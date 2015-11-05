Singing robin

BBC News NI Live

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 5 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, weather and travel updates from 07:00 on Friday

Live Reporting

By Grania McFadden and Ciaran McCauley

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodnight

Ciaran McCauley

BBC News NI

That's it from us at BBC News NI Live - we'll be back with more news, sport, weather and travel tomorrow morning from 19:00.

Anne Kelly
BBC

We'll leave you with this lovely shot of Fairhead at sunset sent in by Anne Kelly. Have a great evening!

Wet and windy start tomorrow morning

Shore Road delays after a crash in north Belfast

The View tonight: SoS on Stormont talks

Facebook 'fake girl' con man gets probation

A man who pretended he was a 16-year-old girl to get boys to send naked images and video of themselves via Facebook has been

placed on probation.

The man tricked about 50 teenage boys aged between 12 and 15. Now aged 21, he was 17 when the offences occurred. A court order has been imposed banning any details that could lead to the man's identification.

Maghaberry: Six years in the spotlight

Today is not the first time Maghaberry Prison has faced criticism - since 2009, the jail has been the subject to a number of damning reports and reviews.

Maghaberry
BBC

Here's a full timeline of the various inquiries and overviews the prison has underwent in the last six years.

'You were told I had time for two questions...' Justice Minister

Donegall Pass closed because of house fire

Green shoots at Maghaberry decimated

Vincent Kearney

BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent

The brutal assessment

carried out by inspectors on Maghaberry Prison underlines the size of the challenge facing prison chiefs in Northern Ireland.

Maghaberry
BBC

Six years ago, an inspection report said the prison was the most expensive and one of the worst performing in the UK - three years later inspectors referred to "green shoots of recovery". Now, those green shoots have been decimated. You can read my full analysis of the report

here.

Ford 'will not be resigning'

Justice Minister David Ford says he

will not be resigning after today's
damning report on Maghaberry Prison - his comments came during an interview with BBC News NI reporter Helen Jones.

David Ford
BBC

He told her: "I will certainly not be resigning while I lead the important reform programme, working with (NI Prison Service director general) Sue McAllister and her team." You can

watch the full exchange here.

Warning sign over 'controversial' painting

The Ulster Museum has put up a signing warning people of "thought-provoking, controversial and potentially offensive" imagery in the wake of criticism of a

painting that appears to show Orangemen as Ku Klux Klan members.

Ulster Museum
BBC

Our arts correspondent Robbie Meredith will have more on the story on BBC Newsline from 18:30.

Ex-prisoner slams Maghaberry medical care

David Maxwell

BBC News NI

A former prisoner at Maghaberry Prison says

poor medical care in the jail led to a serious deterioration in his health.

Neil Nabney
BBC

Neil Nabney has a disorder called Treacher Collins syndrome, which meant his lower jaw did not grow normally - he says he couldn't eat meals provided because of the disorder. He was speaking just hours after

a damning report about the prison was published earlier.

Time up for McFall?

BBC Sport NI

The reign of Europe's longest-running football manager could be about to come to an end - Portadown say that

manager Ronnie McFall is to assist the club in finding his replacement.

Ronnie McFall
Press Eye

McFall has been in charge at Shamrock Park for almost 29 years. The board didn't say what the timeframe for the appointment would be that they intend to start the search for a new boss "shortly".

Delays on Newtownards Road

View more on twitter
Hey pesto: Sauce competition set for Londonderry

Cliftonville aim for Friday win

BBC Sport NI

Their five points behind title rivals Linfield and Crusaders but Cliftonville are hoping to close the gap when they

face Warrenpoint Town tomorrow night.

Cliftonville
Press Eye

Their opponents are on a miserable run, having lost eight straight league games. "I'm expecting a tough game but I'm hoping for three points," says Cliftonville manager Gerard Lyttle.

Oil spill on Killowen Road in Rostrevor

Listen back to a lively edition of BBC Talkback

Police make first 'paying for sex' arrest

Police here have made their first arrest under the

new law banning paying for sex.

George Hamilton
BBC

Chief Constable George Hamilton (pictured) said a man had been detained during a raid on a suspected brothel last month. He only gave brief details on the arrest while speaking to members of the policing board on Thursday.

Clashes at Stormont culture committee

Gareth Gordon

BBC News NI Political Correspondent

Culture Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has called a DUP MLA "a disgrace" after

claiming he accused her of being sectarian.

Stormont Committee
BBC

During a fractious Stormont committee hearing, Gordon Dunne said she hadn't funded events in many unionist areas.

The minister also clashed with the committee's DUP chairman Nelson McCausland telling him if she could put words in his mouth he might have more manners. He accused her of demeaning herself. Ms Ní Chuilín defended her department's distribution of a cultural fund set up two years ago.

'Murderous campaign'

A

High Court has heard that Freddie Scappaticci - who has been accused of being an IRA informer known as Stakeknife - was allowed to engage in a "murderous campaign" to strengthen his position as a British spy.

Freddie Scappaticci
BBC

Lawyers for victims' relatives made the claim against Scappaticci. They want an outside police force to look at 24 killings.

Aidan O'Rourke back at Orchard County

BBC Sport NI

All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Rourke has been

added to Armagh's backroom staff as assistant to manager Kieran McGeeney.

Aidan O'Rourke
Inpho

O'Rourke and McGeeney previously worked together at Kildare in 2010 and 2011.

Larne crown to stay

It's the royal rumble over Larne's crown jewels - but it looks like the town's 'Christmas cracker' crown is here to stay.

Crown
BBC

The crown was constructed on a town roundabout in 2012 to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. On Tuesday,

we reported that the council had applied to make the crown a permanent fixture.

That motion passed the council's planning committee last night according to SDLP councillor Declan O'Loan. Mr O'Loan says it's a disappointing outcome and that the crown has "contributed to making Larne a laughing stock".

Drugs seized in Draperstown

Cannabis plants and herbal cannabis with a potential street value of up to £75,000 have been seized in Draperstown.

PSNI
BBC

Police said the drugs were found during a search in the High Street area of the town yesterday. A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the seizure and will appear in court today.

VW top selling NI car despite emissions scandal

View more on twitter
Delays expected due to event

McIlroy plays despite illness

BBC Sport NI

Rory is back in action this weekend at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament - after the first round he's

five shots off the leader Branden Grace.

Rory McIlroy
Getty Images

McIlroy says he was happy with his performance, considering he was suffering from food poisoning earlier in the week. "It was probably a little better than I was expecting out there to be honest," he says.

Mild temperatures but unsettled weekend ahead

Northern Ireland still on the rise

BBC Sport NI

Northern Ireland are

up six places in the Fifa world football rankings to 29th, just two off their highest ever ranking.

Northern Ireland
BBC

The Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, have risen 12 places to 42nd.

Bank rethinks transaction ban

Bank of Ireland has

softened its ban on some over-the-counter transactions in the Republic of Ireland after an outcry from charities for older people.

Bank of Ireland
BBC

The bank was criticised yesterday for banning branch counter withdrawals of less than 700 euros (£500) and lodgements under 3,000 euros (£2,130).

'Damning indictment'

Raymond McCartney, the vice-chair of Stormont's justice committee, says that the

inspectors report on Maghaberry Prison is a "damning indictment of the Prison Service failures".

Raymond McCartney
BBC

"The issues underscored in this report must be fully addressed and implemented and just as importantly be seen to have been addressed without further delays," says the Sinn Féin MLA. You can read all the reaction to the Maghaberry report

here.

Justice minister under fire

BBC Talkback

Justice Minister David Ford has just appeared on BBC Talkback discussing the

Maghaberry Prison report - he says the prison situation is "complex". When asked if he has confidence in the Prison Service director general, Sue McAllister, he says he has "confidence that she is leading the reform programme".

David Ford
BBC

Phil Scraton, a Queen's University law professor who is part of the Talkback discussion, says the justice minister's comments are "astonishing". "I thought it was an interview based on equivocation and denial," he says.

Listen to the programme

online.

Dissident prisoners 'radical approach needed'

Vincent Kearney

BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent

The

Maghaberry report is also critical of the regime in a small section of the prison for dissident republicans, who are held in a separate unit called Roe House.

Roe House
BBC

They account for just 5% of the overall prison population, but a much greater proportion of the resources, with staff from other areas often diverted there.

"Giving preference to maintaining the regime for separated prisoners over every other area in the prison is unfair and has a negative impact on more than 900 men who make up the majority of the prison population," the report says.

"This position is untenable and a radical new approach is now required."

Former Maghaberry inmate speaks about his prison experience

Chris Henry's eventful year

BBC Sport NI

One year ago, Chris Henry was

possibly facing the end of his rugby career after suffering a mini-stroke.

Ulster back row forward Chris Henry
Inpho

Now, he's preparing to play for Ulster this Sunday in a year that also saw him play in the Rugby World Cup with Ireland. He spoke to Ulster Rugby Extra about his remarkable year and gives his thoughts on Ulster's new director of rugby, Les Kiss.

