Stormont as it happened: 5 November 2015
- Culture Minister Carál Ní Chuilín and her Permanent Secretary Denis McMahon answered questions from members of the Culture Committee about funding for arts projects.
- In the afternoon, the Justice Committee heard from child protection expert Jim Gamble, on potential online safeguards for young people.
By Robin Sheeran and Robert Ainley
PSNI briefing
Supt Sue Steen leads the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) briefing on the bill.
She says the police welcome a move to "a less custodial approach".
'Disproportionate'
Officials from the Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) brief the committee with the commission's view of the Justice No.2 Bill.
Chief commissioner Les Allamby says they believe imprisonment for non-payment of fines is "disproportionate".
'A last resort'
Alastair Ross asks Ms Lyner if imprisonment is not required "as a last resort".
"What about those who repeatedly default on fines?" he says.
"I don't think we should be saying that you can pay your way out of a fine by being able to do four to five days in prison, and all the associated costs. I don't think that sends a strong message at all," Ms Lyner replies.
MLAs 'may need a lie down'
Non-payment of fines
Olwen Lyner and Barry McMullan of NIACRO (Northern Ireland Association for the Care and Resettlement of Offenders) are briefing the committee on the Justice No.2 Bill.
Ms Lyner argues that people should not be sent to prison for non-payment of fines,
'Sextortion'
In reply to questions from the SDLP's Patsy McGlone, Mr Gamble explains how best to deal with "sextortion" where children who have been tricked into making explicit images of themselves are blackmailed.
He says this is best dealt with when the child comes to the police early, so that the authorities can trace the criminals when they attempt to pick up the money.
'Masquerading' online
Mr Gamble also suggests the adaptation of current legislation regarding harrassment to cover "the anonymity provided by the internet".
"There are so many people involved in trolling online," he says.
Mr Gamble also proposes a law on "masquerading" online to criminalise the act of pretending to be a child online in order to prompt a child to commit an offence.
On-line child protection
Jim Gamble of the INEQE Group briefs members on possible legislative changes to improve on-line protection for children.
He criticises the current legislation as it applies to social media as "it criminalises the child who has taken and shared an image of themselves".
His proposal is that this should be decriminalised for persons under 18,
On the other hand, Mr Gamble suggests that where a person under 18 possesses such an image of another child "for malicious purposes" they should be regraded as having committed an offence.
In the chair
The DUP's Alastair Ross is chairing today's meeting.
Equality requirements
The DUP's Gordon Dunne asks Ms Ní Chuilín how the equality requirements around spending were being met when funding "seems to be top-heavy, in terms of funding for Belfast".
The minister says "the top 10% of the most deprived wards are in Belfast", adding "it's no coincidence therefore that those cultural partnerships emerged from within those areas".
Mr Dunne says the interventions "don't seem to touch unionist areas".
Ms Ní Chuilín listed various in these communities, including the East Side Arts Strategy, Beat Carnival Centre and Ulster Scots Community Network.
"I think the allegation I'm just looking after certain areas of Belfast is unfounded", she adds.
'Don't put words in my mouth'
Nelson McCausland asks whether cutting funding to some arts projects and giving it to others was "not Tory austerity but Sinn Féin priorities".
Ms Ní Chuilín says his premise was wrong "there is Tory austerity".
"Just don't put words in my mouth that weren't there," says Mr McCausland, "I didn't say there wasn't Tory austerity, everyone knows there is".
To which the minister replies, "it's a pity I couldn't put words in your mouth chair, you might have a bit more respect and a bit more manners".
Mr McCausland says, "it is demeaning to you minister and degrading to you to behave in that manner".
'Lack of transparency'
NI21 MLA Basil McCrea questions funding of events around the World Police and Fire games and its aftermath.
On cuts to the arts sector, he says there is a feeling of "a lack of transparency".
'Evangelical' in supporting the arts
Karen McKevitt of the SDLP refers to a statement by the minister that the arts are "a right, not a luxury" and asks how she and her department will ensure "the rights are protected and upheld".
Minister Ní Chuilín says she is committed to be "evangelical" about her strategy to support the arts and will engage other colleagues.
'Pet project?'
William Humphrey of the DUP asks the permanent secretary if he would "stand over" cuts to the Arts Council, the Ulster Scots Agency, and marching bands while Líofa received £900,000 "on top of the £3m that Foras na Gaeilge gets - £900,000 on a pet project for the minister inside your department".
Mr McMahon says the priority is to ensure "expenditure is regular and value for money," adding that all the of bodies discussed had submitted business cases and were subject to scrutiny.
On the term "pet project", he says "that is a value judgement and in a sense it's a political judgement".
"Is every ministerial priority a pet project?" asks Mr McMahon.
He says, having worked across various departments, with different parties "I would not count any of the ministerial projects I have worked to deliver as a pet projects".
'Cross-party support'
Rosie McCorley of Sinn Fein asks how the minister intends to gather cross-party support for her department's arts and culture programme.
Ms Ní Chuilín says she is producing a strategy "in no later than three weeks time" which would go to public consultation, adding that an earlier meeting showed "most parties, if not all" supported her proposals, adding "I hope that's sustained".
'Inescapable pressures'
Committee chair Nelson McCausland asks the DCAL Permanent Secretary, Denis McMahon, what he understands by the term "inescapable pressures".
Mr McMahon says "it would be obviously statutory health and safety issues, statutory obligations more generally and over and above that binding ministerial commitments".
Mr McCausland seeks clarification of what he meant by a "binding ministerial commitment".
"When the minister has made a very clear commitment that she wishes to achieve a particular objective and to fund a particular programme in order to do that," Mr McMahon replies.
Responding to the chair's question whether commitments to fund the Líofa Irish language programme were "contractual, or desirable", he says "they are binding ministerial priorities", "binding in the sense the minister has made it clear she wants them to continue".
Community Festivals Fund
Ms Ní Chuilín addresses the issue of the Community Festivals Fund.
The intent of the fund was to ensure festivals could be more independent of government support.
Groups like the McCracken Summer School, an Irish language school, the Féile an Phobail and Belfast Film Festival sought funding for events to tie in with the World Police and Fire Games in 2013.
She says a "robust" business case was made and subjected to "detailed governance processes".
The minister says she was approached with a proposal "that met a definite need" and "I responded positively - indeed to have done otherwise in my view would have been a failure on my part as a minister and it would have been a missed opportunity for all".
Background to Féile an Phobail concerns
Robbie Meredith, BBC NI's Arts Correspondent reported recently on the Féile an Phobail story:
More than £500,000 has been given to a community arts festival in the last two years through a funding programme where it was the only group to get a grant.
The Department for Culture, Arts and Leisure (DCAL) awarded Féile an Phobail a total of £550,000, through a 'cultural programme' fund.
Some of that cash was then distributed by the festival to other arts groups.
Some MLAs and arts workers have raised concerns about what they have said is a lack of transparency in the process.
But the Culture Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said all of the money had been subject to extensive "due diligence."
'Despite cuts, groups still receive £8m funds'
Ms Ní Chuilín talks about the importance of involving marginalised or disadvantaged groups in the arts.
She says she will seek more information from the Arts Council about the effect of the 7% funding reduction on community groups.
Despite the cuts, she says, the 32 organisations supported by the Arts Council still receive over £8m in funding.
'Dickensian conditions' at prison
Ministerial briefing
Culture Minister Carál Ní Chuilín begins her briefing on cuts to the arts sector.
'How did you find out about the cuts?'
Karen McKevitt of the SDLP asks how the Arts Council were told about cuts.
Ms McDonough says they received a letter, adding, "it did come as a shock".
Ulster Unionist Leslie Cree asks for an overall picture of the Arts Council's relationship with the Culture Department.
Ms McDonough says they hold regular meetings and have "an ongoing relationship with the department and one we value".
'Organisations in danger?'
Rosie McCorley of Sinn Fein, asks if any of the organisations supported by the Arts Council are in danger of going out of business as a result of cuts.
Ms McDonough says groups will now be meeting to discuss "what it is they need to stop doing, what it is they will have to try and do differently and each individual organisation will face its own particular pressures".
She says while she cannot comment on individual groups, the aggregate picture is that there will be an impact on "jobs, education, outreach and programme".
Inspection brands Maghaberry Prison 'dangerous'
'Enduring difficulties of cuts'
SDLP MLA Dominic Bradley asks how cuts will impact on the "aims, objectives and goals" of her organisation.
Ms McDonough says if arts bodies can "endure the current difficulties in terms of funding and manage to come out of that, albeit on a reduced or slimmed-down scale they will have done extremely well".
She says that in view of reduced financial support, the Arts Council is offering advice to groups to improve their business model, to find alternative funding sources as well as help if they need to wind down "so they do so in an orderly and proper manner".
Bands sector
William Humphrey of the DUP asks about the allocation of monies to marching bands.
Ms McDonough says her organisation view supporting the bands sector as "an important element of our work" and would like to discuss with the minister the possibility of devoting "further resources" to it.
The MAC facade
The DUP's Gordon Dunne asks about problems around the stonework facade of the MAC arts centre in Belfast and whether legal liability had been established.
Ms McDonough says the MAC board had sought legal advice on the issue.
Lorraine Calderwood, head of capital projects management for the Arts Council, says temporary measures have been employed such as placing netting around part of the building,
She says they are currently putting together a business case for a permanent solution, which would cost around £600,000.
Solicitors are examining the design elements of the initial building contract to establish liability, she says, adding, "it will go to court if there can't be an agreement reached."
Arts Council briefing
Roisín McDonough, chief executive of the Arts Council, briefs MLAs on in-year cuts to her organisation.
The board was "dismayed" by an 11% cut at the start of the year, she says, and found an additional in-year cut "even more challenging" to implement.
To retain a balanced provision, geographically and across the arts, Ms McDonough says the Arts Council reduced by 7% their funding to each group it supports, which they believe is the most equitable way to make the cuts.
McCausland in the chair
The DUP's Nelson McCausland is chairing this morning's meeting.
