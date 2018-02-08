Boiler firm boss faces 'cash-for-ash' probe
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining running of botched energy scheme
- Businessman Brian Hood answers questions from inquiry counsel
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
'Business will not invest big money to save the planet'
Mr Hood says that he did not think there was any problem with an element of financial return from the RHI scheme.
"That was the marketing ploy," he says.
The businessman says that installing a new oil boiler might cost a firm £5,000, but putting in a 99kW biomass boiler with the same output would cost £50,000.
"Businesses will not invest that kind of difference in money just because they love carbon savings or they want to save the planet," he adds.
"They just won't do it - it has to be a commercial venture; most of our clients wanted to see at least a 15% to 20% return."
'We didn't discuss profit-making potential with DETI'
Sheridan & Hood met DETI energy officials to discuss the RHI scheme but Mr Hood says he never discussed with them the potential to generate profit from the initiative that he had identified.
"That wouldn't have been on our radar," he says, adding that he assumed the civil servants "must've done their due diligence".
"We just applied the rules that they had set."
'DETI gave us advice on scheme's eligible systems'
Mr Hood says his team felt they were facing a degree of criticism from the Department of Justice for their proposal for the Desertcreat college, which the department viewed as "illegitimate".
They contacted DETI for advice about the eligibility of multiple installations on a single site.
DETI repliedm saying that in order to qualify for the RHI scheme subsidy the installations must:
'Department unwilling to accept improvements to college'
Mr Hood's proposal for the Desertcreat college was knocked back more than once, prompting him to write to the justice minister.
In the letter, he said it was apparent that there was "an unwillingness to accept improvements" to the project from both a financial and energy efficiency perspective.
He reiterated that the plan that was in place for the college's heating system was "outside the scope of the RHI" but his proposal could fall within it.
'Proposal could be seen as circumventing scheme's intent'
After being told of Sheridan & Hood's proposal for the Desertcreat college, the team working on the project questioned whether it would actually be allowed under the RHI scheme.
They also raised a question about whether it "appropriate for a government-funded facility to exploit possible loopholes" in the scheme.
They determined that by installing smaller boilers instead of a single large unit "could be interpreted as a deliberate attempt to circumvent" the intent of initiative.
"We're not certain that this is something the Northern Ireland government would want to pursue," they added.
Asked what his reaction was when he saw that response, Mr Hood said "they didn't know what they were talking about".
He says he contacted DETI's energy team that was working directly on the scheme, and it confirmed that what Sheridan & Hood was proposing would be eligible under the rules.
'My company did not exploit anything'
Mr Scoffield takes Mr Hood back to the inquiry's evidence session with the former Northern Ireland Assembly Enterprise Committee chair Patsy McGlone on 10 January.
He says Mr Hood "took issue" with what the counsel said about the letter in the course of that hearing.
Mr Scoffield had said the letter was "a very early indication that some in the market realised how generous the scheme would be, and, without doing anything unlawful, how the scheme could be exploited".
Mr Hood emailed the inquiry solicitor objecting to Mr Scoffield's language, writing: "My company or employees did not exploit or extol exploitation of anything."
He also said in his email that the Department of Justice had made "outrageous and unfounded claims to attempt to discredit what we had stated in our letter".
'Stormont department could make £900k RHI profit'
In his proposal to the justice minister for the Desertcreat college, Sheridan & Hood said the department could turn the project's heating system's running costs into a "profit".
Mr Hood suggested that small 99kW boilers eligible under the RHI scheme, and which were eligible to collect the initiative's most lucrative subsidy, could be used.
Therefore, the department could pocket just under £900,000 over the scheme's 20-year term.
The letter was sent less than a month after the scheme opened in November 2012, and Mr Scoffield asks Mr Hood how he found out so quickly about "how beneficial the scheme could be".
Mr Hood said his firms contacted the Department of Enterprise Trade and Investment (DETI), which set up the initiative, and then did their "due diligence" and a "lot of research" to establish that the figures they were seeing about the scheme was offering were "the truth.
'Firm contacted justice minister over new police college'
A key focus of the inquiry's questioning will be Sheridan & Hood's involvement with a new police, prison and fire officers training college at Desercreat in County Tyrone.
It was being planned by Stormont's Department of Justice, and Sheridan & Hood received a tender inquiry from a building company that was interested in doing the whole project.
The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC asks Mr Hood why he wrote to the then justice minister David Ford to outline the RHI scheme's benefits for the project.
"I noticed that they were using two very large... boilers that were outside the RHI scope," he says.
The plans were for 10 to 12 separate buildings on the site and Mr Hood saw no reason why there could not be separate small biomass plants for each building, which would qualify for the scheme.
'My firm was first to claim from RHI scheme'
Sheridan & Hood was awarded a certificate by the then DETI minister Arlene Foster for being the first company in Northern Ireland to become accredited on the RHI scheme.
Mr Hood tells the inquiry that his company had installed biomass boilers in its premises and applied to the scheme and was approved.
He says that the firm asked the department for a photo with the minister to mark the award as a "media exercise".
That was a "demonstration practice to our consumers that is a viable scheme and it is working and we invested in it ourselves".
New witness Brian Hood gives evidence
Brian Hood was a managing director of two of companies that had involvement with the RHI Inquiry.
One of those was Sheridan and Hood, a Belfast building and engineering firm that was was involved in developing biomass energy systems but which went into liquidation in 2015.
The other was BS Holdings (BSH), an engineering, manufacturing and design business that makes biomass plant.
His firms supplied ad installed biomass boilers through the RHI scheme.
Mr Hood has given three written statements to the inquiry, which can be found here, here and here.
BBC News Northern Ireland
A woman who tried to draw Arlene Foster’s attention to abuses of the RHI scheme less than a year after it opened has told the inquiry that it was "clear" that her concerns would not be investigated.
Janette O’Hagan has been described as a whistleblower, who was one of the first people to raise issues about the scheme’s overgenerosity.
She emailed the then enterprise minister in 2013, telling her that the initiative "pays participants to use as much heat as they can".
She met officials from Mrs Foster’s department who were working directly on the scheme, and has told the inquiry that that they did not "share my concerns that the people would abuse the scheme".
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn last year... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
We'll be hearing from the first witnesses to give evidence in the inquiry's second part, which concerns the initial operation and running of the botched energy initiative.
First up will be Brian Hood, who ran a firm that installed biomass boilers, and was also one of the first people to notice how lucrative the RHI scheme could be.
Proceedings begin shortly, so stick with us throughout what promises to be an intriguing day.