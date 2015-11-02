Daisies

BBC News NI Live

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday 2 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 07:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Greg McKevitt and Ciaran McCauley

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodnight

Ciaran McCauley

BBC News NI

That's it for us from BBC News NI Live - we'll be back with more news, sport, weather and travel from 07:00 tomorrow. Until then, have a great evening!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More fog tomorrow

Barra Best

BBC News NI Weather Presenter

Fog caused some problems early this morning and it looks like there'll be a similar problem tomorrow - the morning is set to be foggy with poor visibility.

The full forecast shows temperatures staying high for the time of year.

Barra Best
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Civic reception for Euro 2016 success

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New build houses targeted by criminals

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Party political points' claim over MLA comments

Mark Devenport

BBC News NI Political Editor

The DUP has accused those who published comments made by one of their MLAs during a private online conversation of

trying to "score party political points".

Pam Cameron
BBC

The website, Slugger O'Toole, published messages from Pam Cameron in which she said petitions of concern were "signed in advance" by MLAs so the DUP "can use (them) strategically".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Frampton-Quigg fight in February

BBC Sport NI

It's on - Belfast world champion Carl Frampton will fight Scott Quigg in Manchester for the IBF and WBA World Super-Bantamweight titles on 27 February.

Carl Frampton
PressEye

"I'm delighted that we have finally got this fight signed," says Frampton. "This is the fight everyone has wanted for years, none more so than myself. I'm the legitimate champion and I'm going to his backyard to defend my title because that's what champions do."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Same-sex marriage vote breakdown

We've put together a full breakdown of the votes from today's

same-sex marriage debate in Stormont.

Same-sex marriage vote
BBC

As we reported earlier, UUP leader Mike Nesbitt abstained from the vote. SDLP's Alban Maginness was also not present to cast his vote.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stabbing arrest

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the

stabbing of an 18-year-old who was left seriously injured.

Pacemaker
Pacemaker

The stabbing happened at Cullingtree Road in Belfast on Sunday morning.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Forecast shows unseasonably warm weather

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Houses damaged in hate crime attacks

Police say they are treating two incidents where windows were smashed in north Belfast as hate crimes.

In the early hours of this morning, two houses - one in the Mulderg Drive area, the other in Garton Way - and a car were damaged. Police say they believe the incidents are connected.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman bailed over road death

Police say that a 34-year-old woman arrested in connection with the

death of a man who was hit by a car has been released on bail.

Man hit by car in Belfast
Kevin Scott

The man was killed after being struck last night on the Lisburn Road in Belfast.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Process of attrition'

DUP chief whip Peter Weir says that while a majority of MLAs

voted in favour of same-sex marriage today, "many people are notably quick to dismiss the other four occasions that a majority rejected the same proposal".

Peter Weir
BBC

"If it requires a process of attrition to alter a result, it does not demonstrate a great deal of force behind the argument of those who have brought forward the proposal on each occasion."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CCTV footage of school break-in

CCTV footage of a break-in at a school in Lurgan has been

viewed over 37,000 times after the school shared it online.

CCTV footage of the break in at Carrick Primary School
Carrick Primary School
CCTV footage of the break-in has been viewed more than 37,000 times

Carrick Primary School posted the footage on its

Facebook page to "take control of our own situation" and appeal for information.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman was 'drunk in charge of child'

A County Antrim woman has

admitted being drunk in public while in charge of a child younger than seven.

Tara Jane Lawther, 46, of Templeton Park, Templepatrick, assaulted police officers who were called to a pizzeria in Portrush on 10 October.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warm November: High temperatures continue

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nesbitt: 'Vote rendered meaningless by DUP'

Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt says he abstained from the

vote on same-sex marriage because voting was "rendered utterly meaningless by the DUP's pre-cooked petition of concern".

Mike Nesbitt
BBC

"Petitions of concern were supposed to be to prevent against attacks on minorities and to prevent sectarianism entering that chamber," he says. "That vote had no meaning because of what the DUP did."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Same-sex marriage: Who voted for and against

Stormont has

published a full list of how MLAs voted in
today's same-sex marriage debate.

Andy Allen
BBC

New UUP MLA Andy Allen (pictured) was the only person from the two main unionist parties to vote for the proposal. Alliance's Kieran McCarthy was the only MLA from his party to vote against it. UUP leader Mike Nesbitt was the only MLA to abstain.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Health care protest on Wednesday

Trade union Unite says that all healthcare unions will join its protest on the steps of Stormont this Wednesday.

Nurse
Getty Images

The union says the protest has been called over the impact of cuts to the health service and the "failure of Minister Simon Hamilton to deliver a 1% pay increase".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Halloween carnival 'biggest ever'

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Same sex marriage vote

Breakdown of result

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Windfarm plan approved

Conor Macauley

BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent

An

£18m windfarm rejected by councillors has been approved by the environment minister after the decision was reviewed by his department.

windturbines
BBC

It consists of six wind turbines at Cam Burn near Coleraine.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Motion defeated on cross-community vote

Mark Devenport

BBC News NI Political Editor

A majority of MLAs voted in favour of same sex marriage in today's debate, the fifth time the Assembly has considered the issue.

Assembly
BBC

53 MLAs backed a motion brought by the SDLP and Sinn Féin, whilst 52 MLAs voted against. However due to a DUP petition of concern the motion was defeated as it did not get a cross community majority. One MLA - the Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt abstained.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Same sex marriage vote favoured, but blocked

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

O'Connell could miss rest of the season

BBC Sport NI

Paul O'Connell says he could be

ruled out for up to eight months because of the serious hamstring injury that ended his Ireland career during the Rugby World Cup.

Paul O'Connell
BBC

O'Connell is now in danger of missing his first season with new club Toulon.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Halloween in 'Scary Derry'

From zombies to witches, and everything in between, thousands hit the streets over the past weekend for some hellacious Halloween festivities.

Giant head
BBC

Londonderry once again underlined its reputation as our Halloween capital, with 50,000 people on the streets over the past few days. Were you there? If not, don't fret - BBC Radio Foyle have

put together this two-minute highlight video.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Leave things as they are'

DUP Finance Minister Arlene Foster has replied to the same sex marriage debate,

which is continuing in the Assembly this lunchtime.

Arlene Foster
BBC

"Just because you keep saying it is an equality issue doesn't make it an equality issue," she said. "It's right to adopt a cautious approach and leave things as they are".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Son of former INLA leader dies suddenly

Irish News

A son of former INLA leader Dominic McGlinchey has died suddenly at his home in Londonderry,

the Irish News reports.

The paper says father of seven Declan McGlinchey, who was 39, died from a suspected heart attack late last night.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Same sex marriage vote

MLAs are

debating a motion brought by the SDLP and Sinn Féin in favour of same sex marriage - it's the fifth time the issue has been considered by the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Assembly
BBC

Sinn Féin's Daithí McKay says the three Ulster counties in the Republic of Ireland "all said yes to marriage equality" in the recent referendum there.

The SDLP's Colum Eastwood says that if people want to promote marriage "we should open it up to all those people who want to make that commitment".

Follow the Stormont Live page for updates.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flight delays at Belfast International

BBC NI journalist tweets from delayed plane

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Live and let live'

Politicians from different parties are

having their say on a proposal to legalise sex marriage including the Ulster Unionist's Andy Allen.

Andy Allen
BBC

He says he's proud that his party has made this debate a matter of conscience, and that "this emotive issue is being brought as a political football".

He says his view is one of "live and let live".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tyrone murder arrests

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

DUP same-sex marriage view unchanged

Later today, Stormont

will vote once again on a proposal to legalise same-sex marriage - it's the fifth time the issue has been debated in the assembly and the DUP says their opposition remains unchanged.

Same-sex marriage
BBC

"Our position has not changed and our response to this debate is the same as on every other occasion," a spokesman says. He adds that it is vital the issue is debated "respectfully and sensitively".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fog flight delays

The

disruption to flights because of heavy fog this morning is continuing - the 12:30 arrival at Belfast City Airport from Southampton has been cancelled, as has the 12:55 departure to the same airport.

Fog flights
BBC

The 12:10 departure to Heathrow has been delayed until 15:00.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SoS: 'Treasury cheques not the answer'

Secretary of State Theresa Villiers has responded to the Archbishop of Canterbury's view that

Northern Ireland should be treated as a "special case" over welfare reform.

Theresa Villiers
BBC

She says that the government does recognise Northern Ireland's "special circumstances" and that's why public spending per head is "23% higher here than the UK average". She adds that "the answer to Northern Ireland's challenges cannot be ever more large cheques from the Treasury".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shiels to meet Glentoran over vacant job

BBC Sport NI

Kenny Shiels is the

new frontrunner to replace Eddie Patterson as Glentoran manager, with the former Kilmarnock boss set to meet club officials this week.

Kenny Shiels
Press Eye

The 59-year-old was at the Oval on Saturday as

Glentoran drew 1-1 with Coleraine in the Irish Premiership.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Honeymoon couple will 'never be forgotten'

The funeral of John and Lynette Rodgers, the honeymoon couple who drowned in South Africa, is

taking place in Holywood. A family friend says that the pair will never be forgotten.

Honeymoon couple funeral
BBC

"The tragic events in South Africa have extinguished their bright flame too soon but we will never forget our daughter, son, sister, brother or friend," says Billy Mawhinney. "We set out to write a tribute but there are no words to immortalise John and Lynette."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hatchet used in armed robbery

Staff at a shop in north Belfast were threatened with a hatchet during a robbery last night.

Police said that an armed man entered the shop on Serpentine Road at about 19:30 GMT. After threatening the staff, he made off with money.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Crossmaglen biting claim

BBC Sport NI

Cargin manager John Brennan claims that one of his players was

bitten by a Crossmaglen opponent during
yesterday's defeat in the Ulster club quarter-final.

John Brennan
Inpho

"Michael McCann was reportedly bitten," he says. "I didn't see it but some of our players were very aggrieved about it and Michael has a mark on his neck." Crossmaglen joint-managers Oisin McConville and John McEntee have denied there was any biting.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top