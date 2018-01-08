The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

'Cash-for-ash' boss in inquiry spotlight

Summary

  1. Design of botched scheme outlined to Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry
  2. Former head of DETI energy division Fiona Hepper faces more questions
  3. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  4. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  5. Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018

Live Reporting

By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell

All times stated are UK

Good morning

Happy new year!

A view of the Stormont estate from Parliament Buildings
BBC

We're back for the first hearing in 2018 of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry on this bright, frosty morning at Stormont.

Former Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) energy boss Fiona Hepper, who has already appeared before the inquiry twice, is in the hotseat again today, and proceedings will begin shortly.

