Civil service boss faces cash-for-ash probe
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Head of NI Civil Service and ex-DETI chief official David Sterling questioned
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
All times stated are UK
'Scheme was volatile and unpredictable'
Mr Sterling says he can "certainly understand why the public" might think it's strange that he didn't get more deeply involved in the RHI scheme from its early days.
But he adds that "the way we do business" is that the department makes sure the "right people and the right process in place" for such projects to work effectively.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin intervenes to observe that the RHI scheme was the first of its type in Europe, and probably the world, following on from the similar initiative in Great Britain.
"It was volatile; it was unpredictable; it was subject to changing assumptions," and was "funded in a highly unusual way", Sir Patrick says.
He notes Mr Sterling's earlier comment that: "It was not so novel that I should take a personal interest."
"That's correct," says Mr Sterling, added that that was his view at the time.
'I didn't get involved because concerns weren't triggered'
Mr Sterling didn't get involved in the RHI scheme when it was being conceived because none of "three triggers" applied. Those were:
He accepts that it was a "novel scheme" but says that he would've "taken considerable comfort" from the fact that the scheme was broadly based on a similar initiative being rolled out in Great Britain by the The Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC).
But, as we now know, DETI made crucial changes to the scheme that took it in a different direction to the one operated by DECC.
'DETI's energy staff had considerable competence'
The RHI scheme "wasn't one that I felt any any early stage I should get personally involved in", says Mr Sterling.
That's because he felt that DETI's energy division had a "track record of managing a busy caseload".
Even though it was a division that was "stretched and had resource pressures", it was made up of people who had "considerable competence", he adds.
He had formed a "very favourable opinion" of the boss of the energy division Fiona Hepper's ability to "manage a busy workload".
Ms Hepper has appeared before the inquiry a few times so far - she was one of a small number of civil servants most deeply involved in the set-up of the scheme.
'I was kept updated on RHI scheme'
Mr Sterling is asked about the extent of his involvement in the key developments of the scheme.
He gave a number of approvals to appoint business consultancy Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA) for work, and Ofgem as the scheme's administrator.
He also became involved when there was a "difference of view" between the head of DETI's energy division Fiona Hepper and the department's finance director Trevor Cooper in late 2013.
Mr Sterling was also copied into submissions to DETI minister Arlene Foster, and received a monthly update as part of a headline points report from energy division.
'I thought it would be easier to change scheme'
Mr Sterling says he "would hold to" the "broad thrust" of what he told Stormont's Public Accounts Committee in November 2016.
We covered that appearance at the time and if you fancy a glance over what Mr Sterling said you can read it here.
But he says the one thing he's "more conscious of now" is that he thought that it "would've been easier to change the scheme following a review than I now understand".
"That's probably the most significant thing that I've learnt that I didn't know then.
"At the time I wasn't clear just what the full extent of the process that would be needed before change could be put in place, including, for example, the consultation, etc."
New witness David Sterling gives evidence
Mr Sterling makes an affirmation to tell the truth in his appearance before the inquiry.
The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield explains that Mr Sterling was permanent secretary at DETI from October 2009 to June 2014.
You can find Mr Sterling's written witness statement to the inquiry here and here.
Who is David Sterling?
The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service since his appointment last summer, David Sterling has a lot on his plate, especially in the absence of ministers at Stormont.
He joined the civil service in 1978, rising up the ranks and eventually heading some Stormont departments, including the Department of Finance.
At the time of the set-up of the RHI scheme, he was the permanent secretary - the top civil servant - at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI).
In November 2016, he appeared before the Northern Ireland Assembly inquiry to answer questions about the cash-for-ash debacle and denied trying to "duck responsibility" for his role in it.
"I'm not seeking to pass the buck," he told the Public Accounts Committee. "I accept responsibility for failures which occurred during my time."
But he told the committee that he had "no satisfactory answer" for why a planned review of the initiative in January 2014 did not happen.
BBC News NI's business correspondent Julian O'Neil profiled Mr Sterling last June, and you can read that here.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's a nice, bright springtime morning up on Stormont hill as the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry returns, having not sat last week.
Today sees perhaps the second of the star witnesses - the first having been the so-called whistleblower Janette O'Hagan - appear before the inquiry to answer questions.
David Sterling, the head of the NI Civil Service, is booked in for an all-day session.
Proceedings will begin at about 09:45 and we'll have a live stream plus comprehensive text commentary throughout the day.