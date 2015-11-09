Stormont as it happened: 9 November 2015

PAcemaker

Trevor Lunn of Alliance, one of those bringing the motion, winds on the debate.

He says he does not see this "as an occasion to vilify the army", but to have "a specific form of inquiry to deal with a particular circumstance involving state forces" which, "has a lot of merit".

"These bereaved relatives have had to carry the weight of this grief for forty four years," he says, "while people like myself and others of my generation have grown through this period, raised families, raised grandchildren"

Mr Lunn finishes, pointing to his poppy, saying, "I want to be proud of our army. I wear this to acknowledge the sacrifice the army has made over the years in different theatres of war."

"This is not a theatre of war and if the army has misbehaved in these circumstances, I think they need to be able to acknowledge it", he adds.