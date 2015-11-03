BBC News NI Live

A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on Severn Street in east Belfast.
The child's injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening. The road remains closed.
Workers 'weeping' at plant closure
North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has urged the prime minister "to use his power" when he goes around the world to say Northern Ireland is open for business.
It's after Michelin announced that its Ballymena plant is
closing with the loss of 860 jobs. "I spoke to a close friend of mine who has worked in the company for 30 years and his son started a couple of years ago. They're weeping tonight because this is the end of an era," said Mr Paisley.
Ireland's unemployment rate continued its steady fall in October to 9.3%, from 9.4% in September.
Employment has increased strongly since the jobless rate hit a high of 15.1% in early 2012, when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout.
Michelin to 'release £5m'
Michelin says it's committed to supporting all 860 employees in its Ballymena plant after announcing its closure and will also "release more than £5m to help company start-ups, fund expansion at existing businesses and supply investment to attract new businesses".
It says it will offer "enhanced redundancy payments, training and advice" and those prepared to relocate will be offered a job in the UK or Europe.
That's the view of SDLP councillor Declan O'Loan, who says it looks "like something that came out of a giant Christmas cracker". However, Mid and East Antrim borough council is hoping to make the crown a permanent fixture.
The Newry Mourne and Down councillor was suspended from the party in September, although he denied being suspended at the time. Mr Reilly stood in last year's European election and received more than 24,000 votes.
Archive: Michelin under construction
BBC NI Archive
Today's news that Michelin is closing its Ballymena factory by 2018 with the loss of 860 jobs is a far cry from the 1960s, when the firm came to Northern Ireland.
This
archive footage shows Michelin building a 800,000 sq ft factory in 1964, one of a number that our reporter says would employ about 50,000 people.
Reaction to Michelin factory closure
There's been reaction from workers, unions and politicians to the news that the Michelin tyre factory in Ballymena will close in 2018 -
"The situation was raised repeatedly by trade unions with officials and with Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell," says ICTU general secretary Peter Bunting. "I personally raised this threat to jobs at meetings with DUP MLAs over the summer."
Artists protest at Stormont against budget cuts
Almost 200 artists, musicians and actors are protesting against cuts to the arts budget at Stormont - they're calling it a "carnival against the cuts".
"We met with Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell about our concerns for high energy costs and we don't believe the minister has done anything to address those problems." He said the job losses in the town equates to about 14,000 job losses in Belfast.
Michelin manager on job losses
The plant manager at Michelin, Ballymena, John Milsted, says
He says they now have "two and a half years to find out how to get 860 people into alternative employment".
When asked what happens next in terms of a redundancy package, he said: "We will enter into a consultation period, taking us through 90 days."
Reaction to 'devastating' factory closure
More political reaction coming in to the
Michelin factory closure - TUV MLA Jim Allister says "it's impossible to exaggerate the devastating blow" that has been dealt to the local area.
Robin Swann, UUP, says the move is "another body-blow not just for the north Antrim economy, but the entire manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland" and the SDLP's Connor Duncan says it's "awful news".
'Terrible news about Michelin' - Martin McGuinness
"860 workers, in the jaws of Christmas, have received the news that they are now effectively on notice and my heart goes out to them at this time," he says. "For north Antrim this means the loss of millions of pounds of wages annually and is frankly hard to come to terms with."
Thanks to Beth Donnell for sending us this picture of sunset at Muckross, Co. Fermanagh.
Kiss in control at Ulster
BBC Sport NI
Les Kiss has made clear he isnow in charge at Ulster after assuming the director of rugby role at Kingspan Stadium earlier this week.
Kiss moved into the Ulster position on Monday after his seven-year stint as Ireland assistant coach ended following the recent World Cup.
Severn Street reopens after accident
Cullybackey road closed after crash
Settled weather gives way to wind and rain
'A devastating development'
The first and deputy first ministers have issued ajoint statement on the the closure of Michelin in Ballymena.
They described the 860 job losses as a "devastating development" and said the Executive was willing to offer any help it can for those impacted.
Ireland unemployment falls in October
Ireland's unemployment rate continued its steady fall in October to 9.3%, from 9.4% in September.
Employment has increased strongly since the jobless rate hit a high of 15.1% in early 2012, when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout.
'Events outside InvestNI's control'
Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell says InvestNI had been meeting on a regular basis with Michelin, and as recently as September reports "did not indicate this announcement".
Mr Bell says the company was offered a number of interventions, including a grant for in-house electricity generation and support to make the plant more competitive.
But, he says, events "outside InvestNI's control" such as energy costs, an oversupply of tyres and cheap imports had "forced this decision".
Minister 'unaware of plant closure'
Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell is speaking in the Assembly on theMichelin factory closure - he tells the chamber that he was unaware that the plant was to close and only found out about the news at 11am.
"I do welcome the fact that there is a generous redundancy package," he says.
Crown jewels or awful art?
It's the royal roundabout that's become a Larne landmark - butis the large Jubilee crown a monarchy monstrosity?
That's the view of SDLP councillor Declan O'Loan, who says it looks "like something that came out of a giant Christmas cracker". However, Mid and East Antrim borough council is hoping to make the crown a permanent fixture.
Henry Reilly expelled from UKIP
The news has understandably beenMichelin dominated today but some other breaking news from the political world - Henry Reilly has been expelled from the UKIP party in Northern Ireland.
The Newry Mourne and Down councillor was suspended from the party in September, although he denied being suspended at the time. Mr Reilly stood in last year's European election and received more than 24,000 votes.
The closure of the Michelin factory in Ballymenawith the loss of 860 jobs is the second major jobs blow for the town.
Last October, cigarette maker JTI Gallagherclosed its plant with the loss of more than 800 jobs.
'You never expect this'
Michael McGaughey (pictured) has worked in Michelin, Ballymena, for 18 years and says the news is devastating for the community. "You never expect this to happen on your own doorstep".
"You're talking about the wages for 800 people locally who are not coming back into the community, into that system. Without that money to spend it will have a knock-on effect for other businesses."
Another worker said some staff had been given the option of relocating to other factories in the UK and Europe.
North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said theclosure of Michelin's Ballymena factory is "apocalyptic in terms of employment for my constituency".
"860 workers, in the jaws of Christmas, have received the news that they are now effectively on notice and my heart goes out to them at this time," he says. "For north Antrim this means the loss of millions of pounds of wages annually and is frankly hard to come to terms with."