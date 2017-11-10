Cash-for-ash departments give statements
Summary
- Fourth public hearing of inquiry into botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Departments for the Economy and Finance and Ofgem give opening statements
- Key witnesses will start to give evidence later this month
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
All times stated are UK
Good morning...
It's a sparkling clear autumn day up on the hill at Stormont and we've reached the final day of the opening week of the RHI Inquiry.
The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC has completed much his lengthy opening address - the last part will come next week.
Today, we'll hear opening statements from the inquiry's core participants - the Department for the Economy, the Department of Finance, and Ofgem, which administered the RHI scheme.