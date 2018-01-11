'Cash-for-ash' controllers put in spotlight
- Design of botched scheme outlined to Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry
- Marcus Porter, legal adviser to scheme administrator Ofgem, gives evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
'Relationship between us and DETI deteriorated'
There was "some deterioration" in the relationship between DETI and Ofgem at about the time the RHI scheme was opened in autumn 2012, says Mr Porter.
He tells Mr Aiken (below) that it's fair to say there was a constant rush to process material for DETI, and refers to an email in which he commented "in fairly forthright terms" that he had had to "hurtle through" producing the guidance document for scheme applicants.
Mr Porter says there was a "perception" at Ofgem that it had given its advice to DETI "and there was really nothing more to say unless something new arose".
But in spite of that DETI was making "repeated requests" for advice on matters that Ofgem had "already given a view on", he adds.
Mr Porter says it's too strong to say that the relationship was "dysfunctional" but adds that there was a lot to be done on the RHI scheme in a short space of time and there was a "risk" that things could go wrong.
Legal adviser had three key roles
Mr Porter worked on the RHI scheme as the legal adviser for Ofgem E-Serve from April 2012 until March the next year.
There were three key areas that he was involved in:
New witness Marcus Porter sworn in
Marcus Porter takes the oath and the inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken confirms Mr Porter's written evidence, which you can find on the inquiry website here.
There are 54 pages in his statement, with a further 450 of supplementary material.
It's easy to see how the inquiry has amassed such a mountain of paperwork - approximately one million pages overall.
Information was "withheld" from a Stormont scrutiny committee by departmental officials bringing in the botched RHI scheme, a senior MLA said.
The SDLP's Patsy McGlone said he had become "angry" as he watched evidence emerge at the public inquiry into the scandal.
He said he now has "multiple concerns" about how the flawed green energy initiative was managed.
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
Public and political anger erupted when the scale of the overspend emerged.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (below) had been the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme in 2012 and she faced calls in to stand down as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She refused, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
By doing so, he brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, a full year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
Need a quick refresher on what the RHI scandal is all about? Here goes...
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn 2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to a bright-but-slightly-damp Stormont for the final session of the RHI Inquiry for this week.
This morning we'll be hearing from Marcus Porter, a legal adviser to Ofgem E-Serve, the energy regulators who were the administrators of the RHI scheme.