Inquiry hears how 'cash-for-ash' was run

An initial plan for the RHI scheme to be developed was curtailed and pushed back by more than a year, Mr Aiken reveals.

The plan that DETI initially had was for the three issues to be addressed by summer or autumn 2013, including:

the expansion of the non-domestic RHI scheme;

the introduction of the domestic RHI scheme;

other issues, including adding cost controls to the non-domestic RHI scheme.

But that to-do list was reduced to just introducing the domestic scheme by December 2014, rather than more than a year earlier.

Mr Aiken tells the inquiry: "You will want to examine why that happened and what effect that had on the problems that would subsequently emerge."