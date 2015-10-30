BBC News NI Live

So, in case you didn't notice it's Halloween (yes, really!). So just a reminder to get your costume in order, get ready for trick-or-treaters and be prepared for ghoulish goings-on like those shown at this devilishly decorated house in Antrim.
And if you're looking for something to pass the time until Halloween fright night tomorrow, you can whiz your way over to Colin Glen Forest Park in west Belfast tomorrow, where our own Barra Best will be
Ulster trail Munster 19-18 at half-time in their Pro12 match at Thomond Park - in a cracking first half, both sides scored three tries, with Craig Gilroy (twice) and Nick Williams touching down for Ulster.
Here's a Sith Lord with a difference - nine-year-old Oisin Roberts from Letterkenny makes a forceful Darth Vader, in a costume that incorporates his wheelchair.
Oisin celebrates Halloween with costumes that use his chair, such as when it was transformed into the Batmobile two years ago. "I am a Star Wars geek, so this year I've been getting Oisin into Star Wars," says his father Paddy Browne. You can watch more about Oisin's transformation to the dark side
"This has been a very serious complaint and as such our investigations have been completed without delays," says a spokesperson. "We pride ourselves in providing vital public transport for the entire community."
Golden days
It's a lovely day for a dander, says Ciaran Meyler, who sent us this picture of Castlewellan forest park. Not a witch in sight!
TalkTalk says the extent of the data accessed in the cyber attack "is significantly less than originally suspected".
It said fewer than 21,000 bank account numbers and sort codes were obtained, fewer than 28,000 obscured credit and debit card details (with the middle six digits missing); fewer than 15,000 customer dates of birth; and fewer than 1.2 million customer email addresses, names and phone numbers.
Refugees making Mourne mark
Iain McDowell
BBC News NI
About 100 Syrian refugees are expected to arrive in Northern Ireland before Christmas, but some who are already here say they live under a cloud of fear and intimidation.
Now, one group has found a peaceful retreat in one of Northern Ireland's most spectacular landscapes. You can
read my feature on how they are making their mark on the Mournes and listen to my package for Good Morning Ulster here.
Nurses pay affected by glitch
Almost 1,500 Belfast Health Trust nurses did not receive unsociable hours pay this month because of a computer glitch.
Basic salaries have not affected but wages for working weekends or public holidays have not been passed on, according to the trust. The healthcare authority said it would investigate to make sure there no repeat next month.
McKillop's Doha victory
BBC Sport NI
Tonight on BBC Newsline we'll have more on Ballymena born athlete Michael McKillop who has retained his 1500 metres title as he won gold once more at the IPC Athletics World Championships.
He remains unbeaten for a decade on the track at major championships.
Their funeral will take place at First Holywood Presbyterian Church on Monday.
Fermanagh fright night
An abandoned cottage in the woods of County Fermanagh is home to one of Northern Ireland's most infamous cases of poltergeist history - and being Halloween, we decided share the story of the Coonian ghost.
In the spring of 1913, a widow and her six children, took up residence in the cottage and it's said were tormented by the spirit.
The BBC followed the story for their Greatest Haunts television programme -
Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has said that anyone with information on the death of Columba McVeigh, one of the Disappeared who was abducted and secretly buried by the IRA, should come forward.
The family of Mr McVeigh have
renewed their appeal for information on the eve of the 40th anniversary of his disappearance. Mr Adams says: "As the anniversary of the abduction of Columba McVeigh approaches, I want to appeal again for anyone with information whatsoever to bring it forward."
Frightening forecast for Halloween
Hallo(ween)? Is it fear you're looking for?
Archive: Exorcism in south Belfast
BBC NI Archive
More spooky Halloween archive now and here's one with a Poltergeist twist - in 1994, Darragh McIntyre reported from a house in south Belfast that hadunderwent an exorcism.
A ghost had haunted the house for 15 years until the owner finally had enough and called in the clergy to compel the spirit to leave.
Moira Road closed after accident
Archive: Fruit frustration in Halloween game
BBC NI Archive
Games are as much a Halloween tradition as scary costumes and ghost stories - so we've foundthis archive footage of punters in Belfast trying, in vain, to get their teeth round an apple on a string.
Sounds easy enough, but maddeningly difficult in practice as these aspiring apple-feasters found out.
Smuggled gold sold
Andy West
BBC News NI
Smuggled gold, estimated to be worth more than £1m, has beensold at auction here.
The gold was seized during an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) into a £9m smuggling plot.
Martin to skip the NW200
BBC Sport NI
Road-racing star Guy Martin says he willsit out the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT events next year.
Martin criticised the North West earlier this year when he said he was "bored to the back teeth of riding through chicanes". In August, he broke his back in an accident at the Dundrod 150.
Archive: Mask business booming in Belfast
BBC NI Archive
Now for more Halloween themed archive - costume shop Elliotts is a Belfast institution, and it was no different in 1973 whenreporter Richard Ayre spoke to Jimmy Elliott who reckons 60,000 masks had flown off the shelves in the run up to Halloween.
Stolen cattle figures 'shocking'
Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
More than 3,200 cattle have beenstolen in counties Fermanagh and Tyrone in the last three years.
The figures come from the Department of Agriculture in response to a question from DUP MLA Lord Morrow, who said the statistics were "shocking".
Spitting image
"Total weirdness" - that's the view of a Scottish man who found himselfsitting next to his doppelganger on a flight to Galway.
Neil Thomas Douglas boarded the flight in Glasgow last night and found himself face-to-face with his dead ringer - a selfie of the encouter has gone viral on social media sites.
Green pumpkins and more on BBC Newsline tonight
Slaughtneil go again
BBC Sport NI
For many Slaughtneil players, it's been a disappointing week butthis weekend offers a chance for redemption in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.
The club's hurlers lost their Ulster final last Sunday and 13 of those players will play in the football quarter-final against Scotstown this Sunday.
Traffic warning over Halloween concert in Newry
Westlink crash causing delays
McFall backed 'until the end of the season'
BBC Sport NI
Portadown boss Ronnie McFall has beengiven the club's "backing until the end of the season" after a run of four defeats in a row.
McFall is the longest-serving manager in European football, having been in charge of Portadown since 1986.
Linfield coat bus claim 'did not happen as reported'
Translink says CCTV footage shows that an incident in which a 16-year-old allegedly refused onto a bus for wearing a Linfield FC badge"did not happen as reported".
"This has been a very serious complaint and as such our investigations have been completed without delays," says a spokesperson. "We pride ourselves in providing vital public transport for the entire community."
Archive: Ghostly goings-on at Drumbeg
BBC NI Archive
It's Halloween tomorrow and in celebration we've dipped a skeletal hand into our archive crypt to dig out the best in frightening footage.
First up,renowned roving reporter James Boyce looks into the ghostly story of James Haddock whose grave at Drumbeg Church will not lie flat - possibly because of his restless bones.
Halloween trick or treat: Fire service warn parents
Belfast traffic getting busy
Bodies of tragic honeymoon couple arrive home
The bodies of County Down newlyweds Lynette and John Rodgers whodrowned while on honeymoon last week have returned home to Northern Ireland.
Their funeral will take place at First Holywood Presbyterian Church on Monday.
New appointment to stadium's safety group
The former chief executive of Omagh and Strabane councils is to head up Stormont's Safety Technical Group, which advises on the design of three stadiums in Belfast.
Danny McSorley replaces Paul Scott, whoclaimed in July that officials put him under pressure over the Casement Park project.
Halloween weather forecast
Hedgehog warning over bonfires
Commons leader Chris Grayling is urging everyone who's planning a bonfire to make sure there isn't a hedgehog hiding in there.
'Humiliation' for gay couple asked to leave Dublin restaurant
Portadown striker worry
BBC Sport NI
The highlight of tomorrow's Irish Premiership fixtures sees Crusaders travelling to Portadown.
Elsewhere Dungannon Swifts host Linfield, Carrick Rangers take on Ballymena United, Cliftonville play Glenavon and Glentoran face Coleraine - you can get afull preview of the fixtures here.
Would you survive a horror movie?
In the spirit of Halloween, our colleagues at BBC Radio 4 haveput together this test to see how long you would last in a horror movie.
Take the quiz to find out if you'd last until the very end!
Traveller culture showcased at Belfast City Hall
