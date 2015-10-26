BBC News NI Live

"There will be some who will engage, other who won't," says Tom Hartley, one of the organisers. "But we do think it's important for us from early on in this process to say 'look, we want this to be a period of hospitality, of bringing people in'."
Student accommodation in Belfast is all set for change - the traditional house-share with mates in the Holylands area could be replaced with new private sector developments, with 16 applications for student accommodation in the planning system.
Three schemes have been given the go-ahead and the first has just opened for business -
Easy Jet says that a flight from London to Belfast has diverted to Liverpool because a passenger needed "urgent medical assistance".
The flight landed at Liverpool about 35 minutes ago. "The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is Easy Jet's highest priority and the flight will continue to Belfast once the passenger has been met by paramedics," says the airline.
drowned in South Africa "will always be remembered as one - a couple destined to be together forever", a family statement has said.
Lynette and John Rodgers were found on a beach in the Western Cape on Friday.
"John loved his Land Rovers, his dog and six years ago he met the love of his life - his future bride," the family of John Rodgers said. "They will always be remembered as one, a couple destined to be together forever."
Ireland on top
BBC Sport NI
Ireland are flying in the second day of their Intercontinental Cup clash against Namibia - after posting a third innings total of 570 runs, they've already reduced their opponents to 71/4.
By Ciaran McCauley and Fiona Murray
TalkTalk cyber attack arrest
A15-year-old boy has been arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with last week's cyber attack on TalkTalk, the Metropolitan Police say.
Burns set for Down job
BBC Sport NI
It looks like Down have their new football manager, with double All-Ireland winner Eamon Burns set to be ratified later this week.
The former Down U-21 boss hasprovisionally accepted the post after being formally interviewed.
Grounds for success?
Cecilia Daly
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
We're used to our espresso and latte beans coming from exotic climates as Ethiopia or Colombia - buthow about a cup of Northern Ireland's finest coffee?
Local coffee-maker Johnsons have teamed up with landscape gardener David Patterson to attempt to grow coffee plants here for the first time. I've been finding out how they're planning to brew success.
Ireland set for Namibia win
BBC Sport NI
Ireland need just three wickets on the final day tocomplete an innings victory over Namibia in the Intercontinental Cup.
Ireland declared on 570-6, while the hosts finished the day on 169-7 - 150 runs short of making Ireland bat again.
Loyalists invited to Easter Rising events
Organisers of events to commemorate the centenary of the Easter Rising next yearsay that loyalist communities will be invited to participate.
Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Lynette and John Rodgers who drowned on honeymoon in South Africa,says they had "so much love and happiness" on their wedding day last week.
"You just don't think that it's going to happen to someone so young," she says. "It's very distressing when it's a young couple just setting out on life together and it's just been taken from them."
Boy 'critical' after farm accident
An eight-year-old boy is in a critical condition after a farm accident in north Antrim.
It happened on the Old Frosses Road near Cloughmills this morning. It's understood the boy fell from a tractor and suffered head injuries. He's being treated at Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
Belfast's new student homes
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
Flight diverted over medical problem
Union: 'Jobs to go at Bangor firm'
Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
A trade unionsays that a Bangor manufacturing company is planning to cut 34 jobs - about one third of its workforce.
The posts are at 3M, which makes masking tapes for the global market. The union, Unite, says the jobs are likely to be lost because some of the factory's work is transferring to Italy.
A Londonderry teenager has issued a personal plea to One Direction's Niall Horan to help stop social media trolls who have directed abuse towards her,the Derry Journal reports.
Levi Temple, 15, says she's been traumatised after receiving abuse blaming her for an incident in which Horan had water thrown over him during the band's gig in Belfast last Thursday.
Latvia coming to Windsor Park
BBC Sport NI
Northern Ireland willbegin their preparations for Euro 2016 by taking on Latvia in a friendly at Windsor Park on 18 November.
"It's a chance for us to start building momentum for our first ever appearance at the European Championship finals," says manager Michael O'Neill.
Ferry sailings cancelled
BBC NI Travel
All Rathlin and Ballycastle express sailings have been cancelled for the rest of the day.
East Belfast burglary charges
Higgins won't rule out second term
Irish President Michael D Higgins has refused to rule out running for re-election when his current term in office ends in 2018, despite a previous pledge to be a one-term president.
He made the comments while speaking to reporters at a gathering of 500 Irish and Irish-Americans in San Francisco.
Tech company to create 19 Belfast jobs
A New York-based tech company is toestablish its European headquarters in Belfast, creating 19 jobs.
The move will generate nearly £850,000 annually in salaries, according to Invest Northern Ireland.
Coleraine fire 'deliberate'
Coleraine Times
A fire at a business in Coleraine on Friday night is being treated as deliberate, according tothe Coleraine Times.
More than 45 firefighters were needed to contain the blaze at a car repair workshop and stop it from spreading to six tankers in a neighbouring oil depot.
Fermanagh blue skies
Clouds reflecting off Lower Lough Erne at Kesh in County Fermanagh.
Thanks to Keith Roper from Banbridge for sending us the snap! Send us your pictures to bbcnewsni@bbc.co.uk
Marathon race winners
Man accused of County Tyrone murder
Julian Fowler
BBC News NI
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man in County Tyrone.
Darius Sikorskas is accused of murdering Gediminas Stauskas, 32, originally from Lithuania, who wasfound in a garage near Coalisland on 15 October. He also faces charges in connection with two shootings in Newry, including attempted murder and kidnap.
'Destined to be together forever'
You can follow the scoreboard livehere.
Fresh cup of Lisburn coffee, anyone?
Rivals in Shield clash
BBC Sport NI
Cliftonville manager Gerard Lyttle says he's relishing taking on Linfield intomorrow night's County Antrim Shield quarter-final.
"You always want to be involved in games like this and there's always added spice playing Linfield in the national stadium," says Lyttle. The game is live on Radio Ulster from 19:30 on Tuesday.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in the Portadown area as part of an investigation linked to terrorism offences. Police say that the man was arrested last night and is now being questioned.