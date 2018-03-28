Rugby

Rugby rape trial: The verdict

Summary

  1. High-profile rape case involving two Ulster rugby players reaches its conclusion
  2. Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were both acquitted of rape. Mr Jackson was also acquitted of sexual assault
  3. Two other men were also charged in connection with the case
  4. Blane McIlroy was acquitted of exposure
  5. Rory Harrison was acquitted of perverting the course of justice and withholding information
  6. The jury of 11 people reached its verdict in the ninth week of the trial

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Jackson priority 'to get back on rugby pitch'

Paddy Jackson's solicitor Joe McVeigh said that his client and his parents have paid "a heavy price personally, professionally and financially".

Paddy Jackson
Press Eye

"His main priority right now is to return to his work and that means getting back on to the rugby pitch representing his province and his country."

Who is Stuart Olding?

Also accused and cleared of rape was Paddy Jackson's Ulster colleague Stuart Olding, who has played four times for Ulster.

Who is Stuart Olding?

Who is Paddy Jackson?

The biggest name at the centre of the trial was Ulster and Ireland outhalf Paddy Jackson.

Who is Paddy Jackson?

IRFU and Ulster Rugby to review matter with players

In a statement, the IRFU and Ulster Rugby have said a committee will now review the matter with the players.

"The players will continue to be relieved of all duties while the review committee is in process and determining its findings," they say.

Key people who made the headlines

laganside
Laganside courts

BBC News NI takes a look at the central figures in the rugby rape trial.

Click here to read the article.

Paddy has been consistent in his account - says solicitor

Jackson's status 'influenced prosecution'

Speaking outside court Paddy Jackson's solicitor Joe McVeigh said his client had been "consistent" in his denials and his account.

Solicitor criticises 'investigative bias'

Mr Jackson's solicitor also criticised the police investigation into the rape allegations.

Media scrum
BBC

Surrounded by reporters, Joe McVeigh said: "It's our belief that the investigation has been characterised by the turning of a blind eye to inadequacies in the evidence of the complainant combined with the very apparent investigative bias."

Jackson's status 'influenced prosecution'

Paddy Jackson's solicitor, Joe McVeigh, says his client's status drove the prosecution.

Joe McVeigh
BBC

"The prosecution made much of a perceived privileged position provided by virtue of Paddy being an international rugby player. We say that it was this very status as a famous sportsman that drove the decision to prosecute in the first place," he says.

'Probably most difficult trial that any jury in NI has ever been asked to adjudicate on'

More than a hundred people gathered outside Laganside courts after the verdicts were announced.

Blane McIlroy was the first to leave. He made no comment as he left with his parents and his legal team.

Laganside courts
Laganside courts

Before discharging the 11-person jury, Judge Patricia Smyth told them: “This has probably been the most difficult trial that any jury in Northern Ireland has ever been asked to adjudicate on.”

Rugby Rape trial: Timeline of events

The case against Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has reached its conclusion after nine weeks.

Click here for the timeline of events.

Jury deliberated for under four hours

The case was only scheduled to last five weeks. In the end, it went on for eight and a half weeks.

Laganside courts
BBC

In total, the jury deliberated for three hours 45 minutes.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding not guilty of rape

Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have been cleared of rape.

paddy jackson and stuart olding
Pacemaker

They had both denied raping the same woman in Mr Jackson's house in the early hours of 28 June 2016.

Jackson hugs legal team outside court

Mark Simpson

BBC News NI

Outside Court 12, Paddy Jackson afterwards hugged members of his legal team, as well as friends and family.

Paddy Jackson
Pacemaker

Relatives of all four accused attended every day of the 42 day trial.

No reaction from defendants as verdicts come in

Mark Simpson

BBC News NI

There was no reaction from the four defendants in the dock as the verdicts were announced.

They simply stood and stared in front of them as, one by one, the not guilty verdicts were read out by the chairperson of the jury.

Blane McIlroy: Not guilty

Blane McIlroy
Pacemaker

Blane McIlroy was found not guilty of exposure.

Rory Harrison: not guilty

Rory Harrison
Pacemaker

Rory Harrison was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Stuart Olding: Not guilty

stuart olding
Pacemaker

Stuart Olding was found not guilty of rape.

All four defendants cleared of all charges

View more on twitter

Paddy Jackson: Not guilty on both counts

paddy jackson
pacmaker

Paddy Jackson was found not guilty on charges of rape and sexual assault

All four defendants acquitted - we have the latest

Follow this page for live news about the verdicts in the Rugby rape trial

Laganside court
BBC

