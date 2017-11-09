Cash-for-ash details laid out at inquiry
Summary
- Third public hearing of inquiry into botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Senior counsel giving opening statement, setting scene for inquiry
- Key witnesses will start to give evidence later this month
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
'Concerned citizen's email was clear message to Foster'
In an email on 3 September 2013, Ms O'Hagan sent an email to Arlene Foster to say that the RHI scheme "pays claimants to use as much heat as they can", so that the incentive to use more is "leading to misuse in some cases".
Mr Scoffield says this email is "potentially significant" because it is a "clear message" delivered "directly" to what the then enterprise minister has told the inquiry in written evidence is her "personal email account".
Evidence from DETI is that checks of email records show "no trace" of the email being forwarded on to its officials - in fact, it was first seen by DETI in March 2017, after the inquiry had been set up.
'RHI firms didn't want to save heat'
The case of the so-called "whistleblower" who contacted the then enterprise minister Arlene Foster to discuss the operation of the RHI scheme in August 2013 is raised by Mr Scoffield.
She is Jeanette O'Hagan, who runs a company selling technology that helps to make businesses more heat efficient.
As the inquiry heard on Tuesday, she had requested anonymity but had that refused by inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin.
Mr Scoffield says it became clear to her that a number of companies in the RHI scheme "did not appear to be interested in trying to save heat" - that, of course, was against the intention of the initiative.
He explains that the the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) refers to her as a "concerned citizen" rather than a "whistleblower", and Ms O'Hagan does not consider herself to be a whistleblower.
'Officials did not understand the flaw'
Mr Scoffield picks up from where he left off yesterday, talking about greatest threat that existed to the scheme - the biomass tariff for small to medium-sized boilers was higher than the cost of fuel.
He describes this as the "perverse incentive".
Mr Scoffield says that, in its statement to the inquiry, the then Department of Finance and Personnel (DFP) maintains that the main design flaw in the scheme "was not recognised, or understood by officials throughout the whole period of operation of the scheme".
According to DFP, that did not become clear until the Northern Ireland Audit Office's report on the scheme in June 2016.
'Inquiry, not media, will control evidence'
Proceedings open with a warning from inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin, who says witnesses should not be "put under pressure" by the media.
He says he does not expect witnesses mentioned in the inquiry's opening statement to be questioned by the media before the inquiry has heard from them.
"The inquiry is to have control of the evidence, not the media," says Sir Patrick.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the scandal was established in January by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began this week and Sir Patrick Coghlin (above), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
Public and political concern erupted when the scale of the overspend emerged.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (below) faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December last year.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive, and as we near a year on from that Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
RHI scheme - the flaws
Catastrophic errors in the way the RHI scheme was set up left it open to abuse and as time wore on the cost of the project rocketed far beyond what had ever been intended.
Crucial methods of controlling the scheme's cost that existed in a similar initiative in Great Britain were not installed in the Northern Ireland version, and claimants were able to earn more money the more fuel they burned, negating the whole point of the scheme.
That was because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
As a result, the scheme racked up a huge projected overspend - £700m at the most recent estimate - and the bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
Need a quick catch-up on what the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - is all about? Let us be your guides...
The disastrous green energy initiative came to the attention of the Northern Ireland public in autumn last year, and its consequences have been reverberating through the region's political sphere ever since.
It was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
