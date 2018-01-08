'Cash-for-ash' boss in inquiry spotlight
Summary
- Design of botched scheme outlined to Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry
- Former head of DETI energy division Fiona Hepper faces more questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Happy new year!
We're back for the first hearing in 2018 of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry on this bright, frosty morning at Stormont.
Former Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) energy boss Fiona Hepper, who has already appeared before the inquiry twice, is in the hotseat again today, and proceedings will begin shortly.