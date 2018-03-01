Cash-for-ash official faces questioning

Former DETI minister Arlene Foster and senior civil servants knew the department delivering the RHI scheme was "badly under resourced" but still decided to go ahead with the project, the inquiry heard.

RHI Inquiry

David Thomson, a retired former senior manager at the department, said there was a staff shortage in a "critical area".

He also said the initiative "wasn't ignored" by DETI's top management team but bosses and the minister decided not to make it a priority.