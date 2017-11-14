Cash-for-ash probe told of RHI inception
Summary
- Fifth public hearing of inquiry into botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Week two begins with comparison with Great Britain version of the scheme
- Key witnesses will start to give evidence later this month
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
All times stated are UK
'Six questions for inquiry panel'
Mr Aiken says his presentation today, tracing a timetable of how the Great Britain scheme and its Norther Ireland equivalent operated and comparing the two, will prompt six questions for the RHI Inquiry panel.
Those are:
'Direct communication with GB ministers over RHI'
Junior counsel to the inquiry Joseph Aiken begins the second week of hearings.
He'll be comparing the Great Britain RHI scheme with the Northern Ireland version, and how - or if - Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) learned lessons from the other initiative.
"It is necessary that we do this and at this stage," he says, in order to provide context in the overall tale of the RHI scandal.
That, he says, is because the reasons for the failure of the Norther Ireland scheme are "more myriad in number and greater in complexity" than media coverage at the time when the scandal broke last year might have suggested.
He adds: "There was direct communication between the various UK departments and DETI over the RHI schemes both at ministerial levels and between officials."
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the scandal was established in January by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began this week and Sir Patrick Coghlin (above), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
Public and political concern erupted when the scale of the overspend emerged.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December last year.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive, and as we near a year on from that Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
For more details, here's our need-to-know guide to the RHI scheme.
RHI scheme - the flaws
Catastrophic errors in the way the RHI scheme was set up left it open to abuse and as time wore on the cost of the project rocketed far beyond what had ever been intended.
Crucial methods of controlling the scheme's cost were not installed, and claimants were able to earn more money the more fuel they burned, negating the whole point of the policy behind it.
That was because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
As a result, the scheme racked up a huge projected overspend - the most recent estimate was £700m if cost controls are not introduced - and the bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
Need a quick refresher on what the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - is all about? Let us be your guides...
The disastrous green energy initiative came to the attention of the Northern Ireland public in autumn last year, and its consequences have been reverberating through the region's political sphere ever since.
It was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to Parliament Buildings at Stormont for week two of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
Proceedings will kick off at 10:15 and we'll have a live video stream and text updates throughout the day - stick with us for the latest.