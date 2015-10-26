photo of a squirrel

BBC News NI Live

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday 26 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, weather and travel updates from 07:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Ciaran McCauley and Fiona Murray

All times stated are UK

Goodnight

Ciaran McCauley

BBC News NI

That's it for today from us at BBC News NI Live - we'll be back tomorrow with more news updates from 07:00.

You can keep up to date with the latest news, including the breaking news of

a 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the TalkTalk cyber attack,
online and on BBC Radio Ulster. Have a great evening!

Burns set for Down job

BBC Sport NI

It looks like Down have their new football manager, with double All-Ireland winner Eamon Burns set to be ratified later this week.

Eamon Burns
Inpho

The former Down U-21 boss has

provisionally accepted the post after being formally interviewed.

Grounds for success?

Cecilia Daly

BBC News NI Weather Presenter

We're used to our espresso and latte beans coming from exotic climates as Ethiopia or Colombia - but

how about a cup of Northern Ireland's finest coffee?

Coffee beans
BBC

Local coffee-maker Johnsons have teamed up with landscape gardener David Patterson to attempt to grow coffee plants here for the first time. I've been finding out how they're planning to brew success.

Ireland set for Namibia win

BBC Sport NI

Ireland need just three wickets on the final day to

complete an innings victory over Namibia in the Intercontinental Cup.

Ed Joyce and William Porterfield had a second-wicket stand of 326
Inpho

Ireland declared on 570-6, while the hosts finished the day on 169-7 - 150 runs short of making Ireland bat again.

Loyalists invited to Easter Rising events

Organisers of events to commemorate the centenary of the Easter Rising next year

say that loyalist communities will be invited to participate.

Easter Rising
BBC

"There will be some who will engage, other who won't," says Tom Hartley, one of the organisers. "But we do think it's important for us from early on in this process to say 'look, we want this to be a period of hospitality, of bringing people in'."

Westlink lane blocked by broken-down car

Crash on Tates Avenue in Belfast

Belfast delays: Domino effect on display

Death of honeymoon couple 'very distressing'

Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Lynette and John Rodgers who drowned on honeymoon in South Africa,

says they had "so much love and happiness" on their wedding day last week.

Rosemary Ferguson
BBC

"You just don't think that it's going to happen to someone so young," she says. "It's very distressing when it's a young couple just setting out on life together and it's just been taken from them."

Boy 'critical' after farm accident

An eight-year-old boy is in a critical condition after a farm accident in north Antrim.

Farm
BBC

It happened on the Old Frosses Road near Cloughmills this morning. It's understood the boy fell from a tractor and suffered head injuries. He's being treated at Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Belfast's new student homes

John Campbell

BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor

Student accommodation in Belfast is all set for change - the traditional house-share with mates in the Holylands area could be replaced with new private sector developments, with 16 applications for student accommodation in the planning system.

Student accommodation
BBC

Three schemes have been given the go-ahead and the first has just opened for business -

I've been speaking to students, local residents and councillors about what these developments mean to them.

Flight diverted over medical problem

Easy Jet says that a flight from London to Belfast has diverted to Liverpool because a passenger needed "urgent medical assistance".

Easy Jet
BBC

The flight landed at Liverpool about 35 minutes ago. "The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is Easy Jet's highest priority and the flight will continue to Belfast once the passenger has been met by paramedics," says the airline.

Union: 'Jobs to go at Bangor firm'

Julian O'Neill

BBC News NI Business Correspondent

A trade union

says that a Bangor manufacturing company is planning to cut 34 jobs - about one third of its workforce.

The posts are at 3M, which makes masking tapes for the global market. The union, Unite, says the jobs are likely to be lost because some of the factory's work is transferring to Italy.

Stormont House talks to resume on Wednesday

Teenager plea for 1D help

A Londonderry teenager has issued a personal plea to One Direction's Niall Horan to help stop social media trolls who have directed abuse towards her,

the Derry Journal reports.

Niall Horan
BBC

Levi Temple, 15, says she's been traumatised after receiving abuse blaming her for an incident in which Horan had water thrown over him during the band's gig in Belfast last Thursday.

Latvia coming to Windsor Park

BBC Sport NI

Northern Ireland will

begin their preparations for Euro 2016 by taking on Latvia in a friendly at Windsor Park on 18 November.

Latvia vs Northern Ireland
Press Eye

"It's a chance for us to start building momentum for our first ever appearance at the European Championship finals," says manager Michael O'Neill.

Traffic getting busy in Belfast

Marathon tribute to murdered Garda officer

Hockey delight for Ireland's men on BBC Newsline later

Car crash near police station in Cookstown

Newest One Direction fan born after mum goes into labour at gig

Ferry sailings cancelled

BBC NI Travel

All Rathlin and Ballycastle express sailings have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

East Belfast burglary charges

Higgins won't rule out second term

Irish President Michael D Higgins has refused to rule out running for re-election when his current term in office ends in 2018, despite a previous pledge to be a one-term president.

Michael D Higgins
BBC

He made the comments while speaking to reporters at a gathering of 500 Irish and Irish-Americans in San Francisco.

Tech company to create 19 Belfast jobs

A New York-based tech company is to

establish its European headquarters in Belfast, creating 19 jobs.

Invest NI
BBC

The move will generate nearly £850,000 annually in salaries, according to Invest Northern Ireland.

Coleraine fire 'deliberate'

Coleraine Times

A fire at a business in Coleraine on Friday night is being treated as deliberate, according to

the Coleraine Times.

More than 45 firefighters were needed to contain the blaze at a car repair workshop and stop it from spreading to six tankers in a neighbouring oil depot.

Fermanagh blue skies

Clouds reflecting off Lower Lough Erne at Kesh in County Fermanagh.

Lough
Keith Roper

Thanks to Keith Roper from Banbridge for sending us the snap! Send us your pictures to bbcnewsni@bbc.co.uk

Man accused of County Tyrone murder

Julian Fowler

BBC News NI

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man in County Tyrone.

Darius Sikorskas
BBC

Darius Sikorskas is accused of murdering Gediminas Stauskas, 32, originally from Lithuania, who was

found in a garage near Coalisland on 15 October. He also faces charges in connection with two shootings in Newry, including attempted murder and kidnap.

'Destined to be together forever'

The newly-married couple from County Down who

drowned in South Africa "will always be remembered as one - a couple destined to be together forever", a family statement has said.

Rodgers family
Rodgers family

Lynette and John Rodgers were found on a beach in the Western Cape on Friday.

"John loved his Land Rovers, his dog and six years ago he met the love of his life - his future bride," the family of John Rodgers said. "They will always be remembered as one, a couple destined to be together forever."

Ireland on top

BBC Sport NI

Ireland are flying in the second day of their Intercontinental Cup clash against Namibia - after posting a third innings total of 570 runs, they've already reduced their opponents to 71/4.

Ireland cricket
Getty Images

You can follow the scoreboard live

here.

Fresh cup of Lisburn coffee, anyone?

Rivals in Shield clash

BBC Sport NI

Cliftonville manager Gerard Lyttle says he's relishing taking on Linfield in

tomorrow night's County Antrim Shield quarter-final.

Cliftonville vs Linfield
Brian Little

"You always want to be involved in games like this and there's always added spice playing Linfield in the national stadium," says Lyttle. The game is live on Radio Ulster from 19:30 on Tuesday.

Latest on tragic Honeymoon couple on BBC Newsline

Man arrested in terrorist investigation

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in the Portadown area as part of an investigation linked to terrorism offences. Police say that the man was arrested last night and is now being questioned.

