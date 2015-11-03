Trees at Stormont

BBC News NI Live

Summary

  1. Updates for Tuesday 3 November 2015
  2. Nearly 900 jobs to go as Michelin plant closes
  3. Attempted murder charge over stabbing
  4. SDLP leader confident of remaining in post

Live Reporting

By Claire Noble and Grania McFadden

All times stated are UK

Good night!

Claire Noble

BBC News NI

That's all from us at BBC News NI Live - we're back tomorrow from 07:00 with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Until then, have a good Tuesday night.

Sunset
Beth Donnell

Thanks to Beth Donnell for sending us this picture of sunset at Muckross, Co. Fermanagh.

Kiss in control at Ulster

BBC Sport NI

Les Kiss has made clear he is

now in charge at Ulster after assuming the director of rugby role at Kingspan Stadium earlier this week.

Les Kiss
BBC

Kiss moved into the Ulster position on Monday after his seven-year stint as Ireland assistant coach ended following the recent World Cup.

Severn Street reopens after accident

Cullybackey road closed after crash

Settled weather gives way to wind and rain

Child injured in east Belfast crash

PSNI

A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on Severn Street in east Belfast.

The child's injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening. The road remains closed.

Workers 'weeping' at plant closure

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has urged the prime minister "to use his power" when he goes around the world to say Northern Ireland is open for business.

Ian Paisley junior
BBC

It's after Michelin announced that its Ballymena plant is

closing with the loss of 860 jobs. "I spoke to a close friend of mine who has worked in the company for 30 years and his son started a couple of years ago. They're weeping tonight because this is the end of an era," said Mr Paisley.

Crash closes Severn Street, east Belfast

Farewell old friend: PSNI dog retires

'A devastating development'

The first and deputy first ministers have issued a

joint statement on the the
closure of Michelin in Ballymena.

Martin McGuinness and Peter Robinson
BBC

They described the 860 job losses as a "devastating development" and said the Executive was willing to offer any help it can for those impacted.

Delays on Sydenham bypass

Day one of Dublin tech event

BBC NI business reporter tweets

Ireland unemployment falls in October

Ireland's unemployment rate continued its steady fall in October to 9.3%, from 9.4% in September.

Sheet
Thinkstock

Employment has increased strongly since the jobless rate hit a high of 15.1% in early 2012, when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout.

Michelin to 'release £5m'

Michelin says it's committed to supporting all 860 employees in its Ballymena plant after
announcing its closure and will also "release more than £5m to help company start-ups, fund expansion at existing businesses and supply investment to attract new businesses".

Michelin collage
BBC

It says it will offer "enhanced redundancy payments, training and advice" and those prepared to relocate will be offered a job in the UK or Europe.

Michelin job losses 'a tragic blow'

Theresa Villiers on Ballymena factory closure

Court for petrol bomb accused

Academic selection debate

Delays after County Down crash

'Events outside InvestNI's control'

Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell says InvestNI had been meeting on a regular basis with Michelin, and as recently as September reports "did not indicate this announcement".

Jonathan Bell
BBC

Mr Bell says the company was offered a number of interventions, including a grant for in-house electricity generation and support to make the plant more competitive.

But, he says, events "outside InvestNI's control" such as energy costs, an oversupply of tyres and cheap imports had "forced this decision".

Minister 'unaware of plant closure'

Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell is speaking in the Assembly on the

Michelin factory closure - he tells the chamber that he was unaware that the plant was to close and only found out about the news at 11am.

Jonathan Bell
BBC

"I do welcome the fact that there is a generous redundancy package," he says.

GAA chief: 'End U21 championship'

BBC Sport NI

The GAA's director general has

called for the abolition of the inter-county U21 football championship as part of a discussion paper on player burnout.

Paraic Duffy
BBC

Paraic Duffy has also recommended moving the All-Ireland senior finals forward two weeks and playing the club championship in the calendar year.

Assembly to have urgent debate over Michelin

Belfast security alert over

Irish League Show

BBC Sport NI

The latest edition of the Irish League Show is now

available on iPlayer - join Michael McNamee and Chris Morgan as they discuss the talking points from last weekend's action in the Irish Premiership.

Crusaders players celebrate their opening goal at Shamrock Park
Press Eye
Crown jewels or awful art?

It's the royal roundabout that's become a Larne landmark - but

is the large Jubilee crown a monarchy monstrosity?

Larne Crown
BBC

That's the view of SDLP councillor Declan O'Loan, who says it looks "like something that came out of a giant Christmas cracker". However, Mid and East Antrim borough council is hoping to make the crown a permanent fixture.

Henry Reilly expelled from UKIP

The news has understandably been

Michelin dominated today but some other breaking news from the political world -
Henry Reilly has been expelled from the UKIP party in Northern Ireland.

Henry Reilly
BBC

The Newry Mourne and Down councillor was suspended from the party in September, although he denied being suspended at the time. Mr Reilly stood in last year's European election and received more than 24,000 votes.

Archive: Michelin under construction

BBC NI Archive

Today's news that Michelin is closing its Ballymena factory by 2018 with the loss of 860 jobs is a far cry from the 1960s, when the firm came to Northern Ireland.

Michelin
BBC

This

archive footage shows Michelin building a 800,000 sq ft factory in 1964, one of a number that our reporter says would employ about 50,000 people.

Reaction to Michelin factory closure

There's been reaction from workers, unions and politicians to the news that the Michelin tyre factory in Ballymena will close in 2018 -

here's what people are saying.

Michelin
BBC
Michelin 'warnings ignored'

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) says DUP MLAs were warned that the

Michelin plant in Ballymena could close but "nothing was done to avert this catastrophe".

Michelin investment
BBC

"The situation was raised repeatedly by trade unions with officials and with Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell," says ICTU general secretary Peter Bunting. "I personally raised this threat to jobs at meetings with DUP MLAs over the summer."

Artists protest at Stormont against budget cuts

Almost 200 artists, musicians and actors are protesting against cuts to the arts budget at Stormont - they're calling it a "carnival against the cuts".

Job losses "equates to 14,000 in Belfast"

Unite's Davy Thompson

says they've been raising concerns about energy costs at Michelin since the
closure of local company JTI Gallaher last year.

Job losses
BBC

"We met with Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell about our concerns for high energy costs and we don't believe the minister has done anything to address those problems." He said the job losses in the town equates to about 14,000 job losses in Belfast.

Michelin manager on job losses

The plant manager at Michelin, Ballymena, John Milsted, says

the decision to cut almost 900 jobs "was based on a situation of over capacity on the truck tyre industry in Europe and energy costs".

Michelin manager
BBC

He says they now have "two and a half years to find out how to get 860 people into alternative employment".

When asked what happens next in terms of a redundancy package, he said: "We will enter into a consultation period, taking us through 90 days."

Reaction to 'devastating' factory closure

More political reaction coming in to the

Michelin factory closure - TUV MLA Jim Allister says "it's impossible to exaggerate the devastating blow" that has been dealt to the local area.

Jim Allister Robin Swann
BBC

Robin Swann, UUP, says the move is "another body-blow not just for the north Antrim economy, but the entire manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland" and the SDLP's Connor Duncan says it's "awful news".

'Terrible news about Michelin' - Martin McGuinness

UKIP says Henry Reilly expelled

'You never expect this'

Michael McGaughey (pictured) has worked in Michelin, Ballymena, for 18 years and says the news is devastating for the community. "You never expect this to happen on your own doorstep".

Worker
BBC

"You're talking about the wages for 800 people locally who are not coming back into the community, into that system. Without that money to spend it will have a knock-on effect for other businesses."

Another worker said some staff had been given the option of relocating to other factories in the UK and Europe.

Michelin news 'devastating for local economy'

Michelin closure 'apocalyptic'

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said the

closure of Michelin's Ballymena factory is "apocalyptic in terms of employment for my constituency".

Ian Paisley
BBC

"860 workers, in the jaws of Christmas, have received the news that they are now effectively on notice and my heart goes out to them at this time," he says. "For north Antrim this means the loss of millions of pounds of wages annually and is frankly hard to come to terms with."

