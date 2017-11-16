Inquiry hears of birth of cash-for-ash
Summary
- Second week of public inquiry hearings into botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Origin and introduction of initiative examined by inquiry panel
- Key witnesses will start to give evidence later this month
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
All times stated are UK
'Always a risk with ongoing subsidy scheme'
Wrapping up his detailed analysis of the CEPA economic appraisal, Mr Lunny says an up-front grant scheme, which was rejected in favour of an ongoing subsidy initiative, would have:
He also says the report shows that there is "always a risk" with continuing subsidy schemes that the tariff has been set either too high or too low.
Therefore, such a scheme would need constant monitoring and review.
'You can't overspend with a challenge fund'
Mr Lunny turns to part of the CEPA report covering the danger of incorrect subsidy levels.
If the level is too high those installing renewable heat would be oversubsidised and less heat would be produced per pound, but if it is too low less renewable heat will be produced than expected.
CEPA says in its report that that type of risk is normally dealt with by regular reviews of subsidy levels, and it advises that a challenge fund model would be much less exposed to that danger.
"You can't overspend in the sense of going over your budget with a challenge fund," Mr Lunny says.
He gives the example of a fund with a £2m budget, with a department possibly running two competitions of £1m each, and he says: "You can't spend more than your £2m."
'Chosen scheme double cost of rejected option'
More than one option for a renewable heat initiative in Northern Ireland was considered, as we heard from Mr Lunny yesterday.
Projections made in CEPA's economic appraisal in May 2011 showed that an up-front capital grant scheme, with the grants awarded on a competitive basis - known as a challenge fund - offered the lowest cost and better environmental benefits.
Mr Lunny says the figures in the report show a "stark cost difference" between an up-front grant scheme and the ongoing subsidy model that was eventually chosen for the RHI scheme.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin (above) observes that an up-front grant scheme at £161m would have been half the initial £334m cost projection of the scheme that was put into effect and would've produced more renewable heat.
Mr Lunny says that's "absolutely correct", and the rejected model was "cheaper, by the projected cost, by a whole other" grant scheme fund.
'No awareness DETI would have to cover overspend'
There is no evidence in the CEPA's economic appraisal that it was aware that any overspend in the budget for an RHI scheme would "may have to be met" by DETI, says Mr Lunny.
In other words, the Northern Ireland Executive would have to pick up the tab if spending on the scheme went beyond what was allocated for it.
The scheme was to be funded primarily by the Treasury, with an initial £25m set aside.
Rewinding to RHI's conception in 2011
Junior counsel to the inquiry Donal Lunny picks up where he left off yesterday, examining the approach taken by civil servants at Stormont's Department for Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) in setting up the RHI scheme.
He took the inquiry through, in detail, policy documents and records of meetings from 2011.
He returns to the economic appraisal of a potential renewable heat initiative scheme in 2011 by the consultancy firm Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA), which was contracted by DETI, and exchanges of emails between staff in the two organisations.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
Only five civil servants were working on the RHI scheme in 2014, a critical time in its lifespan, the inquiry heard.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said it was "hard to swallow" the contention that that number was adequate to run what was a highly complex and ultimately flawed project.
Read our summary from yesterday here, or you can go back over our live updates from that session here.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began this week and Sir Patrick Coghlin (above), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December last year.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive, and as we near a year on from that Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
Critical mistakes were made in the way the RHI scheme was set up that left it open to abuse and that later saw its budget spiral out of control.
Crucial cost curbs that existed in a similar scheme in Great Britain were not replicated and claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned.
That was because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
As a result, the scheme racked up a huge projected overspend - £700m at the most recent estimate - and the bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn last year.
Few people, if anyone, would have expected it to have the consequences it has done in the months that followed.
It was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
What a wonderful morning it is up here at Stormont - bright sunshine, blue skies and we're treated to a terrific panorama of Belfast from the top of the hill.
We're back here for more from the RHI Inquiry, with its penultimate session for this week starting shortly.
Yesterday, inquiry counsel Donal Lunny began his presentation on the design and implementation of the RHI scheme and we'll hear him pick that up this morning.
Stick with us throughout the day for live video stream and text updates.