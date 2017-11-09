Cash-for-ash details laid out at inquiry

In an email on 3 September 2013, Ms O'Hagan sent an email to Arlene Foster to say that the RHI scheme "pays claimants to use as much heat as they can", so that the incentive to use more is "leading to misuse in some cases".

Mr Scoffield says this email is "potentially significant" because it is a "clear message" delivered "directly" to what the then enterprise minister has told the inquiry in written evidence is her "personal email account".

Evidence from DETI is that checks of email records show "no trace" of the email being forwarded on to its officials - in fact, it was first seen by DETI in March 2017, after the inquiry had been set up.