed to "heed the warnings of near misses".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Firm 'accepts shortcomings' that led to death

Quinn Building Products Ltd, the firm

fined £100,000 over the death of one of its workers, says that it accepts the fine from the court.

"Although not involved in the business at the time of accident, the company's directors accept the shortcoming that existed at that time," the firm says, adding that it has "worked closely with the Health and Safety Executive and implemented significant changes to work practices".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Firm fined over industrial death

The family of a man killed while working at a concrete factory says that

his death was "an accident waiting to happen".

Brian Og Maguire
Cathal Noonan

Quinn Building Products Ltd has been fined £100,000 for health and safety breaches that led to the

death of Brian Óg Maguire, 24, from Lisnaskea.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Derry hoping to stay on form

BBC Sport NI

Derry City are hoping to maintain their late-season run of form in their

final home game of the season against Bohemians tomorrow night.

Paul Hegarty
Press Eye

Since Paul Hegarty took over as caretaker manager, the side have won three and drawn one in the last four months.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cuts affect NI book budget

The head of Libraries NI says the loss of staff under a voluntary redundancy scheme will affect its services to the public.

Irene Knox
BBC

Irene Knox

told the assembly's culture committee that the budget for buying new books has also been cut.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Company fined over Brian Óg Maguire death

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rector resigns over flag removal

A Church of Ireland rector from Newry has resigned after removing and destroying the Royal British Legion Standards from St Patrick's and St Mary's churches in the city.

Rev Kingsley Sutton says his decision was unwise, and he has made a full apology. The Bishop of Down and Dromore Harold Millar described the situation as very painful and said he wanted to meet the Royal British Legion to seek a way forward.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man arrested in Coalisland murder probe

A 34-year-old man has been arrested over the

murder of 32-year-old Gediminas Stauskas last week in Coalisland.

SHED
BBC

His body was found in a garage and it's understood he may have been tortured before he was killed. Police say the suspect had been arrested last week as part of a separate investigation into two shootings in Newry.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Compensate abuse victims now'

Gordon Adair

BBC News NI

Campaigners say that victims of institutional abuse here should be compensated now as many of them are elderly and in danger of dying without receiving any form of recognition.

HIA
BBC

"Time is something many of our people do not have" says Margaret McGuickin, who runs a support group for survivors of abuse. Campaigners say they do not want to pre-empt the findings of the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry but that the evidence so far has been "damning".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Belfast roadworks cause delays

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mixed weekend forecast

View more on twitter

  For a full weather update and outlook for the next five days, visit the BBC Weather website.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

WW11 medal appeal

Mid-Ulster Mail

A Cookstown woman who found a WW11 medal as a child is trying to reunite it with its rightful owner,

reports the Mid-Ulster Mail.

Almost 30 years ago, Gillian Henry found the award on a footpath on her way to school.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What households have left after bills

Asda income tracker

We've been taking a closer look at survey which says

families here remain the worst off in all UK regions.

Graphic
BBC

As you can see, the average UK household now has £192 a week of "discretionary income" but in Northern Ireland it's just £97.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Searches in dissident inquiry

BBC Radio Foyle

Police are searching areas of Strabane as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity.

The searches are taking place in Beechmount Avenue and Ballycolman.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Concern over Ulster 'away' form

BBC Sport NI

Ulster's Franco van der Merwe says that while Ulster will welcome being back at the Kingspan Stadium this weekend, their

away form must improve in the Pro12.

Franco van der Merwe wants Ulster to improve their away form
Press Eye

Ulster have lost two of their four away games this season.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

From Trafalgar to Dervock

David Maxwell

BBC News NI

As mentioned earlier, I've been investigating how the Battle of Trafalgar links to the County Antrim village of Dervock.

Trafalgar
BBC

Captain Charles Adair, who led the Royal Marines on HMS Victory during the battle, is immortalised in the Allen and Adair memorial hall in the village. You can

read why here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The thin blue(bell) line

Conor Macauley

BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent

Did you know

uprooting protected wildflowers is a crime? Pull a bluebell or primrose and you could be prosecuted.

Wildflower
BBC

The warning comes as organisations set up to prevent wildlife crime begin a new awareness campaign.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

NI families worst off

Julian O'Neill

BBC News NI Business Correspondent

Families here are

still the worst off in all UK regions, despite an improvement in their spending power.

Money
BBC

After outgoings on essentials, local households have £95 a week less to spend than the national average. Analysis by leading economists found that one of the main reasons is the lower wages of Northern Ireland workers.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hollywood star right to get involved in abortion campaign?

BBC Talkback

We're on air right now. Our top story today: Liam Neeson has been accused of anti-Catholic bias after voicing an advertisement supporting abortion reform in the Republic of Ireland. Was he right to get involved?

Liam Neeson
BBC

Also - Halifax Bank is entering customers in a draw to win up to £250,000, but if you're from Northern Ireland you can't enter because of our gambling laws. We'll have more on this and all your calls.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Gay cake' appeal next year

Ashers, the Christian-run bakery that was found to have discriminated by refusing to bake a so-called 'gay cake', will have

its appeal heard next year.

Ashers
Getty Images

The legal challenge will be heard on 3 February. It was earlier this year, in May, when judges ruled against the bakery over their decision not to make a cake with a pro-gay marriage slogan.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Portaferry Hotel owners 'want to reopen'

Community organisation Portaferry Regeneration says it has met with the owners of the

recently closed Portaferry Hotel over its future plans.

Portaferry Hotel
BBC

The group says that owners Beannchor confirmed they want to reopen the hotel as soon as possible, but that there are a "number of legal and accounting matters" to be addressed first.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top