BBC News NI Live

The website, Slugger O'Toole, published messages from Pam Cameron in which she said petitions of concern were "signed in advance" by MLAs so the DUP "can use (them) strategically".
Frampton-Quigg fight in February
BBC Sport NI
It's on - Belfast world champion Carl Frampton will fight Scott Quigg in Manchester for the IBF and WBA World Super-Bantamweight titles on 27 February.
"I'm delighted that we have finally got this fight signed," says Frampton. "This is the fight everyone has wanted for years, none more so than myself. I'm the legitimate champion and I'm going to his backyard to defend my title because that's what champions do."
New UUP MLA Andy Allen (pictured) was the only person from the two main unionist parties to vote for the proposal. Alliance's Kieran McCarthy was the only MLA from his party to vote against it. UUP leader Mike Nesbitt was the only MLA to abstain.
Health care protest on Wednesday
Trade union Unite says that all healthcare unions will join its protest on the steps of Stormont this Wednesday.
The union says the protest has been called over the impact of cuts to the health service and the "failure of Minister Simon Hamilton to deliver a 1% pay increase".
A majority of MLAs voted in favour of same sex marriage in today's debate, the fifth time the Assembly has considered the issue.
53 MLAs backed a motion brought by the SDLP and Sinn Féin, whilst 52 MLAs voted against. However due to a DUP petition of concern the motion was defeated as it did not get a cross community majority. One MLA - the Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt abstained.
She says that the government does recognise Northern Ireland's "special circumstances" and that's why public spending per head is "23% higher here than the UK average". She adds that "the answer to Northern Ireland's challenges cannot be ever more large cheques from the Treasury".
Shiels to meet Glentoran over vacant job
BBC Sport NI
Kenny Shiels is the
new frontrunner to replace Eddie Patterson as Glentoran manager, with the former Kilmarnock boss set to meet club officials this week.
"The tragic events in South Africa have extinguished their bright flame too soon but we will never forget our daughter, son, sister, brother or friend," says Billy Mawhinney. "We set out to write a tribute but there are no words to immortalise John and Lynette."
Hatchet used in armed robbery
Staff at a shop in north Belfast were threatened with a hatchet during a robbery last night.
Police said that an armed man entered the shop on Serpentine Road at about 19:30 GMT. After threatening the staff, he made off with money.
Crossmaglen biting claim
BBC Sport NI
Cargin manager John Brennan claims that one of his players was
"Michael McCann was reportedly bitten," he says. "I didn't see it but some of our players were very aggrieved about it and Michael has a mark on his neck." Crossmaglen joint-managers Oisin McConville and John McEntee have denied there was any biting.
By Greg McKevitt and Ciaran McCauley
All times stated are UK
More fog tomorrow
Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
Fog caused some problems early this morning and it looks like there'll be a similar problem tomorrow - the morning is set to be foggy with poor visibility.The full forecast shows temperatures staying high for the time of year.
Mark Devenport
BBC News NI Political Editor
The DUP has accused those who published comments made by one of their MLAs during a private online conversation oftrying to "score party political points".
Same-sex marriage vote breakdown
We've put together a full breakdown of the votes from today'ssame-sex marriage debate in Stormont.
As we reported earlier, UUP leader Mike Nesbitt abstained from the vote. SDLP's Alban Maginness was also not present to cast his vote.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over thestabbing of an 18-year-old who was left seriously injured.
The stabbing happened at Cullingtree Road in Belfast on Sunday morning.
Police say they are treating two incidents where windows were smashed in north Belfast as hate crimes.
In the early hours of this morning, two houses - one in the Mulderg Drive area, the other in Garton Way - and a car were damaged. Police say they believe the incidents are connected.
Police say that a 34-year-old woman arrested in connection with thedeath of a man who was hit by a car has been released on bail.
The man was killed after being struck last night on the Lisburn Road in Belfast.
DUP chief whip Peter Weir says that while a majority of MLAsvoted in favour of same-sex marriage today, "many people are notably quick to dismiss the other four occasions that a majority rejected the same proposal".
"If it requires a process of attrition to alter a result, it does not demonstrate a great deal of force behind the argument of those who have brought forward the proposal on each occasion."
CCTV footage of a break-in at a school in Lurgan has beenviewed over 37,000 times after the school shared it online.
Carrick Primary School posted the footage on itsFacebook page to "take control of our own situation" and appeal for information.
A County Antrim woman hasadmitted being drunk in public while in charge of a child younger than seven.
Tara Jane Lawther, 46, of Templeton Park, Templepatrick, assaulted police officers who were called to a pizzeria in Portrush on 10 October.
Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt says he abstained from thevote on same-sex marriage because voting was "rendered utterly meaningless by the DUP's pre-cooked petition of concern".
"Petitions of concern were supposed to be to prevent against attacks on minorities and to prevent sectarianism entering that chamber," he says. "That vote had no meaning because of what the DUP did."
Stormont haspublished a full list of how MLAs voted in today's same-sex marriage debate.
New UUP MLA Andy Allen (pictured) was the only person from the two main unionist parties to vote for the proposal. Alliance's Kieran McCarthy was the only MLA from his party to vote against it. UUP leader Mike Nesbitt was the only MLA to abstain.
Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
An£18m windfarm rejected by councillors has been approved by the environment minister after the decision was reviewed by his department.
It consists of six wind turbines at Cam Burn near Coleraine.
Motion defeated on cross-community vote
Mark Devenport
BBC News NI Political Editor
BBC Sport NI
Paul O'Connell says he could beruled out for up to eight months because of the serious hamstring injury that ended his Ireland career during the Rugby World Cup.
O'Connell is now in danger of missing his first season with new club Toulon.
From zombies to witches, and everything in between, thousands hit the streets over the past weekend for some hellacious Halloween festivities.
Londonderry once again underlined its reputation as our Halloween capital, with 50,000 people on the streets over the past few days. Were you there? If not, don't fret - BBC Radio Foyle haveput together this two-minute highlight video.
DUP Finance Minister Arlene Foster has replied to the same sex marriage debate,which is continuing in the Assembly this lunchtime.
"Just because you keep saying it is an equality issue doesn't make it an equality issue," she said. "It's right to adopt a cautious approach and leave things as they are".
Irish News
A son of former INLA leader Dominic McGlinchey has died suddenly at his home in Londonderry,the Irish News reports.
The paper says father of seven Declan McGlinchey, who was 39, died from a suspected heart attack late last night.
MLAs aredebating a motion brought by the SDLP and Sinn Féin in favour of same sex marriage - it's the fifth time the issue has been considered by the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Sinn Féin's Daithí McKay says the three Ulster counties in the Republic of Ireland "all said yes to marriage equality" in the recent referendum there.
The SDLP's Colum Eastwood says that if people want to promote marriage "we should open it up to all those people who want to make that commitment".Follow the Stormont Live page for updates.
Politicians from different parties arehaving their say on a proposal to legalise sex marriage including the Ulster Unionist's Andy Allen.
He says he's proud that his party has made this debate a matter of conscience, and that "this emotive issue is being brought as a political football".
He says his view is one of "live and let live".
Later today, Stormontwill vote once again on a proposal to legalise same-sex marriage - it's the fifth time the issue has been debated in the assembly and the DUP says their opposition remains unchanged.
"Our position has not changed and our response to this debate is the same as on every other occasion," a spokesman says. He adds that it is vital the issue is debated "respectfully and sensitively".
Thedisruption to flights because of heavy fog this morning is continuing - the 12:30 arrival at Belfast City Airport from Southampton has been cancelled, as has the 12:55 departure to the same airport.
The 12:10 departure to Heathrow has been delayed until 15:00.
Secretary of State Theresa Villiers has responded to the Archbishop of Canterbury's view thatNorthern Ireland should be treated as a "special case" over welfare reform.
She says that the government does recognise Northern Ireland's "special circumstances" and that's why public spending per head is "23% higher here than the UK average". She adds that "the answer to Northern Ireland's challenges cannot be ever more large cheques from the Treasury".
The funeral of John and Lynette Rodgers, the honeymoon couple who drowned in South Africa, istaking place in Holywood. A family friend says that the pair will never be forgotten.
"The tragic events in South Africa have extinguished their bright flame too soon but we will never forget our daughter, son, sister, brother or friend," says Billy Mawhinney. "We set out to write a tribute but there are no words to immortalise John and Lynette."
