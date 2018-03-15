Paisley 'lobbied' for cash-for-ash applicant

Chair Sir Patrick Coghlin begins by reissuing his request for media coverage of the inquiry to be "balanced, fair and objective".

Having made a similar statement at the outset of the inquiry in November, he says he's now "a little concerned of the possibility of sensationalism arising".

His comment comes in the wake of the evidence heard from Northern Ireland Civil Service boss David Sterling on Monday, during which he said civil servants had got into the "habit" of not minuting meetings with ministers so as to frustrate freedom of information requests.

RHI Inquiry

Sir Patrick makes no mention of Mr Sterling's evidence, but it's clear that's what his comment is in relation to, given the coverage of it over the past few days.

"Nobody is on trial before this panel - there is no power for this panel... to impose civil liability," he adds

He makes his remarks in order to "calm, a little, the way forward" in the inquiry, and allow witnesses to feel "confident" that they'll be "dealt with in a fair and equitable manner".