Inquiry hears how 'cash-for-ash' was run
- Design of botched scheme outlined to Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry
- Counsel gives outline of inquiry's second phase - the initial operation of RHI scheme
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
'Plan to update RHI scheme was shelved'
An initial plan for the RHI scheme to be developed was curtailed and pushed back by more than a year, Mr Aiken reveals.
The plan that DETI initially had was for the three issues to be addressed by summer or autumn 2013, including:
But that to-do list was reduced to just introducing the domestic scheme by December 2014, rather than more than a year earlier.
Mr Aiken tells the inquiry: "You will want to examine why that happened and what effect that had on the problems that would subsequently emerge."
Inquiry counsel begins outlining inquiry's second phase
The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken opens proceedings by explaining what he'll be presenting today.
This second phase of four broad phases of the inquiry roughly covers the period from November 2012 to July 2015.
It coincides with the initial operation of the RHI scheme, and Mr Aiken describes his presentation today as "a staging post along our journey".
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn last year... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome along to what is a wonderful morning up here on Stormont hill, where we've got a lovely view of the snow on the Black Mountain overlooking Belfast.
Today, the RHI Inquiry moves on to its second phase, even though the first one isn't quite complete.
We'll hear evidence from some significant figures later this week, including a woman who tried to draw the then enterprise minister Arlene Foster's attention to the scheme's overgenerosity.
Today and tomorrow the inquiry's counsel will be giving us a broad overview of what's to come in this part of the inquiry, so expect some juicy details...