Stormont as it happened: 3 November 2015.

Justice Minister David Ford began Assembly business with a statement on the Access to Justice Review, which dealt with subjects including legal aid.
Green Party leader Steven Agnew brought the final stage of his private members' bill - the Children's Services Co-operation Bill, before the Assembly.
A UUP motion called on Education Minister John O'Dowd to convene with stakeholders to agree a way forward on the post-primary transfer process.
Culture Minister Carál Ní Chuilín and Education Minister John O'Dowd appeared at Question Time.
SDLP MLA Claire Hanna brought an adjournment debate on the impact of rates on small businesses in her South Belfast constituency.
'Rates cut for some means rise for others'
Finance Minister Arlene Foster says the recent rates revaluation was "revenue neutral" and she was examining ways in future to keep rates "as low as possible".
But, she says, giving a rates reduction to some groups means others will have to pay more, or public spending will be further squeezed.
On out-of-town shopping centres, Mrs Foster says they are paying a lot more than they were a few years ago.
'NI an horrendous place to do business'
Alliance's Anna Lo quotes former Dragons Den investor Theo Paphitis, who opened a retail unit in Belfast as saying Northern Ireland was "an horrendous place to do business", because of "high business rates and rent".
'Time for additional support'
Sinn Fein's Máirtín Ó Muilleoir says "it is time now, in this rate review, (that) we find ways to give additional support to small businesses", especially to encourage them to occupy vacant premises.
Ulster Unionist Michael McGimpsey says small businesses "hate paying rates" and often "don't see what they're getting for their rates", adding "that might be unfair, but that's the general viewpoint".
He talks about the impact of out-of-town shopping and says research showed every one job created in such centres, led to two jobs being lost on the high street.
Pengelly makes maiden speech
Making her maiden speech in the house, new DUP MLA for South Belfast, Emma Pengelly pays tribute to her predecessor Jimmy Spratt.
She talks about the contribution of small businesses to the Northern Ireland economy, which "through our darkest days, lifted us up".
Small business rates
The SDLP's Claire Hanna is bringing an adjournment debate on the impact of "unaffordable" business rates in her constituency of South Belfast.
She says it is the "biggest single factor in Northern Ireland over which we have control".
The 2015 revaluation, she says, "has thrown up incredible anomalies in rate collection", with the Northern Ireland Independent Retail Traders Association (NIIRTA) claiming 45% of its members had seen their rates go up "between 20 and 200%".
Unregulated testing
Ulster Unionist Danny Kennedy winds the debate.
He says his party are unaware of any complaints about the current transfer tests.
"Our complaint is that they are independent and therefore unregulated," he concludes.
The motion is carried by 55 votes to 24.
'Why separate them?'
Education Minister John O'Dowd commends parents who make a conscious decision not to put their children through the unregulated transfer tests.
He says that like other parents they are "caring and nurturing, and want the best for their children".
Mr O'Dowd says no-one in the chamber has made an intellectual argument for academic selection.
"Why do you need to separate them?" he asks.
'Anarchy'
The TUV's Jim Allister says the ongoing dispute over post-primary transfer is "all part of the belligerent agenda of Sinn Fein to bring anarchy to the system".
Post-primary transfer
The DUP's Robin Newton picks up the debate after the break for lunch and Question Time.
He describes the UUP motion as "somewhat sloppy and unskilled in the construction".
Mr Newton says that "parents are generally supportive of grammar schools", and that grammars are not the reason for underachievement in other sectors.
Corporation Tax
In response to a question from UKIP's David McNarry, Mr Bell says that as enterprise minister he knows the "significant global companies looking at Northern Ireland" and the jobs and investment they are willing to bring "if this house gets its act together and sets a date and rate of corporation tax".
'Events outside InvestNI's control'
The minister says InvestNI had been meeting on a regular basis with Michelin and as recently as September reports "did not indicate this announcement".
Mr Bell says the company was offered a number of interventions, including funding for training and development, a grant for in-house electricity generation and support to make the plant more competitive.
But, he says, event "outside InvestNI's control" such as energy costs, an oversupply of tyres and cheap imports had "forced this decision".
Mr Bell says InvestNI had given this Michelin site £4.75m in financial support "to secure its competitive position within the Michelin Group", but it had suffered as a result of a "substantial increase in the import of truck tyres from the Far East".
He says Invest NI will work with the Mid and East Antrim Council and the Employment and Learning Department to help staff consider all alternative job options.
Educational underachievement
The DUP's Stephen Moutray asks about educational underachievement in Protestant working class areas.
The minister says the problems "go beyond the school gate", and he praises the work being carried out by community groups.
'Dodgy dossiers'
Ulster Unionist Leslie Cree asks the minister about post-primary transfer arrangements.
He asks Mr O'Dowd whether he agrees that "what you have done is effectively privatise the transfer system?".
The minister says that the schools that continue to use academic selection are using "dodgy dossiers", and that it is a matter of "social selection".
Education Questions
Education Minister John O'Dowd is answering questions from MLAs.
'I think you have a brass neck'
The DUP's Nelson McCausland asks the minister how she can justify imposing cuts on funding that has been committed to arts organisations whilst "siphoning-off the money to projects with no open application process and no transparency?"
"I think you have a brass neck," the minister replies, making reference to an investigation into Mr McCausland's handling of matters connected to Housing Executive maintenance contracts when he was social development minister.
Arts funding cuts
Fearghal McKinney of the SDLP asks about the impact on employmernt of her department's funding cuts.
He asks the minister for a guarantee that she will reinstate the funding to the arts.
"I will not give a guarantee because I think it's reckless," Ms Ní Chuilín replies, adding that she will argue for additional funding for the arts.
Windsor Park redevelopment
The DUP's Alex Easton asks for an update on the redevelopment of Windsor Park football stadium in Belfast.
Ms Ní Chuilín says the project "is progressing well", and wishes the Northern Ireland team "every success" in the finals of Euro 16.
She says "the main project should be completed by January 2016".
Question Time: Culture, Arts and Leisure
MLAs return to the chamber after lunch.
Culture Minister Carál Ní Chuilín is answering questions from members.
That's lunchtime
Speaker Mitchel McLaughlin suspends the Assembly while the business committee meets.
Join us again at 14:00GMT for Question Time when Culture Minister Carál Ní Chuilín and Education Minister John O'Dowd are appearing.
'Poles apart'
Alliance's Trevor Lunn says "our debates on education always end as the same debate, we always come back to the same issue".
He says the "two sides of the argument are poles apart and are likely to remain so".
"The notion of testing children, particularly in the present mish-mash of a system", he says, "is absolutely indefensible and yet people continue to defend it as the best way forward".
'System privatised'
Seán Rogers of the SDLP says parents are trying to do the best for their children but "the system is the problem".
He says the transfer process has been "privatised" and parents who can afford it are having their children "coached" to sit the test.
'One-size-fits-all does not work'
Sinn Fein's Chris Hazzard, responding to Mr Weir's contribution says there was no replacement for the transfer test because "that's the whole point, nothing needs to be put in place".
"Why should we be applying a one-size-fits-all test to our children? It won't work and it doesn't work", he says.
'Widespread disagreement on way forward'
The DUP's Peter Weir, who chairs Stormont's Education Committee, says it is "naive to believe that politics or politicking is the thing which is barring a solution" and "the reality why we have this current system is because there is widespread disagreement, not just among politicians, but among parents, schools and different desires that are there".
His party, says Mr Weir, supports the right of parents to have academic selection, should they choose it, adding that it must be recognised "one size does not fit all".
What are the issues?
Grammar schools have been using unregulated tests to select pupils since the 11 Plus exam was scrapped by the Department of Education in 2008.
Pupils have the option of two separate tests - AQE exams which are mostly used by state schools while Catholic schools mostly use GL Assessment exams.
Both results are sent on the same day.
Attempts to create a single, unofficial exam have failed and children aged 10 and 11 can opt to sit either exam, both or none.
The 2014/2015 academic year was the sixth year the unregulated tests was run and both exam bodies reported an increase on the number of children opting to take their tests.
Sandra Overend, the Ulster Unionists' education spokesperson, brings a motion calling on the education minister to meet with stakeholders to establish a consensus on the future of the post-primary transfer process.
She asks, rhetorically, why over 14,000 children sat an unsanctioned transfer test last year.
A vacuum was left, she says, after the transfer test was scrapped in 2008, but not replaced.
MLAs 'rubber stamp' the Children's Services Bill
Steven Agnew sums up, and the bill completes its journey through the Assembly on a unanimous oral vote.
'Holistic approach'
Newly-appointed junior minister at OFMDFM Emma Pengelly responds to the debate.
She says that the needs of children are so wide that "an holistic approach is required".
Mrs Pengelly says she believes the bill is "pushing at an open door" and that it can be "mainstreamed" into the next Programme for Government.
Cross-party support
The DUP's Stephen Moutray also backs the bill, and Sinn Féin's Megan Fearon says the it "shows the importance of putting our children first".
Alex Attwood of the SDLP says it has taken eight years to get the legislation to this stage, "which is far too long".
Chris Lyttle of Alliance says the new legislation "will make a significant contribution" to children's services.
Significant amendments
Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt, who chairs the OFMDFM (Office of the First and Deputy First Minister) Committee says members had been supportive of the "direction" of the bill.
He adds that "the bill has been amended significantly" from that which was introduced.
Mr Nesbitt says he commends Mr Agnew's willingness to listen to others when progressing the bill.
What are the bill's aims?
The purpose of Steven Agnew's proposed legislation is to ensure government departments co-operate in the commissioning and delivery of children's services.
It aims, for example, to allow the education and health sectors to pool resources, both in terms of staff and funding, to provide access to children with special care needs
Children's Services Co-operation Bil
Green MLA Steven Agnew opens the debate on the final stage of his private members' bill - the Children's Services Co-operation Bill.
He says there is a need for "a culture shift" to ensure proper co-operation between departments on children's services.
Public defender?
TUV leader Jim Allister asks what mechanisms have been recommended to deliver "publicly funded legal services" other than legal aid and whether he had considered a system with a "public defender".
Mr Ford says this was a model examined by adjacent jurisdictions "and there are issues around management of costs that may well make that a necessary way in which this jurisdiction may have to look at some stage in the future".
'Litigants in person'
The minister's Alliance Party colleague asks if there had been an increase in people representing themselves, as "litigants in person".
Mr Ford says the last statistics he had seen showed "a reduction of something like 25 or 30% over the last four or five years".
Cuts to the advice sector
The SDLP's Claire Hanna asks about the impact of cuts to the advice sector.
Mr Ford replies that "the important issue is to ensure there is access to justice, that individuals benefit from getting that early access but that we don't necessarily fund adversarial court cases if they're not what really produces justice for the individuals".
'Catastrophic blow'
Mr Allister says it is a "catastrophic blow" for the area, particularly after theloss of the JTI plant.
He asks if the Enterprise Department had done everything it could, given it was closing at the same time there was a £52m investment in Michelin's Dundee site.
Michelin statement
BBC Business Editor John Campbell tweets:
'Bad news' warning at Ballymena factory
BBC News NI tweets
'Fundamental human right'
Sinn Fein's Raymond McCartney, deputy chairman of the Justice Committee welcomes the minister's "strident comment that he sees access to justice as a fundamental human right".