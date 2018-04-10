Good Friday Agreement - 20th anniversary
Summary
- Former US president Bill Clinton is in Northern Ireland to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
- Key players involved in the deal - including ex prime ministers Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern - are also due in Belfast
- Former US Senator George Mitchell, who chaired the talks, is among the speakers at an anniversary conference
- The agreement helped bring an end to 30 years of sectarian conflict, known as the Troubles
George Mitchell: 'NI must own the agreement'
Former US Senator George Mitchell, who chaired the Good Friday Agreement talks, tells the BBC's Talkback programme "there were many ups and downs... in the course of the years of negotiations".
He added: "At the very end, the real heroes of the process were the political leaders and the people of NI who rose to the occasion"
Muted celebrations
If you had planned to organise a 20th birthday party for the Good Friday Agreement, you would not do it this way, says BBC News NI political editor Mark Devenport.
No Assembly. No power-sharing executive. No north-south ministerial meetings. Stormont unrepresented when east-west British Irish Council gatherings take place.
It feels like someone forgot to bake a cake...
Ex-US president due in Belfast
In summary...
The deal was:
The Good what?
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of events to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Stay with us throughout the day as we bring you the latest from Belfast, where key architects of the agreement are gathering.