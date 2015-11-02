Stormont as it happened: 22 October 2015
Summary
- Libraries NI briefed the Culture Committee on funding, their voluntary exit scheme and a consultation on future opening hours.
- Department of Culture officials answered MLAs' questions on the Community Festivals fund.
- The Justice Committee received an update on proposals for civil legal aid remunerations in civil and family courts.
- MLAs in the committee also considered clauses of the Justice (No.2) Bill.
By Robin Sheeran and Robert Ainley
Solicitors and barristers
Sinn Fein's Raymond McCartney asks how the department is working on the changes to legal aid with the two legal representative bodies - the Bar Council representing barristers, and the Law Society representing solicitors.
Mr McGuckin says: "I suspect that they talk to each other but we're speaking to them individually about the way that the remuneration actually impacts on them".
Comparing levels of fees
The DUP's Samy Douglas wants to know more about the level of the proposed new fees.
"How do they compare with other jurisdictions?" he asks.
Mr McGuckin says the Scottish system is "very different" and in England and Wales many cases have been taken out of the scope of family law.
"There is no longer any direct comparator there," he says.
Savings
Alastair Ross asks how much the DOJ hopes to save by an envisaged 15% reduction in fees.
Mr McGuckin says the current spend on family cases is around £35m, so they hope to save £5m to £7m.
Legal aid briefing
Department of Justice (DOJ) officials arrive to deliver an update on proposals for civil legal aid remunerations in civil and family courts.
Mark McGuckin says they are aiming for a "standard fee approach" but "we're not quite there yet".
The Regional Development Committee takes the helm
Ministerial briefing sought
The committee agree to seek a briefing from Culture Minister Caral Ni Chuilin and Denis McMahon, the DCAL permanent secretary on the festivals fund.
Chairman Nelson McCausland proposes a number of topics to discuss, including "how much was ministerial direction?", "where the money came from" and how some groups knew the funding would be available, while others did not.
'That is a scandal'
Mr McCausland further says "this was a political decision, by a Sinn Fein minister, to direct money to certain organisations, the main one of which has four directors, all of whom are senior members of Sinn Fein".
"Now that is a scandal and I think it's important that we get to the bottom of it," he says.
'Where is the money going?'
The committee chairman, Nelson McCausland, says "when the arts community ask where the money is going, the answer is everyone else is being stripped and robbed in order to pour money into a programme which is directed at one particular organisation and a few others around it".
He adds, "I think today has uncovered something which I didn't know and I doubt if many other people knew".
Distribution of funding
Rosie McCorley of Sinn Fein talks about the importance of equality in festival funding.
She says "there is a lot of hard work goes into festivals. They don't make money. They are there to provide for communities".
But William Humphrey disagrees, saying there was "half a million pounds from DCAL alone" for the West Belfast festival, "and we're told these festivals don't make money?".
"Where is the half a million pounds going into a festival in south Belfast in north Belfast and east Belfast?" he asks.
Mr Humphrey describes comparative funding for festivals in East Belfast as "piecemeal" and "paltry".
"Don't come here and tell us there is parity and equity when there clearly isn't," he says.
Angela McAllister of DCAL disputes this, saying that EastSide Arts are "now an annually funded client of the Arts Council".
She says that funding sometimes represents capacity.
'Demand for fund'
NI21's Basil McCrea says that although everyone had the opportunity to apply for festival funding "I do know there were some councils who didn't apply for anything, while others had reduced requirements".
He notes that the department's budget is under pressure, yet "here is half a million pounds going for the asking and precious few people can be bothered".
Patricia McAuley says it was an issue that had previously been raised, but "we can only spend according to whatever the demand is".
NI spending power well behind rest of UK
'Funding for disadvantaged or marginalised groups'
The DUP's William Humphrey asks how the Community Festival fund can ensure festivals run entirely by volunteers do not get overlooked for funding while other professionally-run groups with greater expertise receive annual support.
Angela McAllister says "it is part of our letter of offer that they do reach out to disadvantaged or marginalised groups and we would ask councils to be pro-active on that".
Rural/urban split
Cathal O hOisin of Sinn Fein notes asks whether the consultation reflected "a disparity between urban and rural".
Ms McAuley says a third of festivals described themselves as rural, a third urban and the remaining third a mix.
"If we look at the funding, although two-thirds is going to urban areas, when you take into account the output areas, the number of festivals is biased towards rural areas", she says.
There are more of them, she adds, but they tend to be smaller.
Angela McAllister from DCAL says while "the perception would be that rural areas are less well served by it, our statistics don't back that up".
'Responses generally positive'
Patricia McAuley begins her submission by referring to a stakeholder consultation, which asked community groups to evaluate each area of the festival funding policy as well as to complete an equality assessment.
Responses were "in general positive", she says, and "the changes made to the policy and guidance framework were quite minor".
Although the figure of 31 responses from a circulation of "several hundred" was "quite low", Ms McAuley says this was in part due to the department doing prior work with some of the consultees and the fact that some groups were replying as an "umbrella" on behalf of several organisations.
Community Festivals
Culture Department officials Patricia McAuley and Angela McAllister are briefing the committee on the Community Festivals Fund.
Opening hours
Sinn Fein's Cathal O hOisin asks about the impact of funding cuts on library opening hours.
Helen Osborn says the current hours have not changed since in-year cuts forced a "6% reduction" last November.
In response to a question on building maintenance from Gordon Dunne, the DUP deputy chair, Terry Heron says "we have been cutting back on planned maintenance as part of our savings".
"We have 98 locations. If you don't maintain those buildings on a regular basis then they fall into disrepair and it's not good value for money because it costs more money in the long term," he adds.
'Budget cuts create tension in provision'
Dominic Bradley of the SDLP asks how the stock budget, for book buying, had been affected by budget cuts.
Terry Herons says the latest stock budget was £2.7m, which amounts to £1.70 per head of population - against "the aspiration of £2.25".
Ms Knox says that while the range of literature was "the lifeblood" of the sector, it was often the hardest hit, as contractual obligations such as rent, rates and staff costs had to be met.
Her Libraries NI colleague Helen Osborn says the reduction in funding creates "a tension" with the need to replenish general stock with the requirement to provide specific services for those with disabilities, for example larger print books, or minority languages.
'Staff cuts to affect service delivery'
Addressing voluntary redundancies, Ms Knox says 19 library staff will leave this year, at a cost of £1.12m.
Libraries NI has received £875,000 to implement the arrangements, she says, with the shortfall being made up from their own budget "because the savings we will make from releasing those staff this year will be covered by the actual difference in cost".
Ms Knox says the loss of these staff "will have an impact on service delivery as quite a few of them were key in terms of the programming that we deliver".
Opening hours
Irene Knox, chief executive of Libraries NI, begins the briefing.
She talks about the differing needs of areas of deprivation in rural areas, compared to urban districts.
On opening hours, Ms Knox says "no rural library will be open for less than 18 hours a week".
Budget cuts will not affect opening hours, she adds.
