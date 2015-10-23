BBC News NI Live

Michael Dynes, 38, from Rossin View, Dungannon, allegedly targeted young people for life-modelling through Gumtree. He appeared in court earlier to face a series of sex charges and has been refused bail.
Award-winning selfie
The BBC Newsline crew have been celebrating winning 'Best News Programme' at the Irish Film and Television Awards - and
The Ulster University has secured £50,000 worth of funding for a new study that aims to predict landslides in the Indian Himalayas and save lives.
Professor Gerard Parr says the study will focus on predicting massive landslides in the Darjeeling region "where unfortunately landslides have historically claimed many lives and damaged infrastructure".
"It was very terrifying for the family and indeed the neighbours," says Sgt Billy Stewart. "This is a very quiet residential area of Banbridge and it's not something that we're used to up here, so everybody concerned is extremely traumatised in relation to the incident."
Four men wearing masks entered the house on the Boleran Road area of Garvagh at about 20:00 last night - two of the men, armed with a screwdriver and a poker, held the couple in the kitchen while the others ransacked the house.
The van was found crashed in the Marble Arch Road area. Det Insp Alan Pyper says: "We are delighted to have recovered this quantity of illegal drugs and our inquiries are continuing to establish a quantity and value."
Christopher Graham said that the personal data watchdog was not told until 16.30 yesterday, when the attack began on Wednesday. Talk Talk said up to four million customers, including those in Northern Ireland, may have had their personal and banking details accessed.
His office is already investigating TalkTalk over two previous data breaches. "The job of the Metropolitan Police in this case is to investigate the theft. The job of the Information Commissioner's Office is to investigate why the thieves were able to get away with it," he said.
Which way do the clocks change?
BBC NI Archive
It's that time of year again! The clocks go back an hour this weekend…
In October 1974 confusion reigned on the streets of Belfast - which way do the clocks change? If you're not sure just ask yer ma!
Richard Ayre, who was a BBC journalist at the time, asked people in Belfast whether they remember what way the clocks should change -
Wet night ahead
Geoff Maskell
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
There's plenty of rain about tonight, and a soggy start to the day on Saturday too. There will be some clearer weather later tomorrow. You can see what's in store for the weekend in thefull forecast.
McKillop eases through
BBC Sport NI
Triple Paralympic gold medallist Michael McKillopeased to victory in Friday's T37-38 800m heats at the IPC Athletics World Championship.
Man arrested over burglary
Ulster live tonight
BBC Sport NI
Ulster areback in action tonight at home to the Cardiff Blues - you can follow the game live on BBC Two NI from 19:35.
Tyrone man facing 'serious' child sex charges
Gordon Adair
BBC News NI
A County Tyrone man is at the centre of"one of the most serious cases of sexual exploitation of children" the National Crime Agency has ever dealt with - that's according to one of the agency's officers.
Sink or swim for Ulster rugby stars?
Security alert in Armagh
A security alert is ongoing in Armagh after a suspicious object was found.
The Elm Park Road is closed at its junction with Knappagh Road.
Cerberus buys another loan portfolio
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
The US investment fund thatbought £1bn worth of Northern Ireland property loans from Nama has done another major deal with the agency.
Cerberus has bought a portfolio of loans in the Republic for a reported £800m.
Coming up on BBC Newsline tonight
Police say thatresidents were lucky to escape injury after two incendiary devices were placed under cars in Banbridge in the early hours of this morning.
An elderly couple have beenheld by a gang armed with a poker at their home in County Londonderry.
Seals thriving on NI's coast
Conor Macauley
BBC NI Environment Correspondent
Thegrey seal population is having a bumper year, with record numbers being born along our coast.
Strangford is one of the areas where pups are counted and 107 have been recorded this year. Places like the Copeland Islands, off the County Down coast, are also reporting good numbers.
Crash near City of Derry Airport
BBC NI Travel
There's been a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout near City of Derry Airport on the A2 - no injuries have been reported.
Republic to take on Switzerland
BBC Sport NI
Republic of Ireland willface Switzerland in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium on 25 March next year.
Switzerland will be warming up for Euro 2016 next summer while the Republic hope to join them - they face Bosnia-Herzegovina in a two-legged play off next month.
Oil tanker fire
Here's the moment an oil tanker caught fire while on deliveries in Londonderry.
The pictures were sent to us by Davy Breslin who saw the fire take hold in Woodbrook West - fortunately the fire service arrived and put out the blaze.
PSNI
Police say they believe they have found betweenseven and eight kilos of suspected cocaine in an abandoned van near Enniskillen last night.
IFA fined over pitch invasion
BBC Sport NI
The Irish Football Association (IFA) has beenfined 7,000 euros (£5,039) for pitch invasion by supporters after Northern Ireland qualified for Euro 2016.
The UEFA fine was imposed because fanscame onto the pitch during and after the win over Greece at Windsor Park.
Man targeted in Talk Talk scam
Laura McDaid
BBC News NI
A County Londonderry man haswarned Talk Talk customers to be vigilant after hackers claiming to be from the company tried to con him out of £5,000.
The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says a woman phoned him and said she wanted to investigate problems with his internet connection on 16 October.
Police are todayinvestigating a "significant and sustained cyber-attack" on Talk Talk's website.
Talk Talk ransom demand
As we've reported, up to four million customers - including those here - may have had their personal and banking details accessed by a cyber-attack on the phone and broadband provider.
The Information Commissioner has told the BBC that TalkTalk should have notified his organisation about acyber-attack earlier.
First Orange Order roadshow for Republic
The Orange Order is hosting a roadshow in Newbliss, County Monaghan tonight, the first of its kind in the Republic of Ireland.
The event will take place at Union Hall where visitors will learn about museums in Belfast and Loughall.
Armed gang attack woman in north Belfast
PSNI
A 24-year-old woman has been attacked after four men armed with a gun and baseball bats broke into her home in north Belfast last night.
Another man living in the house on Greenland Street managed to escape through a window. Police say the burglars caused extensive damage to the ground floor of the property.
British chart-topper on BBC Radio Ulster
We had a musical treat on today's Talkback - Jamie Lawson, who's been supporting One Direction, dropped in to sing us a few songs.
You may recognise this one.
Antrim's new coaches
BBC Sport NI
Antrim senior football manager Frank Fitzsimons hasdrafted in former county defender Gearoid Adams and ex-world boxing champion Brian Magee as part of his managerial team for 2016.
Adams will be joint manager next season, while west Belfast native Magee is the squad's new fitness coach.
Ireland hoping to go top
BBC Sport NI
Ireland's cricketerstake on Namibia tomorrow knowing that a win will move them top of the table in the Intercontinental Cup.
Both sides trail the Netherlands by six points. Captain William Porterfield, Ed Joyce and Paul Stirling are all expected to return to the side.
In bloom
It may be autumn, but that hasn't stopped the flowers from blooming in Arney, County Fermanagh, as this photo taken by our south-west correspondent Julian Fowler shows.
Just be careful before you pick them - youmight get on the wrong side of the law.
Enya to tour?
She's one of the most successful musicians Ireland has produced and has never gone on tour - butcould Enya be about to hit the road?
The Donegal-born star famously creates complex vocal arrangements that, she told the BBC, would previously not be able to be recreated on stage.
"But now it is very, very possible," she says. "You see wonderful concerts. There are orchestras there, choirs there, so it's a different time."
Dodds critical of 'English votes for English laws' plan
Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
DUP MP Nigel Doddswasn't happy with the government's plans to give English MPs a veto over laws that only affect England when speaking at Westminster yesterday.
The idea aims to stop the anomaly where Scottish MPs in Westminster can vote on matters that impact England, but English MPs cannot do likewise on issues in the Scottish Parliament.
"Our profound fear is what it potentially does to the fabric of our union," he said, during the debate. "If England wants or needs a parliament, then it should have one."
Premiership action tomorrow
BBC Sport NI
There's a full programme of premiership fixtures tomorrow, with Crusaders set to welcome back skipper Colin Coates (pictured) for the game against Glenavon.
Meanwhile, Roy Coyle is temporarily in charge at Glentoran and will be in the dugout when they face Warrenpoint Town. League leaders Linfield face Carrick Rangers. You can get afull run-down of all the fixtures here.
Elderly couple's home ransacked by gang
PSNI
A gang of masked men, some armed with a screwdriver and a poker, have ransacked an elderly couple's home in Garvagh County Londonderry.
The pensioners, aged in their 70s and 80s, were held in the kitchen during the ordeal. They were not injured but were treated for shock.
McDowell in the hunt
BBC Sport NI
Graeme McDowell hasfired a one-under-par 69 on Friday to leave him four shots behind leader Justin Rose after the second round of the Hong Kong Open.
School targeted in Galliagh trouble
Our north-west reporter Keiron Tourish is in Galliagh after a night of anti-social behaviour. He's sent us these pictures of damage caused to a local school.
Street light repairs after overnight trouble
Keiron Tourish
BBC News NI
An engineer fixes a street light in Galliagh in Londonderry after it was damaged by youthsduring trouble in the area last night.