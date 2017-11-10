Cash-for-ash departments give statements

It's a sparkling clear autumn day up on the hill at Stormont and we've reached the final day of the opening week of the RHI Inquiry.

Press Eye

The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC has completed much his lengthy opening address - the last part will come next week.

Today, we'll hear opening statements from the inquiry's core participants - the Department for the Economy, the Department of Finance, and Ofgem, which administered the RHI scheme.