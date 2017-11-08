RHI Inquiry hears senior counsel opening

When proceedings finished yesterday, the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC (below) was outlining the work of the consultants Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA) in advising the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) in the set-up of the scheme.

Particular focus was on the setting of the scheme's subsidy tariff - it was higher than the cost of the fuel used to operate their renewable heating systems, meaning that there was a burn-to-earn incentive.

Mr Scoffield says that evidence that CEPA has give to the inquiry is a "considerable retreat" from what it told Stormont's Public Accounts Committee investigation into the scheme last year.

BBC

In evidence to the PAC, CEPA's Mark Coburn said his company should have "definitely raised the need for tiering" and not doing so had "negatively impacted on the value for money of the scheme".

But CEPA has now provided written evidence to the inquiry, which Mr Scoffield describes as a "considerable retreat" from what it told the PAC.

"In terms of overall responsibility, at the end of the day, this was DETI's scheme, not CEPA's," Mr Coburn has told the RHI Inquiry. "On reflection, we went too far in terms of assuming responsibility [in our evidence to the PAC]."

CEPA's role in the scheme will be one area that will be carefully examined by the inquiry, Mr Scoffield says.