'Cash-for-ash' controllers put in spotlight

There was "some deterioration" in the relationship between DETI and Ofgem at about the time the RHI scheme was opened in autumn 2012, says Mr Porter.

He tells Mr Aiken (below) that it's fair to say there was a constant rush to process material for DETI, and refers to an email in which he commented "in fairly forthright terms" that he had had to "hurtle through" producing the guidance document for scheme applicants.

RHI Inquiry

Mr Porter says there was a "perception" at Ofgem that it had given its advice to DETI "and there was really nothing more to say unless something new arose".

But in spite of that DETI was making "repeated requests" for advice on matters that Ofgem had "already given a view on", he adds.

Mr Porter says it's too strong to say that the relationship was "dysfunctional" but adds that there was a lot to be done on the RHI scheme in a short space of time and there was a "risk" that things could go wrong.