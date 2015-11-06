Berries

BBC News NI Live

  1. Updates for Friday 6 November 2015
By Fiona Murray and Ciaran McCauley

Goodnight

Ciaran McCauley

BBC News NI

That's all from us after a busy week at the BBC News NI Live desk - we'll be back from Monday at 07:00.

County Tyrone sunset
Aisling Kelly

We'll leave you with this stunning sunset in County Tyrone, captured by Aisling Kelly. Have a fantastic weekend and we'll see you again on Monday.

Wet and windy weather in store this weekend

Golfer closes in on tour card

BBC Sport NI

Alan Dunbar

improved his chances of securing a place on the European Tour in 2016 after shooting a three-under-par round of 68 at Qualifying School.

Alan Dunbar
Press Eye

The Rathmore golfer is one of six Ulstermen competing at 'Q School' at four venues in Spain and is tied 14th.

New Derry City boss at the Brandywell

SDLP leadership vote row

Stephen Walker

BBC News NI Political Correspondent

The BBC has learned that the SDLP's party executive has ruled that all elected representatives who owe the party money should not be allowed to take part in the leadership vote.

Colum Eastwood Alasdair McDonnell
BBC

Alasdair McDonnell faces a challenge from Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood in the leadership election later this month. The BBC understands a number of SDLP MLAs have criticised attempts to stop them voting if their money is regarded as outstanding.

Kop Stand rebuild approved

BBC Sport NI

The Irish FA has received approval t

o rebuild the West Stand at Windsor Park - the former Kop Stand will have a 3,4000 capacity and open in time for the World Cup qualifier against San Marino on 10 October 2016.

Windsor Park Kop stand
Press Eye

IFA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said the new stand will be "even better than what was there before".

First and deputy first minister at Downing Street

Mark Devenport

BBC News NI Political Editor

Stormont sources have confirmed that the first and deputy first ministers held a private meeting with the prime minister in Downing Street today.

Peter Robinson Martin McGuinness
BBC

There's no official word on the content of the talks, but it's understood they're likely to have covered financial matters related to the talks process.

Breaking'Officer pinned between lorry and police car'

Police say that the officer

hit by a lorry earlier in Cullyhanna had attempted to speak to the driver when the "lorry was driven directly at the officer, striking him and pinning him between the lorry and a police patrol vehicle".

PSNI
BBC

"I am sure the local community in south Armagh will join us in condemning this callous incident and in wishing him (the officer) a speedy and complete recovery," says Supt Simon Walls.

BreakingHit-and-run treated as attempted murder

Police say that the officer was hit by a lorry while carrying out

enquiries into the theft of an ATM from a filling station in the Newry area this morning - according to police, the lorry was driven directly at the officer when he tried to speak to the driver on the Mullaghduff Road.

ATM Theft
Pacemaker

It's believed the officers injuries are serious but are not life-threatening. Police say they are treating the incident as attempted murder.

BreakingPolice officer hurt in hit-and-run

An on-duty police officer has been taken to hospital after being injured in a hit-and-run in Cullyhanna in County Armagh.

Wilson: Break-in claim must be investigated

DUP MP Sammy Wilson says that an

allegation that a break-in was allowed to happen at Castlereagh Police Station in 2002 needs to be properly investigated.

Sammy Wilson
BBC

The Police Ombudsman is examining a claim that the raid was allowed to go ahead in order to protect a high-level IRA agent. Mr Wilson, who was a member of the Policing Board at the time of the break-in, says there were serious questions about how top secret documents were stolen.

Thousands of cattle stolen

Conor Macauley

BBC NI Agriculture Correspondent

Almost 10,000 cattle have been stolen in Northern Ireland in the past three years.

Cows
Thinkstock

The figures emerged from an assembly question asked by the DUP's Lord Morrow - overall 9,745 were stolen since 2013, with 219 being recovered.

Somme centenary plans

The Irish government has

announced plans to mark the Battle of the Somme next year with a series of events.

Somme poppies
BBC

The programme includes two memorial ceremonies in County Dublin, while a set of commemorative stamps will also be issued.

Shock over oyster industry waste

An environmental group says it's astonished at the

level of waste left by the oyster industry in a protected area along the coast.

Oyster groups
BBC

The Love Your Lough group found a huge number of thick rubber ties discarded by oyster growers along the shore at Carlingford, County Louth, as well as shellfish bags on the County Down side. Oyster growers have accepted that what's happened is "unacceptable".

Road between Londonderry and Strabane fully reopened

Maghaberry 'lacks resources'

The Prison Service doesn't have the resources to run a normal prison at Maghaberry - that's

according to the chairman of the Prison Officers Association (POA).

Finlay Spratt
BBC

A report yesterday, one of the most critical of any prison in the UK, described Maghaberry as "unsafe and unstable". Finlay Spratt says that budget cuts and staff shortages were to blame for the state of the prison.

Hit and run appeal

Police are appealing for information over a hit-and-run in Cullyhanna this afternoon.

The collision involved a low loader at about 13:19 on the Mullaghduff Road. A man suffered injuries that needed medical treatment.

Northern Ireland home games live on BBC NI

BBC Sport NI

BBC NI will

broadcast live TV, radio and online coverage all of Northern Ireland's home games in the lead up to Euro 2016.

Northern Ireland
Press Eye

The coverage begins with next Friday's friendly against Latvia, with further home games to take place at Windsor Park in March and May 2016.

Ulster make seven changes

BBC Sport NI

Ulster have

made seven changes from last weekend's defeat by Munster for this Sunday's game against the Dragons.

Sam Arnold
BBC

Chris Henry, Robbie Diack, Stephen Mulholland, Kyle McCall, Dan Tuohy, Rory Scholes and Sam Arnold (pictured) come into the starting team. The game is live on BBC Two NI and online from 14:30 on Sunday.

AIB starts repaying Irish taxpayers

Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has won regulatory approval to pay €1.7bn (£1.25bn) of government bailout funds,

beginning the process of repaying the €21bn it received during the financial crisis.

AIB
Getty Images

Ireland pumped a total of €64bn into its banks during the crisis, which, at almost 40% of annual economic output, was the most expensive rescue in the eurozone.

Man arrested over ATM theft

A man has been arrested by police investigating the

theft of an ATM from Camlough near Newry this morning.

A burnt-out digger in front of the damaged filling station
BBC

According to police, officers came across a white van and three men in Inniskeen, County Monaghan while carrying out searches for the ATM. The men fled. One man in his 20s was arrested while the search for two others is continuing. Police said an ATM was found in the van.

Ambassador 'concerned' at flight suspension

Egypt's Ambassador to Ireland says she's concerned about a decision to stop Irish airlines operating to and from Sharm el-Sheikh airport in Egypt.

Sharm el-Sheikh
BBC

It follows an assessment that

there was a "significant possibility" that an explosive device caused a plane crash last weekend. But Soha Gendi said a decision of this importance "should not be built on assumptions, but should wait until investigations are concluded".

Talk Talk accused suing over breach of privacy

A 15-year-old boy

arrested in County Antrim last month over the Talk Talk hacking attack is suing three national newspapers for breach of privacy.

Talk Talk
BBC

Lawyers for the boy have started proceedings against The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and The Sun as well as internet giants Google and Twitter. Details of the case have only emerged today after a judge at the High Court in Belfast relaxed reporting restrictions.

Traffic disruption in Strabane due to collapsed storm drain

Woman rescued after being trapped in a ditch

Filling station damage after ATM raid

As we've reported earlier,

an ATM was stolen from a filling station near Newry in the early hours of this morning after a digger was used to smash into a petrol station.

Digger
BBC

This picture from the scene shows the damage done in the smash-and-grab raid.

Windy, unsettled weather coming up this weekend

Wildlife watching in Fermanagh

BBC Newsline

Yesterday we brought you a stunning autumnal photograph of a stag swimming across Lough Erne (top left). It was snapped by a National Trust ranger at the Crom Estate near Newtownbutler.

Crom
BBC

On tonight's

BBC Newsline our south west reporter Julian Fowler visits Crom to see if he could spot any of the estate's wildlife - his report won't disappoint.

BBC Talkback Christmas lights untangling test

How good are you?

How the weather's looking - from space

Murderer's conviction appeal fails

A pharmacist

jailed for beating her elderly neighbour to death with a crucifix has been blocked from appealing to the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction.

Karen Walsh
BBC

Judges in Belfast refused permission for Karen Walsh's legal team to reopen claims about how her level of drunkenness impacted on any intent to kill Maire Rankin. Walsh, 48, has now exhausted all her domestic appeal options.

Sledgehammers used in break-in attempt

Camlough Road near Newry reopens

Handbag ad insult to Christmas story?

'Lucky escape' for Armagh couple

Top two clash

BBC Sport NI

The biggest game of the Irish Premiership season takes place tomorrow when the top two, Crusaders and Linfield, meet at Windsor Park.

Gavin Whyte and Sean Ward fight out an aerial duel during the Crusaders and Linfield meeting in September
Press Eye

Elsewhere, Ballymena United are at home to Glentoran, Carrick Rangers face Dungannon Swifts, Portadown travel to Coleraine and Glenavon host Ballinamallard United - a full preview of all the games can be found

here.

BBC Talkback: Debating all these issues from 12:00

Ombudsman investigates break-in claim

The Police Ombudsman is investigating a claim that

a break-in at the headquarters of the Police Service of Northern Ireland was allowed to happen to protect a high-level IRA agent.

Castlereagh
Pacemaker

A former police officer has alleged that a "deliberate decision to allow the theft" in 2002 had been made.

