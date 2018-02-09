Foster whistleblower at cash-for-ash probe

Explaining the difference between the emails, she said that because she was writing to the minister in the second one she wanted to "really add a bit more meat to the bones" and get her to "pay attention to" it.

Asked what should thought would happen as a result of the emails, she says she was quite pleasantly surprised to receive the offer of a meeting with DETI officials.

BBC

However, before receiving replies to the first two emails, she sent a third email, again requesting a meeting with the minister.

In this email she said that potential customers were not only losing interest in becoming energy efficient but RHI "pays them to use them as much as they can".

"In fact the incentive to use more is leading to misuse in some cases."