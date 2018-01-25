Questions for key 'cash-for-ash' economist

An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.

The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below, centre), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.

It will look at:

the design and introduction of the RHI scheme

the scheme's initial operation, administration, promotion and supervision

the introduction of revised subsidies and a usage cap for new scheme claimants in 2015

the scheme's closure

