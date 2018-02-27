Cash-for-ash work 'was extremely busy'
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Former DETI official Davina McCay makes her first appearance at inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
All times stated are UK
'Review of subsidies should be considered urgently'
In Mr Hutchinson's handover note, he explains that the RHI scheme subsidies "can become overgenerous".
He explains that by adding a mechanism called tiering to the tariffs - which drops the subsidy rates offered whenever a certain limit of usage of a claimant's heat system has been reached - would be a solution.
He writes: "Certainly this should be considered for biomass under 100kW as a matter of urgency."
Mr Aiken notes that word "urgency" is only used in the document in context of the subsidies.
He also observes that Ms McCay's notes don't make mention of the apparent urgency of the matter.
Ms McCay says she can't remember Mr Hutchinson emphasising it in their handover discussion, adding that she "would've included it" in her notes of the meeting if it had been mentioned to her.
'Strange to point of careless not to review excessive payments'
Sir Patrick notes the mention in the handover note's list of immediate actions of a "consideration of tiered tariffs to prevent excessive payments" through the RHI scheme.
He tells Ms McCay it would've been "strange to the point of careless" not to review that point until after the introduction of a domestic RHI scheme, which appears to have been prioritised by DETI.
"That would mean that excessive payments of public money were being made throughout that time," he adds.
Ms McCay says she "didn't get the significance of it" at the time.
She looks at her notes from the handover meeting she had with Mr Hutchinson in May 2014, and explains that if he had made the point that the review of excessive payments was "absolutely crucial, it has to be done straight away" she would have written it down.
'Could scheme review be done in six weeks?'
When taking on the role in DETI's team working on the RHI scheme, Ms McCay was give a handover note from Mr Hutchinson, who had been working on the project from the start.
In it, seven bulletin points of actions that should be carried out by August 2014 - see some of them below - that included a review of the scheme.
In that the short period available to her she would only be able to carry out some of the actions, and Mr Aiken questions whether it was realistic for a review of the scheme to take place "in a six-week period".
She says that when in a new to a job "it can be difficult from a looking at a series of bullet points to understand and comprehend what exactly's involved".
Within the note was a lengthy reading list that he suggested for Ms McCay to bring herself up to speed with the details and background of the scheme.
But she says "there just wasn't time" to get through all of it.
'Was boss's reaction surprise heading towards despair?'
In June 2014, Ms McCay met John Mills, the head of DETI's energy division, to raise an issue regarding the Carbon Trust loans.
She says that Mr Mils had a mannerism of running his hands through his hair when he was thinking.
"I remember him standing at his window in his office and saying: 'I was told RHI would look after itself'," she says.
Sir Patrick asks Ms McCay if she thinks Mr Mills's reaction Indicated "surprise heading towards despair".
"He had a heavy remit, to be fair," she replies.
'Really just me replacing two experienced RHI staff'
Ms McCay took on her temporary promotion to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment's (DETI) team working on the RHI scheme in mid-May 2014.
"Four very significant issues that the inquiry has been grappling with" took up much of Ms McCay's time, explains Mr Aiken.
Those were:
Ms McCay says the "main problem" was there was no staff remaining on the team who had been involved in the policy-making for the scheme.
"There really was just me replacing two long-term members of staff."
'Nowhere near enough resource for RHI work'
Ms McCay says that when she took over the reins on the RHI scheme she hadn't been expecting that so much needed to be done on it.
"There was nowhere near enough resource - I was one person trying to cover essentially two posts," she says.
It's a complaint the inquiry has heard numerous times.
All the while, Ms McCay continued to do some work in her previous role, which was ongoing - transposing an EU directive - and on top of that she also had line management responsibilities in both roles.
'Work on RHI scheme was extremely busy'
Ms McCay was "very relieved" when her seven-week spell working on the RHI scheme came to an end and she returned to her previous role.
Asked by inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin if the work had been "a bit of a disaster", she tells him it was "just extremely busy".
She points to the lack of continuity in the team - two key figures who had been working hands-on with the RHI scheme since its inception had just left, leaving virtually no experience of the project within the team.
"Everything I wanted to do seemed to take longer because I had to go back and research," she adds, saying there was no-one to turn to who knew the background of the scheme.
There was also a "high volume" of calls about the scheme from the general public for her to deal with.
New witness Davina McCay gives evidence
Davina McCay acted-up as DETI's head of renewable heat briefly, having won a temporary promotion after the departure of Joanne McCutcheon and Peter Hutchinson.
Her written witness statement can be found on the inquiry's website.
The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken tells the panel Ms McCay is quite nervous.
Today's session will be covering "a seven-week period which she probably regrets having anything to do with", he adds.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's a cold but a bright morning up here on Stormont hill - welcome along to our first Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry session of the week.
Today, we'll be hearing from Davina McCay, who had a brief spell working as one of the civil servants working on the RHI scheme in 2014.
She's in for a full day of questioning - stick with us for the video stream of proceedings, which start shortly, as well as out usual detailed text commentary.