BBC News NI Live

The Information Commissioner has told the BBC that TalkTalk should have notified his organisation about a

Getty Images

Christopher Graham said that the personal data watchdog was not told until 16.30 yesterday, when the attack began on Wednesday. Talk Talk said up to four million customers, including those in Northern Ireland, may have had their personal and banking details accessed.

His office is already investigating TalkTalk over two previous data breaches. "The job of the Metropolitan Police in this case is to investigate the theft. The job of the Information Commissioner's Office is to investigate why the thieves were able to get away with it," he said.