Stormont as it happened: 5 November 2015

BBC Damage to the basalt facing of the MAC arts centre

The DUP's Gordon Dunne asks about problems around the stonework facade of the MAC arts centre in Belfast and whether legal liability had been established.

Ms McDonough says the MAC board had sought legal advice on the issue.

Lorraine Calderwood, head of capital projects management for the Arts Council, says temporary measures have been employed such as placing netting around part of the building,

She says they are currently putting together a business case for a permanent solution, which would cost around £600,000.

Solicitors are examining the design elements of the initial building contract to establish liability, she says, adding, "it will go to court if there can't be an agreement reached."