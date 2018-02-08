Boiler firm boss faces 'cash-for-ash' probe

Mr Hood says that he did not think there was any problem with an element of financial return from the RHI scheme.

"That was the marketing ploy," he says.

RHI Inquiry

The businessman says that installing a new oil boiler might cost a firm £5,000, but putting in a 99kW biomass boiler with the same output would cost £50,000.

"Businesses will not invest that kind of difference in money just because they love carbon savings or they want to save the planet," he adds.

"They just won't do it - it has to be a commercial venture; most of our clients wanted to see at least a 15% to 20% return."