Kenny Allen

BBC News NI Live

Summary

  1. More updates from 07:00 on Thursday

Live Reporting

By Fiona Murray and Claire Noble

All times stated are UK

Good night!

Claire Noble

BBC News NI

That's it from us at BBC News NI Live, we'll be back at 07:00 tomorrow

BBC Radio Ulster and
online.

Fairy Glen in Rostrevor, County Down.
Willie Carville

We'll leave you with this photo of the Fairy Glen in Rostrevor, County Down, snapped by William Carville.

Heavy rain forecast for Thursday

Orange Order condemns 'KKK painting'

The Orange Order says a

painting being shown at the Ulster Museum is a "deliberate demonisation of its cultural heritage".

Painting
Royal Ulster Academy

It said the painting, Christian Flautists Outside St Patrick's, "depicts a number of Orangemen wearing Ku Klux Klan (KKK) clothing". However, the Royal Ulster Academy said it was "an obscure interpretation of a tiny detail".

Hi-tech on show at web summit

BBC NI business reporter Clodagh Rice is spending the next few days at the Web Summit - follow her tweets from Dublin's RDS.

Dunnes workers 'deserve respect'

50 jobs at risk in west Belfast

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey says he's been trying to meet Dunnes Stores representatives "for the past two weeks" but with no success.

Park Centre
BBC

"Dunnes Stores have treated staff with contempt," he said from outside the shopping centre. "I'm urging them to enter into full negotiations with the workers. They've earned Dunnes a fortune and deserve respect."

Read more on this story.

It's a tough life as a BBC NI reporter...

Tearful Dunnes Stores workers

Workers at Dunnes Stores at the Park Centre in west Belfast say they've been left devastated at a proposal to shut its food hall,

putting 50 jobs at risk.

Workers
BBC

Some staff had worked at the store for almost 30 years.

One worker told the BBC: "We've been through everything together, the Troubles, and now with this announcement, we're left with mortgages to pay a few weeks before Christmas."

'A cruel blow'

The union Unite says

a proposal to close the food hall in Dunnes Stores at the Park Centre in west Belfast is "a cruel blow" that will leave workers facing redundancy before Christmas. Fifty jobs are at risk.

"Those who face redundancy include full-time and part-time workers from every background, including students," said regional officer Sean Smyth.

Update: McNair may join NI team

BBC Sport NI

Despite earlier reports, it now appears that Manchester United's Paddy McNair

may indeed join up with Northern Ireland for next week's friendly with Latvia - even though he was not named in a 23-strong squad.

Paddy McNair
Press Eye

McNair is still

overcoming an abdominal injury sustained in the Euro 2016 qualifier with Finland on 11 October.

Minister discusses health reform plans

Evening Extra

Health Minister Simon Hamilton is in the Evening Extra studio discussing

the biggest health system shake-up in five years.

Simon Hamilton and Evening Extra presenter Seamus McKee
BBC

He tells presenter Seamus McKee: "The prize here is getting the world class health and social care system that the people of Northern Ireland deserve."

Westlink crash causing delays

BreakingBreaking News

Dunnes Stores jobs risk latest

There are another 50 employees working in the clothing section of Dunnes Stores in the Park Centre in west Belfast -

50 jobs are at risk in its grocery department.

Shopping Centre
Google Maps

Over the last year the firm has closed three NI stores at Antrim, Ballymoney and Connswater. They also closed the grocery section in the Portadown store.

BreakingBreaking News

50 jobs at risk

Will Leitch

BBC News NI

Dunnes Stores have informed their staff that the Park Centre grocery branch in west Belfast is at risk of closure.

This would involve the loss of 50 jobs.

Dunnes Stores
Google Maps
Men freed in stabbing inquiry

Two men arrested in connection with a

stabbing last week at Hawthorn Street in west Belfast have been released.

A 29-year-old was arrested on Monday, while a 28-year-old man was detained earlier today. They've been freed on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Ballyclare 'crime wave' because of 'out-of-control kids'

Syrian refugee crisis

Stormont briefing

Representatives of the British Red Cross, the Refugee and Asylum Forum and the NI Community of Refugees and Asylum Seekers have arrived at Stormont to give their briefing on the Syrian refugee crisis.

Refugees
BBC

They're speaking at this afternoon's meeting of the OFMDFM (Office of the First and Deputy First Minister) Committee,

which you can watch live here.

600 burglaries in six months

Irish News

The Irish News

reports that more than 600 domestic burglary offences at the homes of people aged 60 or over were reported from April to September 2015.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Police have said they are stepping up patrols and deploying specialist detectives to tackle a marked rise in burglaries against older people.

Developer attacks Nama at Stormont Committee

A leading property developer whose loans were once controlled by Nama has said he has been

subjected to unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations.

Paddy Kearney
BBC

Businessman Paddy Kearney also said Nama "did in three years without firing a shot what the terrorists could not achieve in 50 years". Mr Kearney was giving evidence to the Stormont finance committee.

Unsettled weather ahead

Traffic lights out in south Belfast

Counter withdrawals under £500 banned

Bank of Ireland is to ban its customers from

withdrawing less than €700 (£500) over the counter in the Republic of Ireland, saying they must use ATMs.

Bank of Ireland ATM sign
BBC

Its customers are also to be stopped from lodging less than €3,000 (£2,130) at counters, as the bank wants them to use lodgement ATMs instead. The changes will not apply in Northern Ireland.

McNair to miss NI friendly

BBC Sport NI

Manchester United's

Paddy McNair will miss Northern Ireland's friendly with Latvia at Windsor Park on 13 November.

Paddy McNair
Press Eye

McNair is still overcoming an abdominal injury sustained in the 1-1 Euro 2016 qualifier draw against Finland.

HMRC wins Rangers tax case appeal

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has won a judgement that

Rangers' use of Employee Benefit Trusts (EBTs) broke tax rules.

Ibrox Stadium
SNS Group

Rangers used the scheme from 2001 until 2010 to give millions of pounds of tax-free loans to players and other staff.

Holywood traffic slow

Lennon will not quit Bolton

BBC Sport

Manager Neil Lennon insists he

will not step down from his post at Bolton Wanderers, despite a run of nine games without a win this season.

Neil Lennon
Rex Features

The Trotters are third from bottom in the Championship, with the lowest goals tally in the division of 10.

Buzzing at Dublin web summit

Teen arrested over firework incident

A 17-year-old youth has been arrested in relation to an incident in which a teenager was injured by a firework in Ballykelly, County Londonderry, at Halloween.

He was interviewed in relation to grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and possessing fireworks without a licence and bailed pending further enquiries.

Oz murder accused appears in court

A man accused of

murdering a Northern Ireland woman in Australia 33 years ago claims another man, who has since died, was the killer, a court has been told.

Elizabeth Dixon
BBC

Elizabeth Dixon, known as Betty, was found dead in a car at Ashtonfield, a suburb of Maitland, New South Wales, on 6 April 1982.

Police warn of letter scam

The PSNI has issued a warning after this scam letter was posted to a home in Bangor.

Men in court over Coalisland garage murder

Two men have been remanded in custody on

charges relating to the murder of Gediminas Stauskas near Coalisland in County Tyrone.

School
Pacemaker

27-year-old Marius Dzimisevicius and 41-year-old Dmitrijus Indrisiunas were both charged with assisting an offender and withholding information.

Michelin closure raised during PMQs

The

860 job losses at Michelin, Ballymena has been raised at Prime Ministers' Questions - with David Cameron saying companies deemed to be energy intensive should qualify for reductions in power bills due to his policies.

David Cameron and Nigel Dodds
BBC

He was answering a question from the DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds about the role energy prices played in the closure of the plant.

Nolan Live links with RTÉ's Prime Time for cross-border special

Man arrested over Dungannon murder

Further six institutions to be investigated

Kevin Sharkey

BBC News NI

Six more former children's homes and institutions are to be investigated by the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry,

bringing the total number to 22.

hia
BBC

The chairman of the inquiry, Sir Anthony Hart, has also announced a public consultation in relation to compensation and other forms of redress.

Analysis on healthcare proposals

David Maxwell

BBC News NI

The

health minister's proposals, including the end of the Health and Social Care Board, essentially involve removing a tier of administration. There will be some voluntary redundancies, while others working in the board will be moved to the department or trusts.

Hospital ward
BBC

The move is unlikely to make big savings and it will not make any differences to services on the ground, but the aim is to improve efficiency and accountability.

Dry today but unsettled weather coming this week

'21st century intelligence gathering'

Alan McQuillan, a former assistant chief constable with the PSNI, has been commenting on government plans to give the police and intelligence services new powers to access people's online activity.

Alan McQuillan
BBC

The

Investigatory Powers Bill, published today, will compel internet firms to store details of every website visited by UK citizens in the past 12 months.

"So much is now done online," said Mr McQuillan. "People are radicalised, they carry out intelligence gathering. We really need a piece of legislation that brings intelligence gathering into the 21st century."

