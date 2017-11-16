Inquiry hears of birth of cash-for-ash

Mr Lunny turns to part of the CEPA report covering the danger of incorrect subsidy levels.

If the level is too high those installing renewable heat would be oversubsidised and less heat would be produced per pound, but if it is too low less renewable heat will be produced than expected.

RHI Inquiry

CEPA says in its report that that type of risk is normally dealt with by regular reviews of subsidy levels, and it advises that a challenge fund model would be much less exposed to that danger.

"You can't overspend in the sense of going over your budget with a challenge fund," Mr Lunny says.

He gives the example of a fund with a £2m budget, with a department possibly running two competitions of £1m each, and he says: "You can't spend more than your £2m."