Cash-for-ash meeting minutes 'watered down'

Away from the Senate chamber, the evidence given to the inquiry yesterday by the head of the Norther Ireland Civil Service has turned into a hot topic in the political sphere and beyond.

David Sterling told the inquiry that meetings between Stormont ministers and their staff were sometimes not minuted in order to frustrate freedom of information requests.

He said the DUP and Sinn Féin were sensitive to criticism, and it was therefore "safer" for meetings involving their ministers not to be recorded in case the details were later released to the public.

On The Stephen Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster this morning, MLAs had their say on Mr Sterling's evidence, and what it meant for governance in Northern Ireland.

The SDLP's Mark H Durkan said the revelation "would make people wonder if they're in Northern Ireland or North Korea", and it "shows what a deep crisis we are actually in", according to the Ulster Unionist Steve Aiken.

The Information Commissioner's Office, the body that upholds the public's right to information, has said it is aware of Mr Sterling's comments and will be contacting him "to raise our concerns as a matter of urgency".