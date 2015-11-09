Stormont as it happened: 9 November 2015
Summary
- Justice Minister David Ford made a statement on HM Chief Inspector of Prisons' damning report of conditions in Maghaberry Prison. Nick Hardwick branded the facility "unsafe and unstable".
- Sinn Féin and Alliance MLAs brought a motion entitled "Ballymurphy 1971" - calling for an inquiry into the killing of 11 people in west Belfast on the same basis as the Hillsborough inquiry.
- Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness and Employment Minister Stephen Farry appeared at Question Time.
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Robert Ainley
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
That's all for now.
Please join us tomorrow morning, from 10:30 GMT, when MLAs will debate the second stage of the Shared Education Bill.
The motion is defeated
44 MLAs back the motion, but 48 voted against it, so the motion does not pass.
'Case for inquiry has a lot of merit'
Trevor Lunn of Alliance, one of those bringing the motion, winds on the debate.
He says he does not see this "as an occasion to vilify the army", but to have "a specific form of inquiry to deal with a particular circumstance involving state forces" which, "has a lot of merit".
"These bereaved relatives have had to carry the weight of this grief for forty four years," he says, "while people like myself and others of my generation have grown through this period, raised families, raised grandchildren"
Mr Lunn finishes, pointing to his poppy, saying, "I want to be proud of our army. I wear this to acknowledge the sacrifice the army has made over the years in different theatres of war."
"This is not a theatre of war and if the army has misbehaved in these circumstances, I think they need to be able to acknowledge it", he adds.
'Selectivity'
Jim Allister of the TUV says there is a problem with the "selectivity" of the motion.
He says people in the community may ask, "where is the inquiry into La Mon, where's the inquiry into Kingsmill, where's the inquiry into a litany of incidents such as that?"
'Lighten the load'
Ulster Unionist Mike Nesbitt says victims cannot have closure "this side of the grave" but the challenge of the house is "to take steps that might lighten that load".
He says there is an imbalance, in that "the focus tends to be more on the state and state agents, than on the paramilitary organisations"
"Truth and justice is one of the needs of victims and survivors. Another is simply acknowledgement, that something happened, that should not have happened," says Mr Nesbitt.
'Denial of justice'
Alex Attwood, of the SDLP, says that people involved in the Eames Bradley report had said of the Ballymurphy killings "it was of such a scale that the denial of justice, truth and accountability to the families, if ever there was to be another public inquiry in relation to events of the past, this might be one such case".
"That's not in any way to diminish the equal right of any victim or survivor to have justice truth and accountability", adds Mr Attwood.
'Horrific but not unique'
Jonathan Craig of the DUP says what happened in Ballymurphy in 1971 was "an horrific event in a long list of horrific events in Northern Ireland".
But, he says, it was "Neither unique, nor the worst event to take place in this province".
Of the proposal for an inquest, he says "I don't think anyone believes any of that will bring satisfaction to the survivors".
Ballymurphy killings
Rosie McCorley of Sinn Féin says that the families of those killed had spent "over four decades tirelessly campaigning" to find out "who was responsible and what had happened", only to be "consistently thwarted with closed doors at every turn".
But, she says, "a robust body of evidence has been gathered over the years, by the families, which points to the clear fact that all those people were innocent victims, unlawfully killed, and those actions represent a breach of article 2 of the UN Convention of Human Rights".
Urgent oral question
TUV MLA Jim Allister brings an urgent oral question to the health minister, seeking an explanation as to why he had "chosen to outline his policy on an issue as important as the Donaldson report" at a meeting in Ballymena, rather than in the Assembly.
Minister Simon Hamilton is not present in the chamber to respond, so the Speaker moves the question to the next day as it is, "one of the key and most important strategic decisions taken by one of our ministers".
Mitchel McLaughlin, the Speaker, says he has written to the minister to express his disappointment.
Steps 2 Success
Sinn Féin's Phil Flanagan asks the minister when the Steps 2 Success employment scheme became compulsory.
Mr Farry says he cannot understand why the member thought this was "a purely voluntary participation programme".
Mr Flanagan says that of the 21,000 people who have taken part in the scheme, only nine per cent have done so voluntarily, and he asks Mr Farry "whether he actually thinks it is a worthwhile scheme?".
The minister replies that "if we don't have a programme in place then we have a vacuum" regarding the long-term unemployed.
'It doesn't make any sense at all'
Employmernt Minister Stephen Farry takes his place at the despatch box.
In reply to a question about the closure of the School of Modern Languages at Ulster University, the minister says:
"None of what we're doing around higher education makes a huge amount of sense. It doesn't make any sense at all, to be perfectly frank."
Mr Farry blames this on the lack of "a more realistic approach to budget-setting as an Executive".
Paramilitarism
Ulster Unionist Danny Kennedy asks about dealing with criminality and paramilitarism.
Mr McGuinness relates this to the current discussions between the main parties.
He sees the need for "an agreed approach by all the parties in this Assembly"
Declan McGlinchey
The DUP's Sydney Anderson asks the deputy first minister about the presence of a GAA guard of honour at the recent funeral of Declan McGlinchey,
Mr McGuinness says he was "very saddened" by the death Of Mr McGlinchey, and that he had suffered through the loss of both his mother and father during the Troubles.
He expresses his sympathy with Mr McGlinchey's wife and seven children, and that he was involved in the local GAA.
Mr McGuinness says the presence of the guard of honour "doesn't indicate any sympathy with Mr McGlinchey's views which were certainly previously in opposition to the work that we have been involved in in this Assembly".
Desertcreat
Patsy McGlone of the SDLP asks about the delayed community safety college at Desertcreat in County Tyrone.
Mr McGuinness says he and the first minister "remain fully committed to it".
He reiterates his disappointment with the attitude of senior police officers to the project.
"There was little enthusiasm in the higher echelons of the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland)," he says.
On the subject of the £53m originally offered by the UK government as part funding for the project and subsequently withdrawn, Mr McGuinness says "the member would be surprised if that issue wasn't raised" in recent talks.
IRA Army Council
David McNarry of UKIP asks the minister to "outline the external bodies they consult routinely before making departmental decisions".
He asks for confirmation "that the IRA Army Council are also routinely consulted".
Mr McGuinness says he does not recall any incident in his years in office when decisions have been subject to "men in smoke-filled rooms".
"I really don't think the question is appropriate," he adds.
Question Time
Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness is answering members' questions this afternoon.
Bill progresses
The Housing (Amendment) Bill goes through its second stage after an oral vote.
Bill focuses on pressing need
The minister winds on the debate.
He welcomes the committee's recognition of the benefits of the bill and says it is "regrettable" that on the day the bill was brought, Housing Executive tenants had been subjected to a suspected arson attack.
Recognising the fact the bill did not rectify all problems with local housing, Mr Storey says time constraints meant the bill had to "concentrate on areas where there is a pressing need for legislation".
'Gap in information sharing creates immunity'
TUV leader Jim Allister speaks on the clause dealing with anti-social behaviour.
He says the fact the sharing of information only covers the social housing sector creates "a gap, or lacuna", whereby an individual with a history of anti-social behaviour can "walk round the corner to a private sector property with immunity, in terms of his deeds, which do not follow him".
He suggests including an enabling clause, which could be incorporated in any future regulation of the private rented sector.
Irish PM travelling to Belfast
BBC NI political correspondent Stephen Walker tweets
Vacant properties
Ulster Unionist Roy Beggs talks about the elements of the bill around vacant properties, which "can cause great distress and concern to their neighbours".
He says allied problems of anti-social behaviour, overgrown gardens and even vermin infestations come "at a cost to public services".
Stewart Dickson of Alliance welcomes the bill, but says that dealing with empty houses "is not a panacea to our housing needs problem. It's a small step to deal with houses that are perhaps a nuisance in the area, but also provides useful a means of providing housing".
Homelessness
The DUP's Sammy Douglas spoke in support of the bill.
He says sharing of data could help identify the "location and ownership" of empty properties, so they could be returned to an habitable condition, which Mr Douglas says could help tackle homelessness.
Dolores Kelly of the SDLP says the sharing information could help clamp down on the "misuse of social housing".
On the issue of anti-social behaviour, Ms Kelly urged caution around widening its definition to incorporate neglect of properties.
"There could be a number of reasons, it could be an older person, it could be a person with a disability or mental health issues," she says.
Benefits of information sharing
Chairman of the Social Development Committee, Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey, says "this is a significantly different bill" to that which was original legislation proposed.
"This was due to drafting complexities and associating timing constraints," he says.
Mr Maskey noted the benefits of information sharing between the Finance Department and Housing Executive, but he also listed a number of concerns the committee had, on examining the contents of the bill. These included the fact that information sharing "only relates to social landlords", not extending to the private rental sector, which some MLAs say could be "an opportunity missed".
What's in the Housing Bill?
The purpose of the Bill is "to facilitate the sharing of information in relation to anti-social behaviour and empty homes, and to enable the Housing Executive to register a statutory charge in respect of grants made by way of loan".
Housing Bill
Social Development Minister Mervyn Storey opens the debate on the second stage of the Housing (Amendment) Bill.
He talks about the importance of rejuvenating empty homes to help tackle housing shortages in Northern Ireland.
'Dumping on' local management
The DUP's Paul Givan says Mr Ford's statement is a "textbook example of how to dump upon local management",
The minister says Mr Givan is "flying his particular kite" about Maghaberry,
The Owers report
Sammy Douglas of the DUP notes that only 16 of the 93 recommendations contained in the 2009 Owers review of the prison service have been implemented.
Mr Ford says Mr Douglas' comments highlight the difference between a "wider, strategic review and the "immediate snapshot of the inspection of an individual institution".
Staff absence
Seán Lynch of Sinn Féin asks about staff absences .
The minister says action has been taken and we "are already seeing the positive benefits for staff and prisoners".
Alban Maginness of the SDLP asks about the problem of industrial relations with prison staff.
Mr Ford says this is "part of the challenge" faced by senior management.
'Snapshot'
David Ford says Mr Ross's comments regarding senior leadership "are unfair comments that I will reject entirely".
He adds that the inspection represents a "snapshot" of local leadership at a particular time.
The minister expresses his support for the director-general of the prison service and her senior staff.
Drug use
Justice Committee chairman Alastair Ross says "there is no gloss or positive spin" that can be put on the report.
He asks the minister to address the matter of prison officer safety, and illicit drug use in Maghaberry.
He asks how the public can have confidence in the leadership of the prison service and the top of the DOJ.
Accusations of 'spin'
Mr Ford says that in some of the commentary around the report's findings "I was accused of trying to 'spin' or downplay some of the seriousness of its findings. I have no intention to do any such thing..."
Action plan
The minister says "the prison service has accepted all nine of the recommendations made by the inspectors, and has put in place an action plan to achieve them".
Governors removed
Mr Ford says that immediately upon receiving the initial feedback from the unannounced inspection the prison service "took steps to remove the governor and deputy governor from their posts".
He says this was done with support from him and the permanent secretary of the DOJ (Department of Justice).
Prison report background
Maghaberry Prison was described as "unsafe and unstable", in a highly critical joint report, by the chief inspector of Criminal Justice NI and chief inspector of prisons in England and Wales.
The report, published last week, revealed significant failures in local leadership combined with an ineffective relationship with senior management within the Prison Service contributed to the high security facility becoming unsafe and unstable for prisoners and staff
Among the key findings of the inspection were concerns over the availability of illegal and prescription drugs, prisoners feeling unsafe as well as high levels of staff absence and low morale.
Maghaberry Prison Statement
Justice Minister David Ford begins his statement on the recent CJINI (Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland) report on Maghaberry Prison by acknowledging that the its analysis is "deeply worrying".
He outlines the programme of prisons reform he has undertaken during his tenure.
Autism Services
The SDLP's Fearghal McKinney brings a public petition on autism services to the Assembly.
He says the provision of autism services for children has become "a major area of concern".
Good morning!
Welcome to another week of live coverage of debates at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Assembly business starts at 12:00 GMT today.
We have a statement from the justice minister on criticism of conditions at Maghaberry Prison, a debate on the deaths of 11 people in Ballymurphy in 1971, and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness is answering questions.