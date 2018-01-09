'Cash-for-ash' probe examines scheme rules
- Design of botched scheme outlined to Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry
- Civil service official Nicola Wheeler and law firm solicitor Alan Bissett face questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
'DSO did not have energy expertise'
Ms Wheeler was a solicitor in the DSO, which gave legal advice to Stormont departments.
Between May 2011 and October 2012 she dealt with a number of legal arrangements of the RHI scheme, including draft regulations and the arrangements between the Department for Enterprise Trade and Investment (DETI), which set up the scheme, and the administrators Ofgem.
Mr Lunny explains why the legal firm Arthur Cox was engaged to assist DETI with the legal aspects of the RHI scheme.
"DSO advisory lacked the specialist energy legal knowledge and expertise to provide all of the advice that DETI were likely to require," he explains.
New witness Nicola Wheeler begins her evidence
Nicola Wheeler from the Departmental Solicitors Office (DSO) takes the oath to begin her evidence.
The DSO is the in-house legal service for Northern Ireland Executive departments and other non-departmental bodies.
The inquiry's junior counsel Donal Lunny runs through some of Ms Wheeler's written evidence and they agree certain clarifications she wishes to make.
The statement submitted to the inquiry from Ms Wheeler and Claire Archbold is available here.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operat
It will look at:
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December last year.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. We are now a year on and Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
RHI scheme - the flaws
There were critical flaws in the way the RHI scheme was set up that left it open to abuse and that later saw its budget spiral out of control.
Crucial cost curbs that existed in a similar scheme in Great Britain were not replicated and claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned.
That was because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
As a result, the scheme racked up a projected overspend of hundreds of millions of pounds and the bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn 2016.
Few people, if anyone, would have expected it to have the consequences it has done in the months that followed.
It was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
