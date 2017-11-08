RHI Inquiry hears senior counsel opening
Summary
- Second public hearing of inquiry into botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's projected £700m overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Senior counsel giving opening statement, setting scene for inquiry
- Key witnesses will start to give evidence later this month
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
All times stated are UK
'Considerable evidence retreat from scheme consultants'
When proceedings finished yesterday, the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC (below) was outlining the work of the consultants Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA) in advising the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) in the set-up of the scheme.
Particular focus was on the setting of the scheme's subsidy tariff - it was higher than the cost of the fuel used to operate their renewable heating systems, meaning that there was a burn-to-earn incentive.
Mr Scoffield says that evidence that CEPA has give to the inquiry is a "considerable retreat" from what it told Stormont's Public Accounts Committee investigation into the scheme last year.
In evidence to the PAC, CEPA's Mark Coburn said his company should have "definitely raised the need for tiering" and not doing so had "negatively impacted on the value for money of the scheme".
But CEPA has now provided written evidence to the inquiry, which Mr Scoffield describes as a "considerable retreat" from what it told the PAC.
"In terms of overall responsibility, at the end of the day, this was DETI's scheme, not CEPA's," Mr Coburn has told the RHI Inquiry. "On reflection, we went too far in terms of assuming responsibility [in our evidence to the PAC]."
CEPA's role in the scheme will be one area that will be carefully examined by the inquiry, Mr Scoffield says.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry
BBC News Northern Ireland
The RHI Inquiry began its public hearings yesterday at Stormont's Parliament Buildings and it heard that the RHI scandal had struck at the heart of democracy in Northern Ireland.
In his opening statement, the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC said public concern had reached "fever pitch" as outcry over the scheme grew last year.
Read our news summary from the opening day here, or you can go back over our live updates from that session here.
RHI scheme - the fallout
Public and political anger erupted when the scale of the overspend emerged.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster had been the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme in 2012 and she faced calls in to stand down as Northern Ireland's first minister in December last year.
She refused, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
By doing so, he brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, nearing a full year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up - the most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
Need a quick refresher on what the RHI scandal is all about? Here goes...
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn last year... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
We're back up at Stormont for the second day of BBC News NI's live coverage of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry - welcome along.
Proceedings are due to begin at 10:15 GMT, with the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC continuing the opening statement that he began yesterday.
And we'll be bringing you a live video stream and a text commentary of the happenings in the Senate chamber as the day goes on, so please stick with us and we'll keep you up to date.