BBC News NI Live

It said the painting, Christian Flautists Outside St Patrick's, "depicts a number of Orangemen wearing Ku Klux Klan (KKK) clothing". However, the Royal Ulster Academy said it was "an obscure interpretation of a tiny detail".
BBC NI business reporter Clodagh Rice is spending the next few days at the Web Summit - follow her tweets from Dublin's RDS.
Dunnes workers 'deserve respect'
50 jobs at risk in west Belfast
West Belfast MP Paul Maskey says he's been trying to meet Dunnes Stores representatives "for the past two weeks" but with no success.
"Dunnes Stores have treated staff with contempt," he said from outside the shopping centre. "I'm urging them to enter into full negotiations with the workers. They've earned Dunnes a fortune and deserve respect."
27-year-old Marius Dzimisevicius and 41-year-old Dmitrijus Indrisiunas were both charged with assisting an offender and withholding information.
Michelin closure raised during PMQs
860 job losses at Michelin, Ballymena has been raised at Prime Ministers' Questions - with David Cameron saying companies deemed to be energy intensive should qualify for reductions in power bills due to his policies.
He was answering a question from the DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds about the role energy prices played in the closure of the plant.
Nolan Live links with RTÉ's Prime Time for cross-border special
The chairman of the inquiry, Sir Anthony Hart, has also announced a public consultation in relation to compensation and other forms of redress.
Analysis on healthcare proposals
David Maxwell
BBC News NI
health minister's proposals, including the end of the Health and Social Care Board, essentially involve removing a tier of administration. There will be some voluntary redundancies, while others working in the board will be moved to the department or trusts.
The move is unlikely to make big savings and it will not make any differences to services on the ground, but the aim is to improve efficiency and accountability.
Alan McQuillan, a former assistant chief constable with the PSNI, has been commenting on government plans to give the police and intelligence services new powers to access people's online activity.
Investigatory Powers Bill, published today, will compel internet firms to store details of every website visited by UK citizens in the past 12 months.
"So much is now done online," said Mr McQuillan. "People are radicalised, they carry out intelligence gathering. We really need a piece of legislation that brings intelligence gathering into the 21st century."
Heavy rain forecast for Thursday
Orange Order condemns 'KKK painting'
The Orange Order says apainting being shown at the Ulster Museum is a "deliberate demonisation of its cultural heritage".
Tearful Dunnes Stores workers
Workers at Dunnes Stores at the Park Centre in west Belfast say they've been left devastated at a proposal to shut its food hall,putting 50 jobs at risk.
Some staff had worked at the store for almost 30 years.
One worker told the BBC: "We've been through everything together, the Troubles, and now with this announcement, we're left with mortgages to pay a few weeks before Christmas."
Evening delays in Belfast
'A cruel blow'
The union Unite saysa proposal to close the food hall in Dunnes Stores at the Park Centre in west Belfast is "a cruel blow" that will leave workers facing redundancy before Christmas. Fifty jobs are at risk.
"Those who face redundancy include full-time and part-time workers from every background, including students," said regional officer Sean Smyth.
Update: McNair may join NI team
BBC Sport NI
Despite earlier reports, it now appears that Manchester United's Paddy McNairmay indeed join up with Northern Ireland for next week's friendly with Latvia - even though he was not named in a 23-strong squad.
McNair is stillovercoming an abdominal injury sustained in the Euro 2016 qualifier with Finland on 11 October.
Minister discusses health reform plans
Health Minister Simon Hamilton is in the Evening Extra studio discussingthe biggest health system shake-up in five years.
He tells presenter Seamus McKee: "The prize here is getting the world class health and social care system that the people of Northern Ireland deserve."
Westlink crash causing delays
Dunnes Stores jobs risk latest
There are another 50 employees working in the clothing section of Dunnes Stores in the Park Centre in west Belfast -50 jobs are at risk in its grocery department.
Over the last year the firm has closed three NI stores at Antrim, Ballymoney and Connswater. They also closed the grocery section in the Portadown store.
50 jobs at risk
Will Leitch
BBC News NI
Dunnes Stores have informed their staff that the Park Centre grocery branch in west Belfast is at risk of closure.This would involve the loss of 50 jobs.
Men freed in stabbing inquiry
Two men arrested in connection with astabbing last week at Hawthorn Street in west Belfast have been released.
A 29-year-old was arrested on Monday, while a 28-year-old man was detained earlier today. They've been freed on police bail, pending further enquiries.
Ballyclare 'crime wave' because of 'out-of-control kids'
Syrian refugee crisis
Stormont briefing
Representatives of the British Red Cross, the Refugee and Asylum Forum and the NI Community of Refugees and Asylum Seekers have arrived at Stormont to give their briefing on the Syrian refugee crisis.
They're speaking at this afternoon's meeting of the OFMDFM (Office of the First and Deputy First Minister) Committee,which you can watch live here.
600 burglaries in six months
Irish News
The Irish Newsreports that more than 600 domestic burglary offences at the homes of people aged 60 or over were reported from April to September 2015.
Police have said they are stepping up patrols and deploying specialist detectives to tackle a marked rise in burglaries against older people.
Developer attacks Nama at Stormont Committee
A leading property developer whose loans were once controlled by Nama has said he has beensubjected to unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations.
Businessman Paddy Kearney also said Nama "did in three years without firing a shot what the terrorists could not achieve in 50 years". Mr Kearney was giving evidence to the Stormont finance committee.
Unsettled weather ahead
Traffic lights out in south Belfast
Counter withdrawals under £500 banned
Bank of Ireland is to ban its customers fromwithdrawing less than €700 (£500) over the counter in the Republic of Ireland, saying they must use ATMs.
Its customers are also to be stopped from lodging less than €3,000 (£2,130) at counters, as the bank wants them to use lodgement ATMs instead. The changes will not apply in Northern Ireland.
McNair to miss NI friendly
BBC Sport NI
Manchester United'sPaddy McNair will miss Northern Ireland's friendly with Latvia at Windsor Park on 13 November.
McNair is still overcoming an abdominal injury sustained in the 1-1 Euro 2016 qualifier draw against Finland.
HMRC wins Rangers tax case appeal
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has won a judgement thatRangers' use of Employee Benefit Trusts (EBTs) broke tax rules.
Rangers used the scheme from 2001 until 2010 to give millions of pounds of tax-free loans to players and other staff.
Holywood traffic slow
Lennon will not quit Bolton
BBC Sport
Manager Neil Lennon insists hewill not step down from his post at Bolton Wanderers, despite a run of nine games without a win this season.
The Trotters are third from bottom in the Championship, with the lowest goals tally in the division of 10.
Buzzing at Dublin web summit
Teen arrested over firework incident
A 17-year-old youth has been arrested in relation to an incident in which a teenager was injured by a firework in Ballykelly, County Londonderry, at Halloween.
He was interviewed in relation to grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and possessing fireworks without a licence and bailed pending further enquiries.
Oz murder accused appears in court
A man accused ofmurdering a Northern Ireland woman in Australia 33 years ago claims another man, who has since died, was the killer, a court has been told.
Elizabeth Dixon, known as Betty, was found dead in a car at Ashtonfield, a suburb of Maitland, New South Wales, on 6 April 1982.
Police warn of letter scam
The PSNI has issued a warning after this scam letter was posted to a home in Bangor.
Men in court over Coalisland garage murder
Two men have been remanded in custody oncharges relating to the murder of Gediminas Stauskas near Coalisland in County Tyrone.
Man arrested over Dungannon murder
Further six institutions to be investigated
Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI
Six more former children's homes and institutions are to be investigated by the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry,bringing the total number to 22.
Analysis on healthcare proposals
Dry today but unsettled weather coming this week
'21st century intelligence gathering'
