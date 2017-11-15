Inquiry examines cash-for-ash origins

The term "perverse incentive" is one that often crops up in the RHI scandal.

That was a flaw in the scheme that saw claimants being able to increase their payments if the subsidy on offer was higher than the cost of the fuel for their renewable heat system.

The claimant could run their boiler constantly, even if it was not needed, in order to earn more money.

Mr Aiken refers to the DECC policy document that shows Whitehall officials were well aware of the risk of the issue.

He tells the inquiry panel that it will have to assess whether any consideration was give to the perverse incentive by DETI, and if not, why it was not kept in mind.