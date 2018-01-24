'Cash-for-ash' official recalled to inquiry
Summary
- Design of botched scheme outlined to Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry
- Economy civil servant Bernie Brankin and finance official Joanne McBurney give evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
All times stated are UK
Ex-civil servant returns to inquiry
Bernie Brankin is back in the inquiry hotseat - we first heard from her last month- and today she will finish giving her evidence.
Now retired, she was a long-serving civil servant and was the head of the finance branch within the finance division of DETI when the RHI scheme was being set up.
You can find Ms Brankin's written witness statement to the inquiry on its website.
Apologies...
We're having a few problems with our live stream but we hope to have that sorted shortly.
One of our tech guys is away to give the thing a kick!
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
Public and political anger erupted when the scale of the overspend emerged.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (below) had been the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme in 2012 and she faced calls in to stand down as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She refused, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
By doing so, he brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, a full year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
Need a quick refresher on what the RHI scandal is all about? Here goes...
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn 2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome back to Stormont on what is a bright but rather brisk morning to say the least.
There'll be a buzz about Parliament Buildings today as talks to restore power-sharing resume but we're here to bring you out live coverage of the RHI Inquiry's first session in almost two weeks.
This morning sees former Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) official Bernie Brankin back in the official back in the Senate chamber for her second appearance at the inquiry.
And this afternoon Joanne McBurney of the Department of Finance will make her inquiry debut.