Civil service boss faces cash-for-ash probe

Mr Sterling says he can "certainly understand why the public" might think it's strange that he didn't get more deeply involved in the RHI scheme from its early days.

But he adds that "the way we do business" is that the department makes sure the "right people and the right process in place" for such projects to work effectively.

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin intervenes to observe that the RHI scheme was the first of its type in Europe, and probably the world, following on from the similar initiative in Great Britain.

RHI Inquiry

"It was volatile; it was unpredictable; it was subject to changing assumptions," and was "funded in a highly unusual way", Sir Patrick says.

He notes Mr Sterling's earlier comment that: "It was not so novel that I should take a personal interest."

"That's correct," says Mr Sterling, added that that was his view at the time.