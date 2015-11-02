Stormont as it happened: 2 November 2015
Summary
- A majority of MLAs voted in favour of a Sinn Féin/SDLP motion calling for new legislation to allow for same-sex marriage, but it was defeated due to a DUP petition of concern.
- The Assembly backed an SDLP motion calling for mental health to be an Executive priority.
- Social Development Minister Mervyn Storey and Agriculture Minister Michelle O'Neill answered MLAs questions.
Motion passes
The motion and amendment pass with unanimous support.
'Worrying precedent for future'
The DUP's Pam Cameron winds on the amendment.
She says over 213,000 people are suffering from mental health difficulties "which can be directly attributed to the Troubles".
This figure is "likely to be much higher due to the ripple effect on families, causing a worrying precedent for future generations", she says.
Winding on the motion, the SDLP's Dominic Bradley says figures such as these "continue to paint a grim picture of our current position regarding mental health aid".
International First
The minister talks about the efforts of the NI Association of Mental Health and the Public Health Agency to reduce the stigma around mental health problems, through their campaign "Change Your Mind".
He praises the "assiduous" work of his colleagues on the proposed Mental Capacity Bill, which would be an "international first, establishing a fused approach for mental health and mental capacity law".
Modernisation taking place
Health Minister Simon Hamilton responds to the debate.
He says that whilst modernisation of mental health services has taken place, more needs to be done - citing the Transforming Your Care health reforms as a model to achieve this, by focusing on early intervention and community-based treatment.
There has been an increase in spending on mental health services since the publication of the Bamford Review, he says, up from £200m to £247m.
Suicide rates
Ulster Unionist Jo-Anne Dobson addresses the rates of suicide in Northern Ireland.
She says the annual figures have doubled since 1998, putting it in the top quarter of countries in terms of suicide rates.
Dementia care services
SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly focuses her remarks on dementia care services.
She says last year, there was a 36% increase in demand for such provision in the Southern Trust area.
Mrs Kelly calls for greater provision for those under 65 and those with learning disabilities who are suffering from dementia "because currently there is no specific, specialist provision for that type of service".
'Mental health linked to physical health'
Daithi McKay of Sinn Fein says people need to speak out more about their own mental health experiences, to reduce the stigma.
"It's also important to make the link between mental health problems and also physical health and wellbeing," he says.
Mental Capacity Bill
Alliance's Kieran McCarthy says Northern Ireland is "still investing a lower share of health spending on mental health in general than other regions".
He says theMental Capacity Bill, which "has been under development for almost a decade", is one of the key components of the review of mental health care.
Mr McCarthy says its progress has been delayed by the absence of the health minister, but adds "we all wish to see a speedy end and a good result".
Strategic investment 'long overdue'
Maeve McLaughlin, the Sinn Féin chair of the Health Committee says the issue of mental health should be "moved further up the political agenda, with a very clear strategic investment - I think it goes without saying that is long overdue".
Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt talks about the stigma around mental health problems.
"If one of the 108 MLAs arrived in this building with a broken arm I think the other 107 would approach and say 'what happened?' and 'how can I help?' But if it is mental health, the exact opposite happens. The instinct is to say 'oh, don't mention it' and to stay clear'."
"There is no logical reason for that stigma continuing in 2015," he adds.
World class trauma service
The DUP's Alex Easton speaks on an amendment he is bringing to the motion.
The amendment reiterates a call for a "world class mental trauma service", as mentioned by the health minister in September.
Mr Easton talks about the shift in the way spending on mental health care is allocated, in light of the Bamford Review. Now 56% is spent on community facilities and 44% on hospital services, where prior to the review, the balance was reversed.
Animal cruelty
The DUP's Trevor Clarke asks about tougher sentences for people convicted of animal cruelty.
The minister says the maximum sentences are "tough or tougher than" any available in the rest of Ireland, or England".
Mr Clarke asks for legislation to be expedited ahead of the Assembly elections for increasing sentences.
The minister says the justice minister has said he will bring forward the relevant justice bill in time for the elections.
Agriculture Questions
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill is answering questions from MLAs.
Syrian refugees
The DUP's Lord Morrow asks the minister about preparations to receive Syrian refugees.
Mr Storey says his department is mainly involved in the benefits and housing aspects of the scheme.
He says that refugees on the "vulnerable persons relocation scheme will be entitled to welfare benefit on the same basis as UK citizens".
Sinn Féin MLA Daithí McKay tweets
Northside project
Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly asks the minister for an update on the department's involvement in the Belfast Northside regeneration project.
He wants to be sure that Mr Storey is listening to the concerns of local traders and residents.
The minister says he has "a concern, and the concern is that the focus needs to be very clearly on the huge benefit of the investment into that particular part of the city".
Mr Storey also expresses a concern about any delay to the necessary approvals.
He says investors could "take their investment and place it somewhere else".
Question Time
Social Development Minister Mervyn Storey is answering MLAs' questions.
'Systemic failure'
There has been a "systemic failure to fund and measure" mental health care provision, says Mr McKinney.
He says a 2009 review found an additional £44m was necessary to ensure adequate provision, but as a result of a comprehensive spending review, £29.5m was spent.
Mental Health
The SDLP's Fearghal McKinney intoduces his party's motion on mental health.
He says it is "widely recognised that the North has higher levels of mental ill-health than any other region of these islands".
He says an estimated one in four adults here will suffer from a mental health problem at some stage in their life - "a startling figure".
Motion defeated on cross-community vote.
A majority of members vote in favour of the motion, 53 out of the 105 who voted, or 50.5%.
However, the motion is defeated due to the cross-community vote triggered by the petition of concern.
'Leave things as they are'
Finance Minister Arlene Foster replies to the debate.
She says that "just because you keep saying it is an equality issue doesn't make it an equality issue".
Mrs Foster says "it is right to adopt a cautious approach and leave things as they are".
'Phony demand'
Jim Allister of the TUV says the motion "demeans traditional marriage".
He says it represents "a phony demand for rights where none do, and should, exist".
'Marriage downgrade'
The SDLP's Claire Hanna asks whether the members opposed to seme sex marriage "would be happy to downgrade their own marriage to a civil partnership?".
Ulster Unionist Danny Kennedy says the motion is "a highly cynical political exercise", which will be of "no benefit to any part of the community".
Jim Allister of the TUV says the motion "demeans traditional marriage".
'There's no point!'
UKIP's David McNarry says the debate is "repetitive" and has been held several times over.
"There is no point to this debate continuing," he says, calling on the speaker to end the debate and bring it to a vote.
Private members' bill?
Trevor Lunn offers an Alliance view.
He says it is "an equality issue'" for his party, and that he has changed his mind on the subject since the last Assembly debate.
The DUP's Paul Givan intervenes to ask why one of the members who supports gay marriage does not introduce a private member's bill.
"I certainly hope that they do," Mr Lunn replies.
'Live and let live'
Ulster Unionist Andy Allen says he is proud that his party has made this debate a matter of conscience, and that "this emotive issue is being brought as a political football".
He says his view is one of "live and let live".
Opinion polls
Sinn Féin's Daithí McKay says the three Ulster counties in the Republic of Ireland "all said yes to marriage equality" in the recent referendum there.
He says recent opinion polls have shown 68% people in the north are in favour of a change to the law.
'Producing new life'
The DUP's Lord Morrow says the term 'equal marriage' is "ultimately completely vacuous".
He quotes US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito describing traditional marriage as "the comprehensive, exclusive permanent union that is intrinsically ordered to producing new life".
Same sex marriage
The SDLP's Colum Eastwood introduces the motion on same sex marriage his party is bringing in co-operation with Sinn Féin.
The motion calls on the Executive "to table legislation to allow for same sex marriage".
Same-sex marriage
This is the fifth time the Northern Ireland Assembly has voted on legalising same-sex marriage.
A DUP petition of concern means the proposal is unlikely to pass, even if more than 50% back it, as it will require cross-community support.
The four previous votes have fallen on a simple majority basis.
The last vote, in April, was rejected by 49 MLAs, with 47 voting in favour.
Same sex marriage debate
The speaker advises MLAs that a petition of concern has been brought on the debate of same sex marriage.
This means that the motion will be defeated on a cross-community vote.
The SDLP's Colum Eastwood introduces the motion brought jointly by his party and Sinn Féin.
He says that if people want to promote marriage "we should open it up to all those people who want to make that commitment".
Railway petition
Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson presents a public petition protesting against changes to the Larne railway service.
Emma Pengelly appointed junior minister
The Speaker, Mitchel McLaughlin, announces that the DUP's Emma Pengelly has been appointed junior minister in the Office of the First and Deputy First Minister.
Mr McLaughlin says this means that 40% of Executive ministers are women.
