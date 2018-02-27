Cash-for-ash work 'was extremely busy'

In Mr Hutchinson's handover note, he explains that the RHI scheme subsidies "can become overgenerous".

He explains that by adding a mechanism called tiering to the tariffs - which drops the subsidy rates offered whenever a certain limit of usage of a claimant's heat system has been reached - would be a solution.

He writes: "Certainly this should be considered for biomass under 100kW as a matter of urgency."

Mr Aiken notes that word "urgency" is only used in the document in context of the subsidies.

He also observes that Ms McCay's notes don't make mention of the apparent urgency of the matter.

Ms McCay says she can't remember Mr Hutchinson emphasising it in their handover discussion, adding that she "would've included it" in her notes of the meeting if it had been mentioned to her.