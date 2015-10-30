BBC News NI Live

Pumpkin

  1. More updates from 07:00 on Monday

By Pauline McKenna and Claire Noble

Frightening forecast for Halloween

Hallo(ween)? Is it fear you're looking for?

So, in case you didn't notice it's Halloween (yes, really!). So just a reminder to get your costume in order, get ready for trick-or-treaters and be prepared for ghoulish goings-on like those shown at this devilishly decorated house in Antrim.

Halloween
Pacemaker

And if you're looking for something to pass the time until Halloween fright night tomorrow, you can whiz your way over to Colin Glen Forest Park in west Belfast tomorrow, where our own Barra Best will be

hosting a fundraising adventure day for Children in Need.

Ulster trail at half-time

BBC Sport NI

Ulster trail Munster 19-18 at half-time in their Pro12 match at Thomond Park - in a cracking first half, both sides scored three tries, with Craig Gilroy (twice) and Nick Williams touching down for Ulster.

Ulster vs Munster
BBC

You can watch match live on BBC Two NI and

online.

Archive: Exorcism in south Belfast

BBC NI Archive

More spooky Halloween archive now and here's one with a Poltergeist twist - in 1994, Darragh McIntyre reported from a house in south Belfast that had

underwent an exorcism.

Exorcism house
BBC

A ghost had haunted the house for 15 years until the owner finally had enough and called in the clergy to compel the spirit to leave.

Moira Road closed after accident

The force is strong in this one

Here's a Sith Lord with a difference - nine-year-old Oisin Roberts from Letterkenny makes a forceful Darth Vader, in a costume that incorporates his wheelchair.

Oisin in Darth Vader Costume
BBC

Oisin celebrates Halloween with costumes that use his chair, such as when it was transformed into the Batmobile two years ago. "I am a Star Wars geek, so this year I've been getting Oisin into Star Wars," says his father Paddy Browne. You can watch more about Oisin's transformation to the dark side

here.

Archive: Fruit frustration in Halloween game

BBC NI Archive

Games are as much a Halloween tradition as scary costumes and ghost stories - so we've found

this archive footage of punters in Belfast trying, in vain, to get their teeth round an apple on a string.

Halloween games in Belfast
BBC

Sounds easy enough, but maddeningly difficult in practice as these aspiring apple-feasters found out.

Smuggled gold sold

Andy West

BBC News NI

Smuggled gold, estimated to be worth more than £1m, has been

sold at auction here.

Gold
BBC

The gold was seized during an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) into a £9m smuggling plot.

Martin to skip the NW200

BBC Sport NI

Road-racing star Guy Martin says he will

sit out the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT events next year.

Guy Martin
Press Eye

Martin criticised the North West earlier this year when he said he was "bored to the back teeth of riding through chicanes". In August, he broke his back in an accident at the Dundrod 150.

Archive: Mask business booming in Belfast

BBC NI Archive

Now for more Halloween themed archive - costume shop Elliotts is a Belfast institution, and it was no different in 1973 when

reporter Richard Ayre spoke to Jimmy Elliott who reckons 60,000 masks had flown off the shelves in the run up to Halloween.

Halloween masks
BBC
Stolen cattle figures 'shocking'

Conor Macauley

BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent

More than 3,200 cattle have been

stolen in counties Fermanagh and Tyrone in the last three years.

Cows
BBC

The figures come from the Department of Agriculture in response to a question from DUP MLA Lord Morrow, who said the statistics were "shocking".

Spitting image

"Total weirdness" - that's the view of a Scottish man who found himself

sitting next to his doppelganger on a flight to Galway.

Neil Thomas Douglas
Neil Thomas Douglas

Neil Thomas Douglas boarded the flight in Glasgow last night and found himself face-to-face with his dead ringer - a selfie of the encouter has gone viral on social media sites.

Green pumpkins and more on BBC Newsline tonight

Slaughtneil go again

BBC Sport NI

For many Slaughtneil players, it's been a disappointing week but

this weekend offers a chance for redemption in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Slaughtneil
Inpho

The club's hurlers lost their Ulster final last Sunday and 13 of those players will play in the football quarter-final against Scotstown this Sunday.

Traffic warning over Halloween concert in Newry

Westlink crash causing delays

McFall backed 'until the end of the season'

BBC Sport NI

Portadown boss Ronnie McFall has been

given the club's "backing until the end of the season" after a run of four defeats in a row.

Ronnie McFall
Press Eye

McFall is the longest-serving manager in European football, having been in charge of Portadown since 1986.

Linfield coat bus claim 'did not happen as reported'

Translink says CCTV footage shows that an incident in which a 16-year-old allegedly refused onto a bus for wearing a Linfield FC badge

"did not happen as reported".

Garth McKelvey
Garth McKelvey

"This has been a very serious complaint and as such our investigations have been completed without delays," says a spokesperson. "We pride ourselves in providing vital public transport for the entire community."

Golden days

It's a lovely day for a dander, says Ciaran Meyler, who sent us this picture of Castlewellan forest park. Not a witch in sight!

Archive: Ghostly goings-on at Drumbeg

BBC NI Archive

It's Halloween tomorrow and in celebration we've dipped a skeletal hand into our archive crypt to dig out the best in frightening footage.

James Boyce
BBC

First up,

renowned roving reporter James Boyce looks into the
ghostly story of James Haddock whose grave at Drumbeg Church will not lie flat - possibly because of his restless bones.

Halloween trick or treat: Fire service warn parents

TalkTalk hack details

TalkTalk says the extent of the data accessed in the cyber attack "is significantly less than originally suspected".

TALKTALK LOGO
BBC

It said fewer than 21,000 bank account numbers and sort codes were obtained, fewer than 28,000 obscured credit and debit card details (with the middle six digits missing); fewer than 15,000 customer dates of birth; and fewer than 1.2 million customer email addresses, names and phone numbers.

Refugees making Mourne mark

Iain McDowell

BBC News NI

About 100 Syrian refugees are expected to arrive in Northern Ireland before Christmas, but some who are already here say they live under a cloud of fear and intimidation.

Mournes dry stone walls
BBC

Now, one group has found a peaceful retreat in one of Northern Ireland's most spectacular landscapes. You can

read my feature on how they are making their mark on the Mournes and listen to my package for Good Morning Ulster
here.

Nurses pay affected by glitch

Almost 1,500 Belfast Health Trust nurses did not receive unsociable hours pay this month because of a computer glitch.

Nurses
Getty Images

Basic salaries have not affected but wages for working weekends or public holidays have not been passed on, according to the trust. The healthcare authority said it would investigate to make sure there no repeat next month.

McKillop's Doha victory

BBC Sport NI

Tonight on BBC Newsline we'll have more on Ballymena born athlete Michael McKillop who has retained his 1500 metres title as he won gold once more at the IPC Athletics World Championships.

Michael McKillop
BBC

He remains unbeaten for a decade on the track at major championships.

Watch BBC Newsline at 6.30 for more.

Belfast traffic getting busy

Bodies of tragic honeymoon couple arrive home

The bodies of County Down newlyweds Lynette and John Rodgers who

drowned while on honeymoon last week have returned home to Northern Ireland.

Lynette and John Rodgers
BBC

Their funeral will take place at First Holywood Presbyterian Church on Monday.

Fermanagh fright night

An abandoned cottage in the woods of County Fermanagh is home to one of Northern Ireland's most infamous cases of poltergeist history - and being Halloween, we decided share the story of the Coonian ghost.

GHOST
BBC

In the spring of 1913, a widow and her six children, took up residence in the cottage and it's said were tormented by the spirit.

The BBC followed the story for their Greatest Haunts television programme -

which you can watch a clip of here.

New appointment to stadium's safety group

The former chief executive of Omagh and Strabane councils is to head up Stormont's Safety Technical Group, which advises on the design of three stadiums in Belfast.

casement park
BBC

Danny McSorley replaces Paul Scott, who

claimed in July that officials put him under pressure over the Casement Park project.

Halloween weather forecast

Hedgehog warning over bonfires

Commons leader Chris Grayling is urging everyone who's planning a bonfire to make sure there isn't a hedgehog hiding in there.

'Humiliation' for gay couple asked to leave Dublin restaurant

Portadown striker worry

BBC Sport NI

The highlight of tomorrow's Irish Premiership fixtures sees Crusaders travelling to Portadown.

Portadown
Press Eye

Elsewhere Dungannon Swifts host Linfield, Carrick Rangers take on Ballymena United, Cliftonville play Glenavon and Glentoran face Coleraine - you can get a

full preview of the fixtures here.

Would you survive a horror movie?

In the spirit of Halloween, our colleagues at BBC Radio 4 have

put together this test to see how long you would last in a horror movie.

Halloween
BBC

Take the quiz to find out if you'd last until the very end!

Traveller culture showcased at Belfast City Hall

SF leader issues McVeigh appeal

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has said that anyone with information on the death of Columba McVeigh, one of the Disappeared who was abducted and secretly buried by the IRA, should come forward.

Gerry Adams
BBC

The family of Mr McVeigh have

renewed their appeal for information on the eve of the 40th anniversary of his disappearance. Mr Adams says: "As the anniversary of the abduction of Columba McVeigh approaches, I want to appeal again for anyone with information whatsoever to bring it forward."

Feeney departs for new job at Queen's University

Halloween - an excuse to be offensive?

