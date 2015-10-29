Bill Corr

BBC News NI Live

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 29 October 2015
  2. Robinson: 10 days to make deal
  3. Australian man charged over NI woman's murder
  4. Home care 'at breaking point'

Live Reporting

By Claire Noble and Grania McFadden

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Good night!

Claire Noble

BBC News NI

That's it from BBC News NI Live for today! We'll be back tomorrow from 07:00 with all the latest news, sport, traffic and travel.

Get involved

As usual, we'd love to hear your thoughts on the stories we're covering. If you'd like to get involved, please get in touch:

Email:

bbcnewsni@bbc.co.uk

Tweet:

@BBCNewsNI

Facebook:

BBC Newsline

Arts Council 'not happy' with funding decision

We heard earlier about

a decision by the Department for Culture, Arts and Leisure to give over half a million pounds to the West Belfast Festival in the past two years.

CARAL NI Chuilín
BBC

Tonight on

The Arts Show, the department's minister Carál Ní Chuilín responded.

She said the Arts Council were not happy with the decision. "We had a very frank meeting and I appreciate what they had to say, but we didn't come to an agreement."

Tragic honeymoon couple remembered

A wreath-laying service has been held in South Africa in memory of County Down couple Lynette and John Rodgers, who

drowned while on honeymoon last Friday.

Wreath laid for Lynette and John Rodgers
Ewald Stander
Ballymena stabbing arrests - more detail

PSNI

A man and a woman have been arrested after a stabbing at Waveney Road in Ballymena.

The victim, a 30-year-old-man, was found in a flat and is in a serious condition in hospital. The 23-year-old woman and the 33-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

Killyleagh Road clear

Man stabbed in Ballymena

Fermanagh UUP councillor quits party

Man 'seriously injured' after stabbing

PSNI

Police say a man is in 'a very serious condition' in hospital after he was attacked in west Belfast this afternoon.

The victim, believed to be in his thirties, was assaulted in Hawthorn Street. Part of the road is still closed this evening.

Union welcomes Bombardier investment

The union Unite has welcomed a $1bn US dollars (£655m)

investment in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jet.

PLANE
Reuters

The provincial government in Quebec is making the investment.

"Hopefully this news will provide considerable reassurance to their workforce here about the long-term job security," Unite said in a statement.

Traffic slow in Antrim

West Belfast Festival funding

Robbie Meredith

BBC News NI Education Correspondent

The BBC has learned that the

Department for Culture, Arts and Leisure has given over half a million pounds to the West Belfast Festival in the past two years.

money
BBC

It was through a funding programme where the festival was the only organisation to be awarded a grant. However, some of that money was given to the festival to be distributed to other arts organisations.

I'll have more on this story on tonight's Evening Extra.

Lane reduction after County Down crash

BBC NI Travel

The Killyleagh Road, Crossgar is down to one lane at present due to a collision between two cars where the road meets the Ballytrim Road.

Sos: Next week 'crucial' for talks outcome

Secretary of State Theresa Villiers says she's encouraged that talks at Stormont are continuing - but difficult issues remain.

Theresa Villiers
BBC

"It is essential a successful conclusion is reached very soon," she said. "Next week could be crucial to the success or failure of this process."

How warm is your welcome?

Legacy issues 'need to be addressed'

Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly has updated the media at Stormont after the DUP and UUP had their say on the ongoing talks, as reported below.

GERRY KELLY
BBC

He said: "We're ready to put the work in. This needs the British government to be involved in this as well, and at the moment they are not doing what is necessary on this issue of legacy."

Nesbitt: 'Don't bet your house on five party deal'

Speaking to the media at Stormont, Mike Nesbitt said people shouldn't anticipate that the talks will "either a five party deal or no deal".

Mike Nesbitt
BBC

"It could be a two party deal and it could also be a three party deal, he said, claiming that "Alliance are willing to sell their souls on power".

UUP 'won't support begging bowl'

Mike Nesbitt only spoke for a few minutes at Stormont - he told reporters that his party would remain in the talks, but would not support "handing out the begging bowl to London".

Mike Nesbitt
BBC

Read more on why the five biggest parties have been in negotiations for almost six weeks about the budget, welfare reform as well as past and present paramilitary activity.

'Busting to do a side deal'

The Ulster Unionist Party leader has just spoken at a press conference at Stormont - he said "our principal stand is irritating the two big parties who are clearly busting to do a side deal".

Mike Nesbitt
BBC

Earlier, the

DUP leader said that if parties at Stormont cannot make a deal in the next 10 days then "there will be no agreement".

Ballygowan aggravated burglary

Money stolen from pension during burglary

Four masked men, believed to be armed, have stolen money from a man in his 80s during an aggravated burglary in Ballygowan.

It happened at 21:15 last night on the Drumreagh Road - it's not known what type of weapon the men were carrying. They stole money and made off in the direction of Kilcairn Road.

Warrenpoint unhappy over fixture move

BBC Sport NI

Warrenpoint Town boss Barry Gray says the

Irish Premiership strugglers are not happy about having to play their match against Ballinamallard on Friday.

Warrenpoint Town
Press Eye

The fixture was switched from Saturday in what Gray believes was a tactical ploy by the County Fermanagh team. "They have tried to disrupt us, so we need to get the three points and show it hasn't affected us," he says.

Man assaulted in west Belfast

Part of Hawthorn Street has been closed

Scary pumpkin shortage

Angie Phillips

BBC News NI Weather Presenter

Halloween is coming and that means tricks, treats and pumpkins - or does it?

Farmers are reporting that the normally plentiful pumpkin crop is poor this year.

Pumpkin
BBC

Bad summer weather has been blamed and caused the fruits to not ripen into their traditional orange colour.

Robinson: 'One party not engaged with talks'

Speaking to the media at Stormont, Peter Robinson says "there is one party that has not fully engaged in the process".

Peter Robinson
BBC

When asked if there had been attempts to sabotage the talks, Mr Robinson says: "There are people, quite clearly, who think they will have some advantage if the process breaks down - you know who they are as well as I do, and I don't particularly want to give them any further coverage."

He adds: "To use a

recently quoted phrase, they are on the wrong side of history if they think it is advantageous to bring this process down."

Robinson 'whingers and wreckers' warning

First Minister Peter Robinson is currently speaking to the media at Stormont - he says all the parties must show the "necessary leadership" to strike an agreement over Stormont's future or face the end of the political institutions.

DUP
BBC

"There are those who are sitting on the sidelines," he says. "We know who they are. They are the whingers, the wreckers, the political snipers who look for failure, who hope for failure so they might personally, or from a party point-of-view, benefit."

Robinson: '10 days to make deal'

Peter Robinson says that if parties at Stormont cannot make a deal in the next 10 days then "there will be no agreement".

Peter Robinson
BBC

"We are coming to the vital stage, the endgame," he says, speaking to the media at Stormont. "It is my view that if we cannot reach agreement, then the process itself will be terminated."

'Brexit could lead to Irish referendum'

Former Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Bertie Ahern has warned that a UK exit from Europe could force a new referendum in the Republic of Ireland.

Bertie Ahern
BBC

David Cameron is seeking concessions from the EU ahead of a poll on whether or not the UK will leave the union. He says that any concessions or "treaty changes" would lead have to be ratified by all EU members in their national parliaments or through referendums.

Coyle reveals carbon monoxide poisoning

Pop star Nadine Coyle

says she suffered from severe carbon monoxide poisoning while living in the US.

Nadine Coyle
BBC

The former Girls Aloud star, 30, said she became ill in 2010 because of a faulty boiler at her home in LA.

Trade union staff to take strike action

Trade union Nipsa says it's "committed to resolving" a dispute that has seen

a number of its staff vote to strike.

Nipsa
BBC

The staff - represented by another trade union, Unite - are in dispute over pay and job grading. Unite have accused Nipsa of "acting in a manner no employer would dare".

Dissident threat to County Tyrone teenager

Bomb accused granted bail

Claire Graham

BBC News NI

A man accused of

trying to bomb Coalisland police station almost 20 years ago has been granted bail despite an appeal by the prosecution.

Coalisland police station
Pacemaker

The charge against 37-year-old Paul Campbell, with an address at The Mills in Coalisland, relates to an IRA grenade attack in March 1997.

Clocking in at Belfast's H&W

A replica of clock-in boards used at Harland and Wolff has gone on display and our reporter Helen Jones took a trip down memory lane for Good Morning Ulster.

Jackson and Cave back for Ulster

BBC Sport NI

Irish internationals Paddy Jackson and Darren Cave have

returned to Ulster's starting team for tomorrow night's Pro12 match against Munster.

Paddy Jackson
Press Eye

The pair are two of four changes to the team, that also sees Peter Nelson come into full-back and Andy Warwick take his place at loosehead prop.

Derry regeneration centre to close

BBC Radio Foyle

Londonderry's urban regeneration company, Ilex, is to be

wound up within months.

iLEX
BBC

Its 18 employees were told the news this morning. The move follows the resignation of several key members of staff.

Lights out on Belfast street - slow down

Population growth continues

The population of Northern Ireland is rising and set to hit the 2m mark by mid-2034

according to latest figures.

There's currently just over 1.85m people in the country.

Nisra (Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency) says the 1.9 mark will be reached in five years' time.

