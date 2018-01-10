The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

SDLP MLA before 'cash for ash' inquiry

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Design of botched scheme outlined to Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry
  2. SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone faces questioning on role as Enterprise Committee chair
  3. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  4. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  5. Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018

Live Reporting

By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell

All times stated are UK

New witness Patsy McGlone sworn in

Patsy McGlone has been an SDLP MLA for the Mid-Ulster constituency since 2003.

He was chair of the Northern Ireland Assembly's Enterprise Committee when the 2012 RHI regulations were passed, and its role was to scrutinse and approve them.

Patsy McGlone is sworn in
RHI Inquiry

Inquiry counsel David Scoffield QC begins with the familiar process of confirming the validity of the Mr McGlone's written witness statements.

You can find the statement here on the inquiry's website here.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?

BBC News Northern Ireland

Cost controls were taken out of the RHI scheme not once but twice, the inquiry heard.

The law firm Arthur Cox was hired to help DETI officials with draft regulations for the scheme and was told to mirror the rules around cost controls in the similar initiative in Great Britain.

£50 notes
Getty Images

It provided regulations containing cost controls for the department, but when the plan was put to public consultation in the summer of 2011 there was no mention of cost measures.

Alan Bissett, a former partner at Arthur Cox, said he only found out several months ago that the regulations consulted on were not the ones provided by his firm.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What is the RHI Inquiry?

BBC News Northern Ireland

An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.

The RHI Inquiry began this week and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below, centre), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.

The RHI Inquiry panel
Pacemaker

It will look at:

  • the design and introduction of the RHI scheme
  • the scheme's initial operation, administration, promotion and supervision
  • the introduction of revised subsidies and a usage cap for new scheme claimants in 2015
  • the scheme's closure

For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

RHI scheme - the fallout

When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.

As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December last year.

martin McGuinness and Arlene Foster
PA

She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister a year ago yesterday in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.

That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive, and 12 months on from that Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.

If you want a bit more detail on the background to the scandal and the subsequent inquiry, here's our need-to-know guide on the RHI scheme.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

RHI scheme - the flaws

There were critical flaws in the way the RHI scheme was set up that left it open to abuse and that later saw its budget spiral out of control.

Crucial cost curbs that existed in a similar scheme in Great Britain were not replicated and claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned.

Wood pellets
BBC

That was because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.

As a result, the scheme racked up a huge projected overspend - one estimate put it at £700m if permanent cost controls aren't introduced - and the bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

RHI scheme - what was it?

Before we begin, here's a quick refresher on what this whole thing's about...

The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn 2016, and no-one would have expected it to have the consequences it has done since then.

Burning wood pellets
BBC

It was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

It's a significant day in the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry as we hear from the first politician to be called to give evidence.

Stormont's Parliament Buildings
BBC

The SDLP's Patsy McGlone will be answering questions about his role in examining the RHI scheme when he was the chair of Stormont's Enterprise Committee.

Welcome along to our live coverage - we'll have a live video stream as well as text commentary throughout the day, so stick with us to stay informed.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top