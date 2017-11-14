Cash-for-ash probe told of RHI inception

Junior counsel to the inquiry Joseph Aiken begins the second week of hearings.

He'll be comparing the Great Britain RHI scheme with the Northern Ireland version, and how - or if - Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) learned lessons from the other initiative.

RHI Inquiry

"It is necessary that we do this and at this stage," he says, in order to provide context in the overall tale of the RHI scandal.

That, he says, is because the reasons for the failure of the Norther Ireland scheme are "more myriad in number and greater in complexity" than media coverage at the time when the scandal broke last year might have suggested.

He adds: "There was direct communication between the various UK departments and DETI over the RHI schemes both at ministerial levels and between officials."