'Cash-for-ash' economist in spotlight

Mr Lunny turns to the tables included in the CEPA addendum that indicated changes to the RHI scheme's subsidy tariffs, compared with the June 2011 report, and Mr Connolly confirms that he did notice the differences.

Mr Lunny puts it to him that the first time he mentioned to the inquiry that he did this work was in a statement given on Monday this week.

RHI Inquiry

"I appreciate that was short notice," Mr Connolly says, adding that it came to his mind after he watched his former boss Shane Murphy give evidence to the inquiry.

"It struck me that this just can't be right - how could I have missed £100m of a cost?" he says.

Having heard Mr Murphy's evidence, he says he re-examined tables at the end of the addendum and realised he had looked at them before and then remembered entering all the figures into a spreadsheet.