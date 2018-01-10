SDLP MLA before 'cash for ash' inquiry

Patsy McGlone has been an SDLP MLA for the Mid-Ulster constituency since 2003.

He was chair of the Northern Ireland Assembly's Enterprise Committee when the 2012 RHI regulations were passed, and its role was to scrutinse and approve them.

RHI Inquiry

Inquiry counsel David Scoffield QC begins with the familiar process of confirming the validity of the Mr McGlone's written witness statements.

