BBC News NI Live

They say that the family car was attacked at the weekend when paint and corrosives were thrown over it. It's the latest in a number of incidents that have also seen windows broken at the family's home and a van damaged.
Hearing treatment on the high street?
David Maxwell
BBC News NI
Treatment for hearing loss under the health service
About 287,000 people are living with hearing loss here, with an estimated 2,000 more waiting more than nine weeks for treatment. The proposed pilot scheme aims to cut appointment waiting times by allowing patients to go through a high street provider.
The IFA released pictures of the new Northern Ireland jersey for next year's Euro 2016 tournament (above right) and the reaction, well, hasn't been great. Here's some of the tweets sent to BBC Sport NI about the jersey during the day. So far, it's been difficult to find a tweet in support of the kit.
The 98-year-old was presented with the award at the French embassy in Dublin earlier. He says he accepted it "on behalf of all soldiers from the island of Ireland who fought and died between the two great wars".
MLA William Humphrey says the meeting "did not reach a meeting of the minds" but "it was important we set out clearly our strong concerns". He says: "This cannot be viewed an acceptable portrayal in a publicly-funded museum which prides itself on being shared space."
Six complaints over 'KKK' painting
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
The Ulster Museum has
received six complaints about a painting that appears to depict a number of Orangemen wearing Ku Klux Klan clothing.
All the complaints have been in the last week. After a meeting a DUP delegation earlier, National Museums Northern Ireland says it "welcomed the opportunity to listen to their concerns and engage in dialogue".
Taoiseach Enda Kenny says that he hopes for an agreement between parties on Stormont's future by the weekend.
"I would be hopeful that having had briefings from the minister for foreign affairs that they (the talks) might be concluded this week," he says, speaking outside Downing Street after a meeting with David Cameron.
New Northern Ireland jersey - like it or loathe it?
Northern Ireland have announced their new home shirt for next year's Euro 2016 campaign - there it is above next to the old home shirt. But do you like it or not? Vote in BBC Sport NI's poll below.
Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness is answering members' questions this afternoon.
David McNarry of UKIP asks the minister to "outline the external bodies they consult routinely before making departmental decisions". He asks for confirmation "that the IRA Army Council are also routinely consulted".
Mr McGuinness says he does not recall any incident in his years in office when decisions have been subject to "men in smoke-filled rooms".
"I really don't think the question is appropriate," he adds.
2,000 Ballyclare homes without power
About 2,000 households and businesses are without electricity in Ballyclare.
Engineers are on site and are repairing a suspected damaged cable. NIE hopes to restore power later this afternoon.
Mr Ford said that the governor and deputy governor were removed from the prison when the inspectors gave their initial feedback and had not been redeployed within the prison service.
DUP MLAs Edwin Poots and Paul Frew accused Mr Ford of "scapegoating" local prison management, which the Minister denied.
Ulster defended over poppy row
BBC Talkback
Ulster Unionist councillor Doug Beattie, who's a former army captain, says that he doesn't understand the controversy about Ulster Rugby players not wearing poppies on their jerseys in a match yesterday.
"The Ulster Rugby team had remembrance service on that day, they had a minute's silence before the match and everybody's complaining about the symbolism of wearing a poppy," he says. "I just don't get it."
Ulster poppy row
BBC Talkback
On
Talkback, we're discussing the poppy - Ulster Rugby have been criticised today after they didn't wear one on their jerseys during a match against Newport Gwent Dragons yesterday.
Ulster Rugby says that the club observed a minute's silence and that only two Pro12 clubs wore poppies during matches this weekend. However Robert McCartney, who runs the Beyond the Battlefield charity, says it was wrong for the team not to wear a poppy.
"If they can't actually put the poppy on their shirt for one day and show that respect, then they really did disgrace themselves yesterday," he says.
Live Reporting
By Ciaran McCauley and Fiona Murray
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodnight
Ciaran McCauley
BBC News NI
That's all from us at BBC News NI Live - we'll be back from 07:00 tomorrow.
We'll leave you with this rainbow spreading over Portaferry earlier today, as expertly captured by Michael O'Dwyer. Have a great evening!
Less wind tomorrow but rain expected
Christmas countdown is on in Belfast
New NI kit unpopular so far
BBC Sport NI
There's been some outcry overNorthern Ireland's new home kit, that was unveiled by the IFA earlier - BBC Sport NI opened a poll on the issue earlier and the results, so far, is a resounding no to the new kit.
Temperatures are more like May than November!
Irish golfers closer to tour card
BBC Sport NI
Irish golfers Paul Dunne and Brian Casey areclosing in on their tour cards for the European Tour after Monday's qualifier in Spain - they both made it through to the final qualifying round in Spain this weekend.
Family property repeatedly attacked
Police say they are investigating anumber of attacks on property owned by a family in Armagh.
They say that the family car was attacked at the weekend when paint and corrosives were thrown over it. It's the latest in a number of incidents that have also seen windows broken at the family's home and a van damaged.
Hearing treatment on the high street?
David Maxwell
BBC News NI
Treatment for hearing loss under the health servicecould move out of the hospital and into the high street - that's under a proposed new scheme.
About 287,000 people are living with hearing loss here, with an estimated 2,000 more waiting more than nine weeks for treatment. The proposed pilot scheme aims to cut appointment waiting times by allowing patients to go through a high street provider.
Coming up on BBC Newsline tonight
Fans unhappy with new Northern Ireland kit
The IFA released pictures of the new Northern Ireland jersey for next year's Euro 2016 tournament (above right) and the reaction, well, hasn't been great. Here's some of the tweets sent to BBC Sport NI about the jersey during the day. So far, it's been difficult to find a tweet in support of the kit.
Court hears gay couple's marriage 'devalued'
A gay couple's marriage has been "devalued" by the fact thatit's not legally recognised when they're home in Northern Ireland, a court has heard.
The couple, who got married in England last year, have started a legal challenge against marriage laws here.
WW2 veteran awarded Legion d'Honneur
He's an Irish World War Two veteran, a cousin of Winston Churchill and a lover of disco - andnow Sir John Leslie has been awarded the Legion d'Honneur, France's top military honour.
The 98-year-old was presented with the award at the French embassy in Dublin earlier. He says he accepted it "on behalf of all soldiers from the island of Ireland who fought and died between the two great wars".
Hold on to your hats! Windy weather this week
MPs to look at tourism VAT
The impact of VAT on the tourism industry here isto be examined by a group of MPs.
The Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee will look at whether it's at "a competitive disadvantage" because of the 9% rate in the Republic of Ireland.
DUP meeting over 'KKK painting'
ADUP delegation met the National Museums Northern Ireland (NMNL) over a controversial painting that appears to show a number of Orangemen wearing Ku Klux Klan outfits.
MLA William Humphrey says the meeting "did not reach a meeting of the minds" but "it was important we set out clearly our strong concerns". He says: "This cannot be viewed an acceptable portrayal in a publicly-funded museum which prides itself on being shared space."
Six complaints over 'KKK' painting
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
The Ulster Museum hasreceived six complaints about a painting that appears to depict a number of Orangemen wearing Ku Klux Klan clothing.
All the complaints have been in the last week. After a meeting a DUP delegation earlier, National Museums Northern Ireland says it "welcomed the opportunity to listen to their concerns and engage in dialogue".
Man tried to bring drugs into courthouse
A man has received asuspended sentence for trying to bring cannabis into Londonderry Courthouse.
Aaron Millar, 22, from Barnewell Place in the city was stopped and searched on his way into the courthouse on 9 April - security staff found £230 of cannabis in his backpack.
Listen back to Talkback discussion on restorative justice
Desertcreat project 'commitment'
Follow the latest updates from the Assembly over on our Stormont Live page
Busy programme coming up on Evening Extra
Road near Camlough closed for clearance work
Power back on in Ballyclare
Northern Ireland Electricity says that all power has been restored in Ballyclare - a power cut had affected about 2,000 households and businesses earlier.
It says the power cut was caused by a contractor damaging the network.
Taoiseach for Belfast meeting
He says a deal could be struck between Northern Ireland parties "by the weekend".
Bridge hit by car after thousands spent on repairs
Stormont talks could 'conclude this week'
Taoiseach Enda Kenny says that he hopes for an agreement between parties on Stormont's future by the weekend.
"I would be hopeful that having had briefings from the minister for foreign affairs that they (the talks) might be concluded this week," he says, speaking outside Downing Street after a meeting with David Cameron.
New Northern Ireland jersey - like it or loathe it?
Northern Ireland have announced their new home shirt for next year's Euro 2016 campaign - there it is above next to the old home shirt. But do you like it or not? Vote in BBC Sport NI's poll below.
IRA army council question 'not appropriate'
Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness is answering members' questions this afternoon.
David McNarry of UKIP asks the minister to "outline the external bodies they consult routinely before making departmental decisions". He asks for confirmation "that the IRA Army Council are also routinely consulted".
Mr McGuinness says he does not recall any incident in his years in office when decisions have been subject to "men in smoke-filled rooms".
"I really don't think the question is appropriate," he adds.
2,000 Ballyclare homes without power
About 2,000 households and businesses are without electricity in Ballyclare.
Engineers are on site and are repairing a suspected damaged cable. NIE hopes to restore power later this afternoon.
Taoiseach travels to Belfast
At war with the bank
Tomorrow night's Spotlight reveals a bitter dispute between a businessman and a bank. He says he uncovered criminal behaviour. Tune in on BBC One NI at 22.35 for the full story.
Resident wakes to 'big ball of flames'
BBC Newsline
A resident forced to leave his home duringlast night's fire in Newcastle has told how he saw "a big ball of flames" when the blaze broke out.
Dominic Mitchell woke to shouts from residents in the early hours of this morning. "The flames were uncontrollable, I was shocked, scared." Police say no one was injured in the blaze.
'Swift action' after damming Maghaberry report
Chris Page
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
Justice Minister David Ford has told MLAs that the Prison Service has taken "swift and decisive action" to improve the regime Maghaberry Prison, afterlast week's damning report into the jail.
Mr Ford said that the governor and deputy governor were removed from the prison when the inspectors gave their initial feedback and had not been redeployed within the prison service.
DUP MLAs Edwin Poots and Paul Frew accused Mr Ford of "scapegoating" local prison management, which the Minister denied.
Ulster defended over poppy row
BBC Talkback
Ulster Unionist councillor Doug Beattie, who's a former army captain, says that he doesn't understand the controversy about Ulster Rugby players not wearing poppies on their jerseys in a match yesterday.
"The Ulster Rugby team had remembrance service on that day, they had a minute's silence before the match and everybody's complaining about the symbolism of wearing a poppy," he says. "I just don't get it."
Ulster poppy row
BBC Talkback
OnTalkback, we're discussing the poppy - Ulster Rugby have been criticised today after they didn't wear one on their jerseys during a match against Newport Gwent Dragons yesterday.
Ulster Rugby says that the club observed a minute's silence and that only two Pro12 clubs wore poppies during matches this weekend. However Robert McCartney, who runs the Beyond the Battlefield charity, says it was wrong for the team not to wear a poppy.
"If they can't actually put the poppy on their shirt for one day and show that respect, then they really did disgrace themselves yesterday," he says.
New Glentoran manager is announced
Power cut in Ballyclare
Mild temperatures but rain and wind to continue
Viridian to create 35 jobs
Viridian Group, the parent company of Power NI, is creating 35 IT jobs in Belfast.
The company says it's investing £20m in new IT systems over the next three years with the new jobs created to take a central role in that work.
Craigavon pharmaceutical firm announces expansion
Takeaway robbery
A man armed with a stick has robbed a takeaway restaurant on the Lisburn Road in Belfast.
Police said the man entered the Monte Carlo takeaway last night at about 18:00 and threatened staff before making off with cash.