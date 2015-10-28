BBC News NI Live

Martin O'Neill has named a 39-man squad for the games with Quinn left out - the panel will be trimmed ahead of a group meeting on 9 November.
Rainy night ahead
Geoff Maskell
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
It's been fine day but we're going to see more cloud and rain overnight, leading to a wet start tomorrow.
The
full forecast shows that rain will not hang around and there will be drier conditions as Thursday continues.
£100k cocaine accused denied bail
A man stopped on a County Down motorway with at least £100,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his van must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.
Liam McAnoy, 34, of Prospect Park in Belfast, is charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply following the seizure made near Hillsborough on 9 October. Mr McAnoy has said he did not know about the drugs, which were discovered in a secret compartment.
Woman assaulted in Kilkeel burglary
A woman in her 50s has been assaulted during a burglary at her home in Kilkeel. Police say that a man entered the house in the Newcastle Street area at about 19:45 last night.
He demanded money from the woman and forced her to remain with him while he searched for cash. The woman was injured trying to get away - suffering cuts and bruises - before finally escaping. The man made off in the direction of Mountain Road.
Police called to a home on Mailcoach Road at about 10:30 this morning - police found a man in his early 30s with a knife and shot him with a stun gun. A man and a woman were both treated at the scene for their injuries but the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.
Business closure 'end of an era'
The Northern Ireland Independent Retail Trade Association has described the decision of its long time member and owner of JC Stewart, Paul Stewart, to sell his business as "an end of an era".
Glyn Roberts, NIIRTA chief executive, said Mr Stewart "made a huge contribution" and said it was "welcome news" that no jobs would be lost and the existing business name would remain.
The 28-year-old, who has been capped 13 times, says: "To accept I will not play with my teammates again is beyond upsetting."
Trade union hit by strike
Trade union Nipsa is set to be hit by industrial action after a number of its employees voted to strike on Friday 30 October over a "pay and grading dispute".
Nipsa staff are unable to join that union, so are represented by Unite. "My members are disgusted that their employer who routinely challenges poor industrial relations practice across Northern Ireland is acting in a manner which no employer would dare," says Kevin Kelly, from Unite. "This dispute is resolvable if the will of the employer existed."
The Police Federation says that some of the millions earmarked for the project would be better spent "easing pressures on the frontline" of policing.
However, SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone says there's "scepticism" in the Desertcreat area that the redrawn plan will actually happen and that "it's time we see some action to deliver on the promise of this site".
Proposals for divorces to be settled online
People could be allowed to settle divorces and low value compensations cases online through
Judges, barristers, solicitors and politicians are being asked to consider backing the change, that would initially see the eBay style online disputes system used to settle compensation claims of less than £25,000.
Foster 'optimistic' over talks
DUP minister Arlene Foster says that her party hopes that Stormont talks will "come to a head by the end of this month".
When asked if she thought a deal was possible, she said: "We are still optimistic, but there are gaps that need to be closed, and we will work very hard to make sure that we close those gaps quickly."
Mr Murphy's body was exhumed yesterday and what is believed to have been a bullet was found in his remains.
Baton round use 'was justified'
A police officer was justified in firing a baton round at a 17-year-old boy armed with a knife during an incident in west Belfast on 9 March 2014, the Police Ombudsman has ruled.
Police said he was ordered to put the knife down, but instead approached their car and began hitting the boot with either his hand or the handle of the knife. Dr Michael Maguire (above), concluded that the use of the weapon had been lawful, proportionate and necessary.
Police said that the victim answered the door of a house in the Drumgor Heights area where he was confronted by a man who pointed a suspected gun at him. The victim forced the door closed but the man tried to attack him by putting a large knife through the door's letterbox.
Paul Campbell, of The Mills, Coalisland, was granted bail, but remains in custody after the PPS objected. Police say a modern DNA comparison, carried out yesterday, offers a match between Paul Campbell and a bloodstain.
SDLP MP raises smear test age limit
SDLP MP Mark Durkan has raised the issue of age limits on cervical cancer smear tests at Prime Minister's Questions in Westminster.
He spoke about the case of Sorcha Glenn, a 23-year-old from Londonderry who died from cervical cancer. Under current rules, no one under 25 can have a smear tests.
David Cameron responds that it's a "tragic case" but that the age is set at 25 because of the risk of "false positives" at younger ages. He says he will write to the Foyle MP about the issue.
McIlroy vows to return to top form
BBC Sport NI
Rory McIlroy says he's concentrating on a return to his best form, having
"I attended a meeting last night at Stormont Castle with Peter Robinson and representatives of other parties," he says.
"The Ulster Unionists sent two people to those discussions, none of which was an elected representative and none of which uttered a single word during the course of the meeting which was about very vital budgetary and economic issues."
Live Reporting
By Niall Glynn and Ciaran McCauley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodnight
Ciaran McCauley
BBC News NI
That's all from us at BBC News NI Live, we'll be back bright and early from 07:00 on Thursday.
We'll leave you withthis lovely shot of the sunset over Boa Island in County Fermanagh, taken by Mike Arnold. Have a great evening!
Weekend weather: Horror or treat?
School transport reminder
Pengelly up for new junior minister job
Chris Page
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
The DUP MLA Emma Pengelly says she will bring a "great deal of experience" to hernew job as junior minister - and is planning to spend a "considerable amount" of her severance payment on constituency work.
Mrs Pengelly has been appointed to the role around a month after she became an MLA to South Belfast. Previously she was a special advisor to the First Minister Peter Robinson.
Quinn to miss play-offs
BBC Sport NI
Hull City midfielder Stephen Quinn willmiss the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2016 play-off matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina with a knee injury.
Martin O'Neill has named a 39-man squad for the games with Quinn left out - the panel will be trimmed ahead of a group meeting on 9 November.
Rainy night ahead
Geoff Maskell
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
It's been fine day but we're going to see more cloud and rain overnight, leading to a wet start tomorrow.
Thefull forecast shows that rain will not hang around and there will be drier conditions as Thursday continues.
£100k cocaine accused denied bail
A man stopped on a County Down motorway with at least £100,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his van must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.
Liam McAnoy, 34, of Prospect Park in Belfast, is charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply following the seizure made near Hillsborough on 9 October. Mr McAnoy has said he did not know about the drugs, which were discovered in a secret compartment.
Woman assaulted in Kilkeel burglary
A woman in her 50s has been assaulted during a burglary at her home in Kilkeel. Police say that a man entered the house in the Newcastle Street area at about 19:45 last night.
He demanded money from the woman and forced her to remain with him while he searched for cash. The woman was injured trying to get away - suffering cuts and bruises - before finally escaping. The man made off in the direction of Mountain Road.
Report: Quebec to invest in Bombardier jet
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
The provincial government in Quebecis set to invest in Bombardier's troubled CSeries according to Reuters.
The development of the CSeries - a narrow-bodied passenger jet - has put a major strain on Bombardier's finances. The company is based in Canada but is the largest employer here.
Beautiful autumn shot of Fairyglen
Murder probe after woman's death
Irish police havelaunched a murder investigation and arrested a man after a woman's death in Sligo.
Police called to a home on Mailcoach Road at about 10:30 this morning - police found a man in his early 30s with a knife and shot him with a stun gun. A man and a woman were both treated at the scene for their injuries but the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.
Business closure 'end of an era'
The Northern Ireland Independent Retail Trade Association has described the decision of its long time member and owner of JC Stewart, Paul Stewart, to sell his business as "an end of an era".
Glyn Roberts, NIIRTA chief executive, said Mr Stewart "made a huge contribution" and said it was "welcome news" that no jobs would be lost and the existing business name would remain.
Full-back Jones retires
BBC Sport NI
Muster and Ireland full-back Felix Jones has beenforced to retire after suffering a neck injury.
The 28-year-old, who has been capped 13 times, says: "To accept I will not play with my teammates again is beyond upsetting."
Trade union hit by strike
Trade union Nipsa is set to be hit by industrial action after a number of its employees voted to strike on Friday 30 October over a "pay and grading dispute".
Nipsa staff are unable to join that union, so are represented by Unite. "My members are disgusted that their employer who routinely challenges poor industrial relations practice across Northern Ireland is acting in a manner which no employer would dare," says Kevin Kelly, from Unite. "This dispute is resolvable if the will of the employer existed."
Government 'has unused borrowing powers'
Quebec government 'to bail out C-Series'
Poetic tribute in County Fermanagh on BBC Newsline tonight
Reaction to new Desertcreat plan
There have been some differing reactions today toyesterday's news of a radical new plan for a joint police, fire and prison service training college at Desertcreat.
The Police Federation says that some of the millions earmarked for the project would be better spent "easing pressures on the frontline" of policing.
However, SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone says there's "scepticism" in the Desertcreat area that the redrawn plan will actually happen and that "it's time we see some action to deliver on the promise of this site".
Proposals for divorces to be settled online
People could be allowed to settle divorces and low value compensations cases online throughradical new proposals for the legal system.
Judges, barristers, solicitors and politicians are being asked to consider backing the change, that would initially see the eBay style online disputes system used to settle compensation claims of less than £25,000.
Foster 'optimistic' over talks
DUP minister Arlene Foster says that her party hopes that Stormont talks will "come to a head by the end of this month".
When asked if she thought a deal was possible, she said: "We are still optimistic, but there are gaps that need to be closed, and we will work very hard to make sure that we close those gaps quickly."
Colder after the rain
Ballymurphy: 'No reburial until questions answered'
A coroner says that the body of Joseph Murphy, who was killed in 1971 in Army shootings at Ballymurphy, west Belfast,will not be reburied until questions about his death are answered.
Mr Murphy's body was exhumed yesterday and what is believed to have been a bullet was found in his remains.
Baton round use 'was justified'
A police officer was justified in firing a baton round at a 17-year-old boy armed with a knife during an incident in west Belfast on 9 March 2014, the Police Ombudsman has ruled.
Police said he was ordered to put the knife down, but instead approached their car and began hitting the boot with either his hand or the handle of the knife. Dr Michael Maguire (above), concluded that the use of the weapon had been lawful, proportionate and necessary.
Darren Cave on Ulster Rugby Extra tonight
Accountant jailed on fraud charges
A Londonderry accountant has been jailed after pleading guilty to charges relating to a £70,000 VAT, tax credit and mortgage fraud.
James Joseph Heaney, 46, from Spruce Meadows committed 19 offences between October 2011 and February 2013. He will serve six months in prison and further six months on licence.
Developer to give Nama evidence
Attacker tried to 'stab man through letterbox'
A man has beenattacked at a Craigavon house he was working at by another man who tried to stab him through the letterbox.
Police said that the victim answered the door of a house in the Drumgor Heights area where he was confronted by a man who pointed a suspected gun at him. The victim forced the door closed but the man tried to attack him by putting a large knife through the door's letterbox.
Remembering Berkeley balcony victims
Irish President Michael D Higgins is toplant a tree in Berkeley, California, in memory of the students who died when a balcony collapsed there in June.
Five of them were Irish students based in the US as part of a work exchange programme. Mr Higgins will today plant a tree in Berkeley's civic park, near to the apartment block.
Planet spotter's forecast
A&E performance worse last month
Just under 70 patients had to wait at accident and emergency departments here for more than 12 hours in September,according to latest statistics.
The figures, from the health department, show that overall performance has worsened since the previous quarter, with just under 75% of patients treated or admitted within four hours.
Deer in a rut in CountyTyrone
Some fantastic shots of white fallow deer taken near Dungannon by Desmond Loughrey.
Man in court over police station attack
A man has appeared in courtcharged with a bomb attack on Coalisland Police Station in 1997.
Paul Campbell, of The Mills, Coalisland, was granted bail, but remains in custody after the PPS objected. Police say a modern DNA comparison, carried out yesterday, offers a match between Paul Campbell and a bloodstain.
SDLP MP raises smear test age limit
SDLP MP Mark Durkan has raised the issue of age limits on cervical cancer smear tests at Prime Minister's Questions in Westminster.
He spoke about the case of Sorcha Glenn, a 23-year-old from Londonderry who died from cervical cancer. Under current rules, no one under 25 can have a smear tests.
David Cameron responds that it's a "tragic case" but that the age is set at 25 because of the risk of "false positives" at younger ages. He says he will write to the Foyle MP about the issue.
McIlroy vows to return to top form
BBC Sport NI
Rory McIlroy says he's concentrating on a return to his best form, havingregained full fitness as he chases a third Race to Dubai title.
The former world number one ruptured a ligament in his left ankle during a game of football with friends in July, ruling him out of several tournaments.
Irish president visits US west coast
When autumn leaves start to fall
There are some stunning and vibrant autumn colours around Northern Ireland at the moment - here's one shot from Dromore County Down.
Thanks to Paul McFarland for sending it to BBC News NI Live!
Traffic busy in Belfast this afternoon
New Game of Thrones film set in County Antrim
'Rat infested' halting site
After the tragedy of thefatal Carrickmines fire in Dublin, journalist Diarmaid Fleming has been writing about living conditions of travellers in other parts of Ireland.
The journalist travelled to St Mary's halting site near Dublin's M50 motorway -you can read about his visit here. Residents have told him that the site is "infested with rats at night".
DFM: 'Parties must enter talks in good faith'
Speaking to press at Stormont, Martin McGuinness alsohit out at parties who he says are not entering into talks in "good faith".
"I attended a meeting last night at Stormont Castle with Peter Robinson and representatives of other parties," he says.
"The Ulster Unionists sent two people to those discussions, none of which was an elected representative and none of which uttered a single word during the course of the meeting which was about very vital budgetary and economic issues."