BBC News NI Live

The man tricked about 50 teenage boys aged between 12 and 15. Now aged 21, he was 17 when the offences occurred. A court order has been imposed banning any details that could lead to the man's identification.
Maghaberry: Six years in the spotlight
Today is not the first time Maghaberry Prison has faced criticism - since 2009, the jail has been the subject to a number of damning reports and reviews.
Six years ago, an inspection report said the prison was the most expensive and one of the worst performing in the UK - three years later inspectors referred to "green shoots of recovery". Now, those green shoots have been decimated. You can read my full analysis of the report
Neil Nabney has a disorder called Treacher Collins syndrome, which meant his lower jaw did not grow normally - he says he couldn't eat meals provided because of the disorder. He was speaking just hours after
Chief Constable George Hamilton (pictured) said a man had been detained during a raid on a suspected brothel last month. He only gave brief details on the arrest while speaking to members of the policing board on Thursday.
During a fractious Stormont committee hearing, Gordon Dunne said she hadn't funded events in many unionist areas.
The minister also clashed with the committee's DUP chairman Nelson McCausland telling him if she could put words in his mouth he might have more manners. He accused her of demeaning herself. Ms Ní Chuilín defended her department's distribution of a cultural fund set up two years ago.
'Murderous campaign'
A
High Court has heard that Freddie Scappaticci - who has been accused of being an IRA informer known as Stakeknife - was allowed to engage in a "murderous campaign" to strengthen his position as a British spy.
Lawyers for victims' relatives made the claim against Scappaticci. They want an outside police force to look at 24 killings.
That motion passed the council's planning committee last night according to SDLP councillor Declan O'Loan. Mr O'Loan says it's a disappointing outcome and that the crown has "contributed to making Larne a laughing stock".
Drugs seized in Draperstown
Cannabis plants and herbal cannabis with a potential street value of up to £75,000 have been seized in Draperstown.
Police said the drugs were found during a search in the High Street area of the town yesterday. A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the seizure and will appear in court today.
McIlroy says he was happy with his performance, considering he was suffering from food poisoning earlier in the week. "It was probably a little better than I was expecting out there to be honest," he says.
"The issues underscored in this report must be fully addressed and implemented and just as importantly be seen to have been addressed without further delays," says the Sinn Féin MLA. You can read all the reaction to the Maghaberry report
Justice Minister David Ford has just appeared on BBC Talkback discussing the
Maghaberry Prison report - he says the prison situation is "complex". When asked if he has confidence in the Prison Service director general, Sue McAllister, he says he has "confidence that she is leading the reform programme".
Phil Scraton, a Queen's University law professor who is part of the Talkback discussion, says the justice minister's comments are "astonishing". "I thought it was an interview based on equivocation and denial," he says.
Maghaberry report is also critical of the regime in a small section of the prison for dissident republicans, who are held in a separate unit called Roe House.
They account for just 5% of the overall prison population, but a much greater proportion of the resources, with staff from other areas often diverted there.
"Giving preference to maintaining the regime for separated prisoners over every other area in the prison is unfair and has a negative impact on more than 900 men who make up the majority of the prison population," the report says.
"This position is untenable and a radical new approach is now required."
Former Maghaberry inmate speaks about his prison experience
Now, he's preparing to play for Ulster this Sunday in a year that also saw him play in the Rugby World Cup with Ireland. He spoke to Ulster Rugby Extra about his remarkable year and gives his thoughts on Ulster's new director of rugby, Les Kiss.
Live Reporting
By Grania McFadden and Ciaran McCauley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodnight
Ciaran McCauley
BBC News NI
That's it from us at BBC News NI Live - we'll be back with more news, sport, weather and travel tomorrow morning from 19:00.
We'll leave you with this lovely shot of Fairhead at sunset sent in by Anne Kelly. Have a great evening!
Wet and windy start tomorrow morning
Shore Road delays after a crash in north Belfast
The View tonight: SoS on Stormont talks
Facebook 'fake girl' con man gets probation
A man who pretended he was a 16-year-old girl to get boys to send naked images and video of themselves via Facebook has beenplaced on probation.
The man tricked about 50 teenage boys aged between 12 and 15. Now aged 21, he was 17 when the offences occurred. A court order has been imposed banning any details that could lead to the man's identification.
Maghaberry: Six years in the spotlight
Today is not the first time Maghaberry Prison has faced criticism - since 2009, the jail has been the subject to a number of damning reports and reviews.Here's a full timeline of the various inquiries and overviews the prison has underwent in the last six years.
Maghaberry and more coming up on BBC Newsline tonight
'You were told I had time for two questions...' Justice Minister
Donegall Pass closed because of house fire
Green shoots at Maghaberry decimated
Vincent Kearney
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
The brutal assessmentcarried out by inspectors on Maghaberry Prison underlines the size of the challenge facing prison chiefs in Northern Ireland.
Six years ago, an inspection report said the prison was the most expensive and one of the worst performing in the UK - three years later inspectors referred to "green shoots of recovery". Now, those green shoots have been decimated. You can read my full analysis of the reporthere.
Glenavon striker among stranded holidaymakers
Lurgan Mail
Glenavon striker and Derry GAA star Eoin Bradley is amongthousands of holidaymakers stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt after flights to the UK were suspended, the Lurgan Mail reports.
Ford 'will not be resigning'
Justice Minister David Ford says hewill not be resigning after today's damning report on Maghaberry Prison - his comments came during an interview with BBC News NI reporter Helen Jones.
He told her: "I will certainly not be resigning while I lead the important reform programme, working with (NI Prison Service director general) Sue McAllister and her team." You canwatch the full exchange here.
Warning sign over 'controversial' painting
The Ulster Museum has put up a signing warning people of "thought-provoking, controversial and potentially offensive" imagery in the wake of criticism of apainting that appears to show Orangemen as Ku Klux Klan members.
Our arts correspondent Robbie Meredith will have more on the story on BBC Newsline from 18:30.
Ex-prisoner slams Maghaberry medical care
David Maxwell
BBC News NI
A former prisoner at Maghaberry Prison sayspoor medical care in the jail led to a serious deterioration in his health.
Neil Nabney has a disorder called Treacher Collins syndrome, which meant his lower jaw did not grow normally - he says he couldn't eat meals provided because of the disorder. He was speaking just hours aftera damning report about the prison was published earlier.
Coming up on BBC Evening Extra at 17:00
Time up for McFall?
BBC Sport NI
The reign of Europe's longest-running football manager could be about to come to an end - Portadown say thatmanager Ronnie McFall is to assist the club in finding his replacement.
McFall has been in charge at Shamrock Park for almost 29 years. The board didn't say what the timeframe for the appointment would be that they intend to start the search for a new boss "shortly".
Delays on Newtownards Road
Hey pesto: Sauce competition set for Londonderry
Cliftonville aim for Friday win
BBC Sport NI
Their five points behind title rivals Linfield and Crusaders but Cliftonville are hoping to close the gap when theyface Warrenpoint Town tomorrow night.
Their opponents are on a miserable run, having lost eight straight league games. "I'm expecting a tough game but I'm hoping for three points," says Cliftonville manager Gerard Lyttle.
Oil spill on Killowen Road in Rostrevor
Listen back to a lively edition of BBC Talkback
Police make first 'paying for sex' arrest
Police here have made their first arrest under thenew law banning paying for sex.
Chief Constable George Hamilton (pictured) said a man had been detained during a raid on a suspected brothel last month. He only gave brief details on the arrest while speaking to members of the policing board on Thursday.
Clashes at Stormont culture committee
Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
Culture Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has called a DUP MLA "a disgrace" afterclaiming he accused her of being sectarian.
During a fractious Stormont committee hearing, Gordon Dunne said she hadn't funded events in many unionist areas.
The minister also clashed with the committee's DUP chairman Nelson McCausland telling him if she could put words in his mouth he might have more manners. He accused her of demeaning herself. Ms Ní Chuilín defended her department's distribution of a cultural fund set up two years ago.
'Murderous campaign'
AHigh Court has heard that Freddie Scappaticci - who has been accused of being an IRA informer known as Stakeknife - was allowed to engage in a "murderous campaign" to strengthen his position as a British spy.
Lawyers for victims' relatives made the claim against Scappaticci. They want an outside police force to look at 24 killings.
Aidan O'Rourke back at Orchard County
BBC Sport NI
All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Rourke has beenadded to Armagh's backroom staff as assistant to manager Kieran McGeeney.
O'Rourke and McGeeney previously worked together at Kildare in 2010 and 2011.
Larne crown to stay
It's the royal rumble over Larne's crown jewels - but it looks like the town's 'Christmas cracker' crown is here to stay.
The crown was constructed on a town roundabout in 2012 to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. On Tuesday,we reported that the council had applied to make the crown a permanent fixture.
That motion passed the council's planning committee last night according to SDLP councillor Declan O'Loan. Mr O'Loan says it's a disappointing outcome and that the crown has "contributed to making Larne a laughing stock".
Drugs seized in Draperstown
Cannabis plants and herbal cannabis with a potential street value of up to £75,000 have been seized in Draperstown.
Police said the drugs were found during a search in the High Street area of the town yesterday. A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the seizure and will appear in court today.
VW top selling NI car despite emissions scandal
Delays expected due to event
McIlroy plays despite illness
BBC Sport NI
Rory is back in action this weekend at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament - after the first round he'sfive shots off the leader Branden Grace.
McIlroy says he was happy with his performance, considering he was suffering from food poisoning earlier in the week. "It was probably a little better than I was expecting out there to be honest," he says.
Mild temperatures but unsettled weekend ahead
Northern Ireland still on the rise
BBC Sport NI
Northern Ireland areup six places in the Fifa world football rankings to 29th, just two off their highest ever ranking.
The Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, have risen 12 places to 42nd.
Bank rethinks transaction ban
Bank of Ireland hassoftened its ban on some over-the-counter transactions in the Republic of Ireland after an outcry from charities for older people.
The bank was criticised yesterday for banning branch counter withdrawals of less than 700 euros (£500) and lodgements under 3,000 euros (£2,130).
Inspectors' verdict a 'warning bell'
Professor of Law Phil Scraton:
Read the full report into Maghaberry Prison.
'Damning indictment'
Raymond McCartney, the vice-chair of Stormont's justice committee, says that theinspectors report on Maghaberry Prison is a "damning indictment of the Prison Service failures".
"The issues underscored in this report must be fully addressed and implemented and just as importantly be seen to have been addressed without further delays," says the Sinn Féin MLA. You can read all the reaction to the Maghaberry reporthere.
Justice minister under fire
BBC Talkback
Justice Minister David Ford has just appeared on BBC Talkback discussing theMaghaberry Prison report - he says the prison situation is "complex". When asked if he has confidence in the Prison Service director general, Sue McAllister, he says he has "confidence that she is leading the reform programme".
Phil Scraton, a Queen's University law professor who is part of the Talkback discussion, says the justice minister's comments are "astonishing". "I thought it was an interview based on equivocation and denial," he says.
Listen to the programmeonline.
Dissident prisoners 'radical approach needed'
Vincent Kearney
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
TheMaghaberry report is also critical of the regime in a small section of the prison for dissident republicans, who are held in a separate unit called Roe House.
They account for just 5% of the overall prison population, but a much greater proportion of the resources, with staff from other areas often diverted there.
"Giving preference to maintaining the regime for separated prisoners over every other area in the prison is unfair and has a negative impact on more than 900 men who make up the majority of the prison population," the report says.
"This position is untenable and a radical new approach is now required."
Former Maghaberry inmate speaks about his prison experience
Justice minister on BBC Talkback today
Chris Henry's eventful year
BBC Sport NI
One year ago, Chris Henry waspossibly facing the end of his rugby career after suffering a mini-stroke.
Now, he's preparing to play for Ulster this Sunday in a year that also saw him play in the Rugby World Cup with Ireland. He spoke to Ulster Rugby Extra about his remarkable year and gives his thoughts on Ulster's new director of rugby, Les Kiss.