Down Cathedral

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday 9 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, weather and travel from 07:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Ciaran McCauley and Fiona Murray

All times stated are UK

Goodnight

Ciaran McCauley

BBC News NI

That's all from us at BBC News NI Live - we'll be back from 07:00 tomorrow.

Portaferry
Michael O'Dwyer

We'll leave you with this rainbow spreading over Portaferry earlier today, as expertly captured by Michael O'Dwyer. Have a great evening!

Less wind tomorrow but rain expected

Christmas countdown is on in Belfast

New NI kit unpopular so far

BBC Sport NI

There's been some outcry over

Northern Ireland's new home kit, that was unveiled by the IFA earlier - BBC Sport NI opened a poll on the issue earlier and the results, so far, is a resounding no to the new kit.

Northern Ireland poll
BBC
Temperatures are more like May than November!

Irish golfers closer to tour card

BBC Sport NI

Irish golfers Paul Dunne and Brian Casey are

closing in on their tour cards for the European Tour after Monday's qualifier in Spain - they both made it through to the final qualifying round in Spain this weekend.

Paul Dunne
Getty Images
Family property repeatedly attacked

Police say they are investigating a

number of attacks on property owned by a family in Armagh.

PSNI
BBC

They say that the family car was attacked at the weekend when paint and corrosives were thrown over it. It's the latest in a number of incidents that have also seen windows broken at the family's home and a van damaged.

Hearing treatment on the high street?

David Maxwell

BBC News NI

Treatment for hearing loss under the health service

could move out of the hospital and into the high street - that's under a proposed new scheme.

Hearing loss
BBC

About 287,000 people are living with hearing loss here, with an estimated 2,000 more waiting more than nine weeks for treatment. The proposed pilot scheme aims to cut appointment waiting times by allowing patients to go through a high street provider.

Coming up on BBC Newsline tonight

Fans unhappy with new Northern Ireland kit

Northern Ireland jersey
BBC/IFA

The IFA released pictures of the new Northern Ireland jersey for next year's Euro 2016 tournament (above right) and the reaction, well, hasn't been great. Here's some of the tweets sent to BBC Sport NI about the jersey during the day. So far, it's been difficult to find a tweet in support of the kit. 

Court hears gay couple's marriage 'devalued'

A gay couple's marriage has been "devalued" by the fact that

it's not legally recognised when they're home in Northern Ireland, a court has heard.

Same-sex marriage
BBC

The couple, who got married in England last year, have started a legal challenge against marriage laws here.

WW2 veteran awarded Legion d'Honneur

He's an Irish World War Two veteran, a cousin of Winston Churchill and a lover of disco - and

now Sir John Leslie has been awarded the Legion d'Honneur, France's top military honour.

Sir John Leslie
BBC

The 98-year-old was presented with the award at the French embassy in Dublin earlier. He says he accepted it "on behalf of all soldiers from the island of Ireland who fought and died between the two great wars".

Hold on to your hats! Windy weather this week

MPs to look at tourism VAT

The impact of VAT on the tourism industry here is

to be examined by a group of MPs.

Hotel
BBC

The Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee will look at whether it's at "a competitive disadvantage" because of the 9% rate in the Republic of Ireland.

DUP meeting over 'KKK painting'

A

DUP delegation met the National Museums Northern Ireland (NMNL) over a controversial painting that appears to show a number of Orangemen wearing Ku Klux Klan outfits.

William Humphrey
BBC

MLA William Humphrey says the meeting "did not reach a meeting of the minds" but "it was important we set out clearly our strong concerns". He says: "This cannot be viewed an acceptable portrayal in a publicly-funded museum which prides itself on being shared space."

Six complaints over 'KKK' painting

Robbie Meredith

BBC News NI Education Correspondent

The Ulster Museum has

received six complaints about a painting that appears to depict a number of Orangemen wearing Ku Klux Klan clothing.

Controvesial painting
BBC

All the complaints have been in the last week. After a meeting a DUP delegation earlier, National Museums Northern Ireland says it "welcomed the opportunity to listen to their concerns and engage in dialogue".

Man tried to bring drugs into courthouse

A man has received a

suspended sentence for trying to bring cannabis into Londonderry Courthouse.

Londonderry Courthouse
BBC

Aaron Millar, 22, from Barnewell Place in the city was stopped and searched on his way into the courthouse on 9 April - security staff found £230 of cannabis in his backpack.

Listen back to Talkback discussion on restorative justice

Busy programme coming up on Evening Extra

Road near Camlough closed for clearance work

Power back on in Ballyclare

Northern Ireland Electricity says that all power has been restored in Ballyclare - a power cut had affected about 2,000 households and businesses earlier.

Electricity
Thinkstock

It says the power cut was caused by a contractor damaging the network.

Bridge hit by car after thousands spent on repairs

Stormont talks could 'conclude this week'

Taoiseach Enda Kenny says that he hopes for an agreement between parties on Stormont's future by the weekend.

Enda Kenny
BBC

"I would be hopeful that having had briefings from the minister for foreign affairs that they (the talks) might be concluded this week," he says, speaking outside Downing Street after a meeting with David Cameron.

New Northern Ireland jersey - like it or loathe it?

Northern Ireland jersey
BBC/IFA

Northern Ireland have announced their new home shirt for next year's Euro 2016 campaign - there it is above next to the old home shirt. But do you like it or not? Vote in BBC Sport NI's poll below. 

View more on twitter
IRA army council question 'not appropriate'

Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness is answering members' questions this afternoon.

David McNarry and Martin McGuinness
BBC

David McNarry of UKIP asks the minister to "outline the external bodies they consult routinely before making departmental decisions". He asks for confirmation "that the IRA Army Council are also routinely consulted".

Mr McGuinness says he does not recall any incident in his years in office when decisions have been subject to "men in smoke-filled rooms".

"I really don't think the question is appropriate," he adds.

2,000 Ballyclare homes without power

About 2,000 households and businesses are without electricity in Ballyclare.

Plug
BBC

Engineers are on site and are repairing a suspected damaged cable. NIE hopes to restore power later this afternoon.

Taoiseach travels to Belfast

At war with the bank

Tomorrow night's Spotlight reveals a bitter dispute between a businessman and a bank. He says he uncovered criminal behaviour. Tune in on BBC One NI at 22.35 for the full story.

Resident wakes to 'big ball of flames'

BBC Newsline

A resident forced to leave his home during

last night's fire in Newcastle has told how he saw "a big ball of flames" when the blaze broke out.

Man
BBC

Dominic Mitchell woke to shouts from residents in the early hours of this morning. "The flames were uncontrollable, I was shocked, scared." Police say no one was injured in the blaze.

'Swift action' after damming Maghaberry report

Chris Page

BBC News NI Political Correspondent

Justice Minister David Ford has told MLAs that the Prison Service has taken "swift and decisive action" to improve the regime Maghaberry Prison, after

last week's damning report into the jail.

Maghberyy
BBC

Mr Ford said that the governor and deputy governor were removed from the prison when the inspectors gave their initial feedback and had not been redeployed within the prison service.

DUP MLAs Edwin Poots and Paul Frew accused Mr Ford of "scapegoating" local prison management, which the Minister denied.

Ulster defended over poppy row

BBC Talkback

Ulster Unionist councillor Doug Beattie, who's a former army captain, says that he doesn't understand the controversy about Ulster Rugby players not wearing poppies on their jerseys in a match yesterday.

Paul Marshall
Huw Evans Agency

"The Ulster Rugby team had remembrance service on that day, they had a minute's silence before the match and everybody's complaining about the symbolism of wearing a poppy," he says. "I just don't get it."

Ulster poppy row

BBC Talkback

On

Talkback, we're discussing the poppy - Ulster Rugby have been criticised today after they didn't wear one on their jerseys during a match against Newport Gwent Dragons yesterday.

Craig Gilroy attempts to go on a charge for Ulster with Rory Best in close attendance
Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Ulster Rugby says that the club observed a minute's silence and that only two Pro12 clubs wore poppies during matches this weekend. However Robert McCartney, who runs the Beyond the Battlefield charity, says it was wrong for the team not to wear a poppy.

"If they can't actually put the poppy on their shirt for one day and show that respect, then they really did disgrace themselves yesterday," he says.

New Glentoran manager is announced

Power cut in Ballyclare

Mild temperatures but rain and wind to continue

Viridian to create 35 jobs

Viridian Group, the parent company of Power NI, is creating 35 IT jobs in Belfast.

The company says it's investing £20m in new IT systems over the next three years with the new jobs created to take a central role in that work.

Craigavon pharmaceutical firm announces expansion

Takeaway robbery

A man armed with a stick has robbed a takeaway restaurant on the Lisburn Road in Belfast.

Police said the man entered the Monte Carlo takeaway last night at about 18:00 and threatened staff before making off with cash.

