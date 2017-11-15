Inquiry examines cash-for-ash origins
- Second week of public inquiry hearings into botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Origin and introduction of initiative examined by inquiry panel
- Key witnesses will start to give evidence later this month
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
'Did DETI have plans to monitor scheme?'
Mr Aiken says there are a number of points the inquiry may wish to follow up when Mr Lunny undertakes his presentation of the setting-up of the Northern Ireland scheme.
These include:
'Was consideration given to perverse incentive?'
The term "perverse incentive" is one that often crops up in the RHI scandal.
That was a flaw in the scheme that saw claimants being able to increase their payments if the subsidy on offer was higher than the cost of the fuel for their renewable heat system.
The claimant could run their boiler constantly, even if it was not needed, in order to earn more money.
Mr Aiken refers to the DECC policy document that shows Whitehall officials were well aware of the risk of the issue.
He tells the inquiry panel that it will have to assess whether any consideration was give to the perverse incentive by DETI, and if not, why it was not kept in mind.
'Digression would ensure costs were controlled'
Inquiry counsel Joseph Aiken picks up from where he left off yesterday, dealing with the Great Britain version of the RHI scheme.
He takes us back to a policy document from March 2011 about the Great Britain RHI scheme, which was set up by the Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC).
Mr Aiken demonstrates how "substantial changes had taken place from the original document of 2010".
ln a section on digression, the concept of tariffs reducing for new scheme members after reviews of its operation in order to avoid over-generation, is laid out.
"It is going to be triggered when a preset point is reached so that it wouldn't start prematurely, but equally if uptake was higher than expected digression would start sooner to ensure that costs were controlled," he explains.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
Stormont officials removed warnings about a lack of resources available to run the RHI scheme in Northern Ireland almost four years before it was opened, the inquiry heard.
Civil servants at the Department for Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) took the details out of a submission to the then minister Arlene Foster.
The inquiry was also told that the Whitehall department running a similar scheme in Great Britain had done a huge amount of work to prepare for the initiative.
Read our summary from yesterday here, or you can go back over our live updates from that session here.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the scandal was established in January by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began this week and Sir Patrick Coghlin (above), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
Public and political anger erupted when the scale of the overspend emerged.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (below) had been the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme in 2012, and she faced calls in to stand down as Northern Ireland's first minister in December last year.
She refused, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
By doing so, he brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, nearing a full year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up - the most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if cost controls are not introduced.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
Need a quick refresher on what the RHI scandal is all about? Here goes...
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's minds in autumn last year... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's a damp autumn morning at Stormont as we welcome you to day six of tour live coverage the RHI Inquiry.
Today, we'll be hearing more from the inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken, who spoke yesterday about parallels between the separate Great Britain and Northern Ireland RHI schemes.
The rest of the day will be taken up by a briefing from his colleague Donal Lunny on how the RHI scheme came into being. Proceedings begin at 09:30.