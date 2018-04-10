Signing agreement

Good Friday Agreement - 20th anniversary

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Former US president Bill Clinton is in Northern Ireland to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
  2. Key players involved in the deal - including ex prime ministers Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern - are also due in Belfast
  3. Former US Senator George Mitchell, who chaired the talks, is among the speakers at an anniversary conference
  4. The agreement helped bring an end to 30 years of sectarian conflict, known as the Troubles

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

George Mitchell: 'NI must own the agreement'

Former US Senator George Mitchell, who chaired the Good Friday Agreement talks, tells the BBC's Talkback programme "there were many ups and downs... in the course of the years of negotiations".

View more on twitter

He added: "At the very end, the real heroes of the process were the political leaders and the people of NI who rose to the occasion"

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Muted celebrations

If you had planned to organise a 20th birthday party for the Good Friday Agreement, you would not do it this way, says BBC News NI political editor Mark Devenport.

No Assembly. No power-sharing executive. No north-south ministerial meetings. Stormont unrepresented when east-west British Irish Council gatherings take place.

It feels like someone forgot to bake a cake...

Read more from Mark here.

Good Friday Agreement signing
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ex-US president due in Belfast

To mark the anniversary, former US president Bill Clinton, ex prime minister Tony Blair and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern are due at event at the Whitla Hall in south Belfast. Read more here.

Bill Clinton
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In summary...

Good Friday Agreement booklet
BBC

The deal was:

  • Reached after several years of talks between political parties and nearly 30 years of violence
  • Agreed on 10 April 1998
  • Included plans for a Northern Ireland Assembly with a power-sharing executive and new cross-border institutions involving the Republic of Ireland to deal with issues like farming and health
  • The Republic of Ireland dropped its constitutional claim to the six counties that form Northern Ireland
  • There were also controversial proposals on the decommissioning of paramilitary weapons, the future of policing in Northern Ireland, and the early release of paramilitary prisoners

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The Good what?

If you're after a quick primer about the deal, agreed on this day in 1998, check out this brief guide from BBC News NI's Jordan Kenny.

The Good Friday Agreement: A brief guide

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of events to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Stay with us throughout the day as we bring you the latest from Belfast, where key architects of the agreement are gathering.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top