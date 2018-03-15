Paisley 'lobbied' for cash-for-ash applicant
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Marcus Porter and Teri Clifton of scheme administrator Ofgem give evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
What happened today at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
DUP MP Ian Paisley lobbied an official to accept an RHI application for a more lucrative subsidy as rates were being cut, the inquiry heard.
Teri Clifton from Ofgem - the body that administered the initiative for DETI - said she took a "very intimidating" phonecall in November 2015.
She said she found she was speaking to the applicants, their representatives Action Renewables, Mr Paisley and the poultry producer Moy Park.
They all wanted her to accept the application after the deadline had passed because the applicants - the McNaughtons - otherwise stood to lose a considerable sum of money.
'Lobbying done to save group's reputation'
DETI contacted Ms Clifton about the McNaughtons' attempt to get on to the RHI scheme.
As a result, Ofgem carried out further checks to determine whether or not there had been an IT glitch that had halted the application - there hadn't been one.
Ultimately, responsibility lay with Action Renewables - the McNaughtons had handed their details to the group to submit the application on their behalf, but it hadn’t done it "at the point at which the applicants thought they had", explains Ms Clifton in her written statement.
Ms Clifton believes Action Renewables' "lobbying" was therefore done in order to save its reputation.
The failure to get the application approved before the deadline "also had financial impact for the applicants, which was causing them a lot of upset", she adds.
The McNaughtons eventually got on to the RHI scheme but too late to receive the most lucrative subsidy rate.
'Paisley's letter not fair representation of my view'
After Ms Clifton dismissed the "lobbying" attempt to approve the McNaughtons' application under the most lucrative subsidy rate, Mr Paisley wrote to then DETI minster Jonathan Bell's adviser Timothy Cairns.
The MP wrote: "The gentleman has been in to see me along with the Ulster Farmers' Union and representative Teri Clifton in Ofgem, who are very concerned about the way his case has been handled."
Mr Aiken says Ms Clifton appears to have been presented in the letter as supporting the applicants' concerns about how their case had been handled by Ofgem.
"This isn't a fair representation of me endorsing that Ofgem were wrong at all," she tells the inquiry.
Sir Patrick says the letter reads like Ms Clifton had agreed that there was an IT failure at Ofgem that prevented the application from being received, but the witness replies: "There was no failure."
'Paisley among lobbyists on intimidating phonecall'
The DUP MP Ian Paisley was among a number of people who were "lobbying" Ms Clifton in a "very intimidating" phonecall to get her to approve an application to the RHI scheme under the most lucrative subsidy, even though the deadline had passed in late-2015.
In her written statement to the inquiry, she says that Mark Compston from Action Renewables "was unhappy" that she wouldn't allow the applicants to claim the higher rate because their form had been submitted too late.
Mr Compston claimed the deadline had been missed due to an IT problem at Ofgem's end, but Ms Clifton checked that and saw that it was not the case.
She later found herself on a call "without prior warning" with Mr Compston, Mr Paisley, the poultry producer Moy Park and the applicants - referred to as the McNaughtons - which she says "didn't feel appropriate".
"It was a really difficult situation, because you had lobbying going on on behalf of the applicants... and I just had to hold my ground."
'Very grey area over heating of house'
There is a "very, very grey" about using a renewable heating system on the non-domestic RHI scheme to heat a house, explains Ms Clifton.
"We often have to ask the lawyers for an opinion around these cases," she says, explaining that some houses had been adapted to bring them under the eligibility criteria of the scheme.
Applicants had to provide rates bills to prove that the property that was being heated had a commercial purpose, and Ofgem would also make checks on invoices from the businesses concerned, as well as carrying out inspections before an application was approved.
"On the whole, we're trying to ascertain how much business is actually being done in that space," she Ms Clifton.
She reveals in her written witness statement that a Stormont department ran checks to see whether any ministerial advisers were benefiting from the scheme, after claims that one had been "inappropriately claiming" on the non-domestic initiative.
Ms Clifton says an investigation found that the unnamed adviser had been compliant with the rules.
In January last year, the Traditional Unionist Voice MLA Jim Allister used parliamentary privilege to allege that former DUP adviser Stephen Brimstone was using a non-domestic boiler to heat his home.
'We didn't intend to allow five boilers in one shed'
Back after the afternoon break, Mr Aiken apologies for returning to the subject of multiple boilers.
At the end of 2014, DETI official Seamus Hughes received a query from a man concerning the hypothetical installation of five boilers in one shed - it was discussed when Mr Hughes appeared before the inquiry this month.
As Mr Aiken puts it: "His common-sense reaction was that: 'You can't do that.'"
Nevertheless, Mr Hughes checked it out with Ofgem.
There was no official definition of a heating system in the regulations, so Ofgem determined that boilers that were separated hydraulically were to be regarded as individual heating systems, therefore being eligible for the more lucrative subsidy rate.
As Mr Aiken puts it, Mr Hughes' reaction was "that wasn't the policy intent - we didn't intend for somebody to be able to do this type of thing".
'Wasn't Ofgem's job to find problems with scheme'
In her written evidence, Ms Clifton says "it wasn't Ofgem's role to find problems with the scheme".
She also describes the administrator's role as "a supportive operational adviser", adding that her assumption was that DETI was "monitoring and reviewing the scheme for trends".
In response to questioning from Mr Aiken, she says she would have reported anything relevant that had been communicated to Ofgem by the public.
"If I heard something, as I did on the helplines in 2015, where I had somebody say: 'Somebody has told me that this is happening', I felt that was my responsibility to tell DETI," she explains.
But she adds: "That's not monitoring - that's telling you what's going on on the ground."
'Hindsight's a great thing'
Ofgem supplied DETI with weekly written reports, detailing facts and figures about the applicants to and claimants on the RHI scheme.
Looking at a spreadsheet that formed part of one of those reports, it's possible to observe the large numbers of the medium-sized biomass boilers that were eligible for a higher subsidy through the scheme.
It's not possible, however, to see the number of claimants who had installed multiple boilers, but Ms Clifton says you could work that out by noting the installations with sequential numbers that were commissioned on the same day.
"Why not just have a column that says 'multiple boilers'?" asks inquiry panel member Dame Una O'Brien.
Ms Clifton says installations of multiple boilers were not necessarily a problem, adding a phrase we've heard many times from numerous witnesses: "I think hindsight's a great thing."
DETI eventually asked for more detail on claimants - names, addresses and postcodes - but it didn't ask for information on installations of multiple boilers installation.
'Relationship with DETI was quite difficult'
When Ms Clifton joined Ofgem and started working on the RHI scheme for DETI, she noticed that the relationship with the department needed to be strengthened.
It had previously been "quite difficult, probably on both sides, from what I can gather".
During her time managing the running of the scheme for DETI, there was "a lot of engagement - it was mostly informal".
There were regular phonecalls, and Ofgem visited Belfast for the occasional meeting with DETI.
'DETI not seen as less important then DECC'
In Ofgem's fraud prevention strategy covering the RHI schemes in both Great Britain and Northern Ireland, it is recognised that the design of the two initiatives "may allow opportunity for gaming".
Gaming was the practice of installation of multiple small boilers that were eligible for a higher subsidy instead of one larger, more efficient unit that was subject to a lower subsidy - that allowed claimants to collect more money.
The document notes that gaming is "not fraud as [it is] not in breach of the regulations", although it might be in breach of the spirit of the scheme.
It goes on to say that if Ofgem detected any gaming it would report it so that DECC - which was running the GB scheme - would be aware of it, in case it wanted to close the loophole with a change to the legislation behind the scheme.
But there's no mention of DETI, so would Ofgem have informed the Stormont department if the same issue arose?
Ms Clifton says it's a simple, unintended omission, and DETI had always been "at the forefront of my mind", adding: "They aren't seen as any less important [than DECC]."
"Why did no-one notice fundamental error?'
Mr Aiken asks if the counter-fraud strategy was effectively the opposite of an anti-fraud strategy.
"What does that say about the level of understanding, attention that was being paid to Northern Ireland RHI scheme?"
There's a long pause before Ms Clifton replies: "I can see the point."
Mr Aiken says the document was supplied to senior management in Ofgem, so why did no-one spot the fundamental error?
Ms Clifton says the only defence she can offer is that at this point the Northern Ireland RHI was "a very low take-up scheme".
'Inaccuracy in fraud prevention strategy'
The RHI schemes in Great Britain and Northern Ireland were both covered by the same fraud prevention strategy.
Mr Aiken displays an edition from December 2013, which lists the measures in place to prevent the generation of unnecessary heat purely in order to claim RHI payments.
One of those is measures is "the tiered tariff for biomass".
"As far as the NI scheme was concerned, that's just wrong," says Mr Aiken.
"Yes it is - because there was no tiering," Ms Clifton replies.
'Spike in applications like Mount Etna'
In the first five months of 2015, there were about 50 applications a month to the RHI scheme, says Ms Clifton, giving no "cause for concern".
"Suddenly", she says, the number spiked.
Mr Aiken compares it to "Mount Etna - this is a volcano".
'Tsunami of applications to scheme in autumn 2015'
Two years' worth of applications to the RHI scheme were received in just two months in autumn 2015, an internal Ofgem document shows.
That spike in applications caused the catastrophic bursting of the initiative's budget, eventually leading to its vast overspend of hundreds of millions of pounds, with DETI scrambling to close the scheme shortly afterwards.
Asked how Ofgem managed to deal with that "tsunami" of applications, Ms Clifton explains: "It was an interesting job - it was extremely busy on all fronts."
In October that year, there were 179 application to the GB RHI scheme.
The Northern Ireland scheme, which should - in theory - have had about 3% of the number of applications made to the GB initiative, actually received a total of 504.
'Poultry farm arguably looking to exploit scheme'
Mr Aiken displays an Ofgem "difficult decisions table" from the summer of 2013, which was supplied to Ofgem's management committee
It refers to an article in the agricultural news publication Farmers Weekly about a poultry farm site, which the Ofgem document says "is arguably, but not conclusively, installing separate heating networks to be able to maximise RHI revenues by exploiting the tiered tariff concept".
"We have estimated the total payment over 20 years for 14 accredited installations at the site in Farmers Weekly to be £11.6m," it continues.
The document says that the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) - the government department that ran the GB RHI scheme - had been informed.
Mr Aiken says there's no evidence that the information was ever supplied to DETI, which operated the Northern Ireland initiative.
'High level of non-compliance was discovered'
Ofgem's reports show that a "high proportion of non-compliance" with the rules of the RHI scheme by claimants was being discovered, says Mr Aiken, giving a figure of 46%.
Ms Clifton says much of that was down to poor record-keeping by claimants - it wasn't considered to be a serious issue and could be easily fixed.
But more serious issues could be examined in a fraud investigation.
'Boiler installers made frequent calls to us'
Some biomass boiler installers in Northern Ireland were "frequent" callers to the RHI scheme's administration team, according to Ms Clifton.
They were asking for information about the scheme, she explains, but staff were trained to tell them that any "speculative queries" should be diverted to DETI.
"If something came left-field and we weren't sure... if it wasn't to do with administration we would refer them back to DETI."
'Important scheme data wasn't shared with DETI'
Ofgem's administration operation for the RHI scheme was split between London and Glasgow - London mainly dealt with the technical and legal aspects, while the operational side was situated north of the border.
The operational team provided a weekly report on the RHI scheme.
Ms Clifton explains that a section on "periodic data" included meter readings of biomass boilers sent in by scheme participants, and those would be checked by Ofgem staff against readings from previous months to identify any irregularities.
"It's not just a fraud indicator - what you could be seeing is people's meters not reading properly," she says.
"But also it could be an early indicator that we're not quite happy with something and it might need further investigation."
The information contained in the reports is extensive and detailed, but it was not shared with DETI, and Mr Aiken asks if there was any reason why it couldn't have been shared.
"I don't think so," says Ms Clifton, adding that it wasn't being shared when she started working on the scheme.
'Someone wanted to heat a lake for windsurfing'
In her time working on the RHI scheme for Ofgem, Ms Clifton reported to her boss Jacqueline Balian.
In Ms Balian's statement to the inquiry, she said she "wasn't conscious of any flaws" in the initiative, nor did she know of any "difficulties in the relationship" between Ofgem and Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI).
Ms Balian was more closely involved with the Great Britain RHI scheme, and explains that the legislation for it was so loose that there was no requirement for applicants to be energy efficient.
She outlines some of the requests that were made about potential applications to it that were "arguably not in the public interest".
One of those was an request about whether heating a lake for windsurfing would be eligible under the scheme; another request was to heat a games room "with a large hole in the roof".
While the lake ultimately didn't get the benefit of the RHI scheme, the open-air games room bizarrely did end up receiving public money to heat it...
New witness Teri Clifton gives evidence
Mr Porter's appearance this morning is a brief one and he's free to go after less than an hour.
After a quick break, next up is his Ofgem colleague Teri Clifton.
She was a senior operations manager working for the administrator on the RHI schemes in both Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
In that role, she managed the teams who worked on the accreditation of applications to the scheme.
You can find Ms Clifton's written statement to the inquiry here.
'RHI support only available if no other grants received'
Mr Aiken begins by attempting to flesh out some issues surrounding loans from the Carbon Trust.
The trust provided interest-free loans to encourage businesses to invest in energy-efficient equipment.
That resulted in questions being raised about a possible breach of EU state aid rules if RHI claimants had already received a Carbon Trust loan.
Mr Porter's view was, as Mr Aiken puts it: "You just do RHI - that's it."
Specific guidance was issued for the RHI scheme in November 2012, stating that "Northern Ireland RHI support will only be available for an eligible installation if no grant from public funds has been made" in respect of purchasing or installing the equipment.
Problems subsequently arose when potential RHI applicants were told that Carbon Trust loans were compatible.
Watch: Inquiry chair warns against 'sensationalism'
BBC News Northern Ireland
Witness Marcus Porter returns to give evidence
After spending yesterday afternoon in the witness chair, Ofgem lawyer Marcus Porter retakes the seat for a while longer.
He is reassured by Sir Patrick that the reference to "sensationalism" is not in relation to his evidence.
Mr Porter smiles and says he "hadn't heard the news".
"You're probably a fortunate man, Mr Porter," jokes the chair.
'Concerned about possibility of sensationalism'
Chair Sir Patrick Coghlin begins by reissuing his request for media coverage of the inquiry to be "balanced, fair and objective".
Having made a similar statement at the outset of the inquiry in November, he says he's now "a little concerned of the possibility of sensationalism arising".
His comment comes in the wake of the evidence heard from Northern Ireland Civil Service boss David Sterling on Monday, during which he said civil servants had got into the "habit" of not minuting meetings with ministers so as to frustrate freedom of information requests.
Sir Patrick makes no mention of Mr Sterling's evidence, but it's clear that's what his comment is in relation to, given the coverage of it over the past few days.
"Nobody is on trial before this panel - there is no power for this panel... to impose civil liability," he adds
He makes his remarks in order to "calm, a little, the way forward" in the inquiry, and allow witnesses to feel "confident" that they'll be "dealt with in a fair and equitable manner".
It's a windy start at Stormont...
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
There were differing versions of the minutes of a teleconference in which DETI was warned of the risks of the RHI scheme, the inquiry heard.
Marcus Porter, a lawyer for Ofgem, the body paid to run the scheme, wanted the dangers of proceeding without a key cost control "hammered home" in the record of the meeting.
But the wording on the issue was "watered down" by another Ofgem employee, the inquiry was told.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
With the wild and windy weather raging outside, its a good day be hunkered down in the BBC's Stormont bunker observing the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry unfold in the Senate chamber upstairs.
Day 46 kicks off shortly.
Ofgem official Marcus Porter will be here for a short while to complete his evidence session from yesterday, and he'll be followed by his colleague Teri Clifton.