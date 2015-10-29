BBC News NI Live

It was through a funding programme where the festival was the only organisation to be awarded a grant. However, some of that money was given to the festival to be distributed to other arts organisations.
The fixture was switched from Saturday in what Gray believes was a tactical ploy by the County Fermanagh team. "They have tried to disrupt us, so we need to get the three points and show it hasn't affected us," he says.
Bad summer weather has been blamed and caused the fruits to not ripen into their traditional orange colour.
Robinson: 'One party not engaged with talks'
Speaking to the media at Stormont, Peter Robinson says "there is one party that has not fully engaged in the process".
When asked if there had been attempts to sabotage the talks, Mr Robinson says: "There are people, quite clearly, who think they will have some advantage if the process breaks down - you know who they are as well as I do, and I don't particularly want to give them any further coverage."
He adds: "To use a
recently quoted phrase, they are on the wrong side of history if they think it is advantageous to bring this process down."
Robinson 'whingers and wreckers' warning
First Minister Peter Robinson is currently speaking to the media at Stormont - he says all the parties must show the "necessary leadership" to strike an agreement over Stormont's future or face the end of the political institutions.
"There are those who are sitting on the sidelines," he says. "We know who they are. They are the whingers, the wreckers, the political snipers who look for failure, who hope for failure so they might personally, or from a party point-of-view, benefit."
Robinson: '10 days to make deal'
Peter Robinson says that if parties at Stormont cannot make a deal in the next 10 days then "there will be no agreement".
"We are coming to the vital stage, the endgame," he says, speaking to the media at Stormont. "It is my view that if we cannot reach agreement, then the process itself will be terminated."
'Brexit could lead to Irish referendum'
Former Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Bertie Ahern has warned that a UK exit from Europe could force a new referendum in the Republic of Ireland.
David Cameron is seeking concessions from the EU ahead of a poll on whether or not the UK will leave the union. He says that any concessions or "treaty changes" would lead have to be ratified by all EU members in their national parliaments or through referendums.
Arts Council 'not happy' with funding decision
We heard earlier abouta decision by the Department for Culture, Arts and Leisure to give over half a million pounds to the West Belfast Festival in the past two years.
Tonight onThe Arts Show, the department's minister Carál Ní Chuilín responded.
She said the Arts Council were not happy with the decision. "We had a very frank meeting and I appreciate what they had to say, but we didn't come to an agreement."
Tragic honeymoon couple remembered
A wreath-laying service has been held in South Africa in memory of County Down couple Lynette and John Rodgers, whodrowned while on honeymoon last Friday.
Ballymena stabbing arrests - more detail
PSNI
A man and a woman have been arrested after a stabbing at Waveney Road in Ballymena.
The victim, a 30-year-old-man, was found in a flat and is in a serious condition in hospital. The 23-year-old woman and the 33-year-old man were arrested at the scene.
Man stabbed in Ballymena
Fermanagh UUP councillor quits party
Man 'seriously injured' after stabbing
PSNI
Police say a man is in 'a very serious condition' in hospital after he was attacked in west Belfast this afternoon.
The victim, believed to be in his thirties, was assaulted in Hawthorn Street. Part of the road is still closed this evening.
Union welcomes Bombardier investment
The union Unite has welcomed a $1bn US dollars (£655m)investment in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jet.
The provincial government in Quebec is making the investment.
"Hopefully this news will provide considerable reassurance to their workforce here about the long-term job security," Unite said in a statement.
West Belfast Festival funding
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
The BBC has learned that theDepartment for Culture, Arts and Leisure has given over half a million pounds to the West Belfast Festival in the past two years.
The BBC has learned that the Department for Culture, Arts and Leisure has given over half a million pounds to the West Belfast Festival in the past two years.

It was through a funding programme where the festival was the only organisation to be awarded a grant. However, some of that money was given to the festival to be distributed to other arts organisations.
Lane reduction after County Down crash
The Killyleagh Road, Crossgar is down to one lane at present due to a collision between two cars where the road meets the Ballytrim Road.
Sos: Next week 'crucial' for talks outcome
Secretary of State Theresa Villiers says she's encouraged that talks at Stormont are continuing - but difficult issues remain.
"It is essential a successful conclusion is reached very soon," she said. "Next week could be crucial to the success or failure of this process."
How warm is your welcome?
Legacy issues 'need to be addressed'
Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly has updated the media at Stormont after the DUP and UUP had their say on the ongoing talks, as reported below.
He said: "We're ready to put the work in. This needs the British government to be involved in this as well, and at the moment they are not doing what is necessary on this issue of legacy."
Nesbitt: 'Don't bet your house on five party deal'
Speaking to the media at Stormont, Mike Nesbitt said people shouldn't anticipate that the talks will "either a five party deal or no deal".
"It could be a two party deal and it could also be a three party deal, he said, claiming that "Alliance are willing to sell their souls on power".
UUP 'won't support begging bowl'
Mike Nesbitt only spoke for a few minutes at Stormont - he told reporters that his party would remain in the talks, but would not support "handing out the begging bowl to London".Read more on why the five biggest parties have been in negotiations for almost six weeks about the budget, welfare reform as well as past and present paramilitary activity.
'Busting to do a side deal'
The Ulster Unionist Party leader has just spoken at a press conference at Stormont - he said "our principal stand is irritating the two big parties who are clearly busting to do a side deal".
Earlier, theDUP leader said that if parties at Stormont cannot make a deal in the next 10 days then "there will be no agreement".
Ballygowan aggravated burglary
Money stolen from pension during burglary
Four masked men, believed to be armed, have stolen money from a man in his 80s during an aggravated burglary in Ballygowan.
It happened at 21:15 last night on the Drumreagh Road - it's not known what type of weapon the men were carrying. They stole money and made off in the direction of Kilcairn Road.
Rodgers to succeed the Special One?
Warrenpoint unhappy over fixture move
Warrenpoint Town boss Barry Gray says theIrish Premiership strugglers are not happy about having to play their match against Ballinamallard on Friday.
The fixture was switched from Saturday in what Gray believes was a tactical ploy by the County Fermanagh team. "They have tried to disrupt us, so we need to get the three points and show it hasn't affected us," he says.
Man assaulted in west Belfast
Part of Hawthorn Street has been closed
Scary pumpkin shortage
Halloween is coming and that means tricks, treats and pumpkins - or does it?Farmers are reporting that the normally plentiful pumpkin crop is poor this year.
Bad summer weather has been blamed and caused the fruits to not ripen into their traditional orange colour.
Robinson: 'One party not engaged with talks'
Speaking to the media at Stormont, Peter Robinson says "there is one party that has not fully engaged in the process".
When asked if there had been attempts to sabotage the talks, Mr Robinson says: "There are people, quite clearly, who think they will have some advantage if the process breaks down - you know who they are as well as I do, and I don't particularly want to give them any further coverage."
He adds: "To use arecently quoted phrase, they are on the wrong side of history if they think it is advantageous to bring this process down."
Robinson 'whingers and wreckers' warning
First Minister Peter Robinson is currently speaking to the media at Stormont - he says all the parties must show the "necessary leadership" to strike an agreement over Stormont's future or face the end of the political institutions.
"There are those who are sitting on the sidelines," he says. "We know who they are. They are the whingers, the wreckers, the political snipers who look for failure, who hope for failure so they might personally, or from a party point-of-view, benefit."
Robinson: '10 days to make deal'
Peter Robinson says that if parties at Stormont cannot make a deal in the next 10 days then "there will be no agreement".
"We are coming to the vital stage, the endgame," he says, speaking to the media at Stormont. "It is my view that if we cannot reach agreement, then the process itself will be terminated."
'Brexit could lead to Irish referendum'
Former Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Bertie Ahern has warned that a UK exit from Europe could force a new referendum in the Republic of Ireland.
David Cameron is seeking concessions from the EU ahead of a poll on whether or not the UK will leave the union. He says that any concessions or "treaty changes" would lead have to be ratified by all EU members in their national parliaments or through referendums.
Coyle reveals carbon monoxide poisoning
Pop star Nadine Coylesays she suffered from severe carbon monoxide poisoning while living in the US.
The former Girls Aloud star, 30, said she became ill in 2010 because of a faulty boiler at her home in LA.
Bouquet tribute for tragic couple
Trade union staff to take strike action
Trade union Nipsa says it's "committed to resolving" a dispute that has seena number of its staff vote to strike.
The staff - represented by another trade union, Unite - are in dispute over pay and job grading. Unite have accused Nipsa of "acting in a manner no employer would dare".
Dissident threat to County Tyrone teenager
Bomb accused granted bail
A man accused oftrying to bomb Coalisland police station almost 20 years ago has been granted bail despite an appeal by the prosecution.
The charge against 37-year-old Paul Campbell, with an address at The Mills in Coalisland, relates to an IRA grenade attack in March 1997.
Defeat for Mark Allen
Mark Allen is out of the International Championship in China - he's beenknocked out 6-5 by Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.
Clocking in at Belfast's H&W
A replica of clock-in boards used at Harland and Wolff has gone on display and our reporter Helen Jones took a trip down memory lane for Good Morning Ulster.
Jackson and Cave back for Ulster
Irish internationals Paddy Jackson and Darren Cave havereturned to Ulster's starting team for tomorrow night's Pro12 match against Munster.
The pair are two of four changes to the team, that also sees Peter Nelson come into full-back and Andy Warwick take his place at loosehead prop.
Derry regeneration centre to close
Londonderry's urban regeneration company, Ilex, is to bewound up within months.
Its 18 employees were told the news this morning. The move follows the resignation of several key members of staff.
Lights out on Belfast street - slow down
Population growth continues
The population of Northern Ireland is rising and set to hit the 2m mark by mid-2034according to latest figures.
There's currently just over 1.85m people in the country.Nisra (Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency) says the 1.9 mark will be reached in five years' time.