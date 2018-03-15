BBC NI School Report - Festival of News
Summary
- Go behind the scenes at the BBC School Report Festival of News at Broadcasting House in Belfast
- Students from schools across Northern Ireland are getting an insight into all aspects of news production
- Watch live bulletins from the students on this page on the hour, every hour, from 10am until 3pm
- Join in the conversation on Twitter using #BBCSchoolReport
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
School Report live on Nolan
School Report students were on air with Stephen Nolan this morning, leading a discussion on mental health.
You can listen to Chloe and Cara's contribution on The Nolan Show programme page (1hr 24minutes into the show).
Tricks of the trade
The guru behind the BBC Archive's public presence is on hand today to inform students of the perils and potential offered by publishing to social media.
You can follow the BBC Archive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram...
Identifying the fakes
Students from St Louise's try out the BBC's new game, in which you find out if you can handle the pressures of a newsroom and spot fake news.
Have a go at the BBC iReporter game yourself at bbc.co.uk/ireporter.
Barra's in business
We forecast a few famous faces knocking about today...
Getting involved
Budding reporters and presenters of tomorrow are getting a taste of the BBC News studio in action.
Live bulletins
To watch the hourly bulletins being made by the students as they are broadcast live, click on the video play button in the main image at the top of the page.
First up, everyone is learning a valuable lesson on how things can change in live broadcasting - we've not quite hit our 10.00am slot on the button.
Your dutiful live blogging team will keep you posted as to when you can see it all unfold. Stay posted!
Welcome to the Festival of News!
School Report Day is underway. Stay with us throughout the day for hourly live bulletins made by the students and a flavour of what's going on inside BBC Broadcasting House, Belfast.